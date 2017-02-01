₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by rem44: 9:58pm
Acting President Osinbajo today commissioned Baylesa Heliport during his visit to Bayelsa.
See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-commissions-bayelsa.html?m=1
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by josephine123: 9:59pm
make brain...
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by ciscoxx(m): 10:01pm
Just they commission everything for south oh.. And also appointed all the south oh... B4 our baba show..
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:01pm
Good news
God bless bayelsa state
God bless prof yemi osinbajo
God bless Niger delta
God bless muhammadu Buhari
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 10:05pm
Good...Even though you own salaries
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:19pm
Nice one.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by slurryeye: 10:26pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Dandsome: 10:27pm
Nice
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 10:28pm
weldone sir no vex buhari o make e no arrest you
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Gizer: 10:29pm
Nice
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by kachi08(m): 10:29pm
This is lovely. We should always pray for our leaders. Mary health of the sick intercede for our dear president Buhari. Amen.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:29pm
Its very annoying to know that a man from that state was president for "5 years" yet they didnt build an "airport, instead they are launching an "heliport' in 2017 under a new administration......
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Lisaint(m): 10:29pm
Wetin FRSC motor dey do for Heliport?? ??
Abi dem wan start to dey Patrol sky ni?
I yam not understanding
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Finfadei(m): 10:30pm
So Bayelsa never reach get airport? Upon all the oil money?[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Lordave: 10:31pm
FRSC don land already, maybe VIO dey sky dey check papers.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Joephat(m): 10:31pm
Buhari, we all know you're healthy wherever you are now. But please, Don't come bk now until 2019.
Long live Buhari
Long live commissioner Yemi.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Vision4God: 10:32pm
God be praised
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 10:32pm
Bayelsa should be commissioning a standard airport not heliport abeg...even common Covenant University get heliport...mschew
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Yinkatolu: 10:32pm
This man has one funny look
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by slimbless(f): 10:33pm
Pls what's an Heliport
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Stelvin101(m): 10:33pm
ciscoxx:
Lols
But on a more serious note, Helicopter fit land for anywhere na what's there to commission sef
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by yarimo(m): 10:35pm
And one of Bayelsa state indigene was one time president of Nigeria, and didn't commissioned even one single tyre of a car in Bayelsa state . Kudos to osinbajo the active and action vice-president since 2007, carry on sir
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by jbaby265(f): 10:35pm
soberdrunk:
Heartbreaking too
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by jbaby265(f): 10:36pm
Meanwhile was that the reason for the visit?
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Yinkatolu: 10:37pm
Where looters will be ported to hell fire
A HELIPORT by definition is an area of land, water, or structure used or intended to be used for the landing and takeoff of helicopters and includes its buildings
slimbless:
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Nairadays: 10:40pm
Heliport? I.E Where helicopters land? Governors abeg fear God. Abi am i missing something?
Dickson; Dickson help Bayelsa get it's own airport before you leave there. Bayelsa has no airport.
Most sky scrapers in Lagos have heliports, so why inviting the Acting President to commision a Heliport? Don't tell me this is an achievement of the dickson government. Haaaaaa Nigeria oooo
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Chadotik: 10:42pm
Lisaint:Bro, I nearly ask ooo
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 10:42pm
sarrki:
you seems to be the most useless guy on Niaraland?
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Chiefwandungu(m): 10:43pm
It's just being commissioned. Do we know which administration conceived the idea for the project?
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:44pm
slimbless:Na where helicopters dey land.
Make Bayelsa manage am, since Jona no build airport for him people.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:48pm
Acting Acting Action
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) by Fineman87: 10:48pm
freeborn76:
My dear
We are in trouble in this country. See the rubbish structure called a heliport. I served in bayelsa state and I know for sure that every contract awarded is a mere conduit to siphon funds. Useless, classless bungalow called a heliport. Ask them how much was spent and you will hear billions. And fullish Nigerians are celebrating. Useless country.
