Source: Is this really humility from Governor Wike?What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/governor-wike-pictured-holding-umbrella.html?m=1 6 Likes

How those holding an unbrella turn him to a servant.. U try o

God bless GEJ 38 Likes

The lion of the Ikwerre tribe that chaseth away the Judas of Ubima. 29 Likes

#Loyalty 8 Likes

God blessed the votes of nigerians even more!

Once a slave, always a slave.











good and peaceful.man







gej always fresh good and peaceful.man

Once a slave, always a slave.

When your hero is in town. God bless gej...



No one could ever imagine that it will be this worse . we could have at least managed him. 2 Likes

Give honour to whom it is due. 1 Like

Sometimes most English words are wrong... forward ever can b bad...I think God should take us back to the era of good luck ...I bought a cup of garri for 100naira today... anybody way drink garri with ground nut Na big boy 2 Likes

so humble 1 Like

He is a loyal boy... not like Amaechi. Lol

God bless GEJ

Omenkalives.... Oya come here and spill your jargon.

Was it raining? why the umbrella?

No, it is just normal Naija paparazzi

True hero of our time i see oshomole holding ameachi heart ryt now

A king and a slave.



Who is the king and who is the slave?



Humility my foot.

#Loyalty

Without Goodluck, he wouldn't have been a governor. What else is there to say?

I so much love GEJ. He is a true hero. And a true stateman 4 Likes

God blessed the votes of nigerians even more! Ndo Ndo

Nice

That's loyalty 1 Like

