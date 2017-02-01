Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Commissions Bayelsa Heliport (Photos) (4291 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos above





Source: Acting President Osinbajo today commissioned Baylesa Heliport during his visit to Bayelsa.See photos aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-commissions-bayelsa.html?m=1 1 Like

make brain...

Just they commission everything for south oh.. And also appointed all the south oh... B4 our baba show..

Good news



God bless bayelsa state



God bless prof yemi osinbajo



God bless Niger delta



God bless muhammadu Buhari



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal Republic of Nigeria 10 Likes 3 Shares

Good...Even though you own salaries

Nice one.

Ok

Nice 1 Like

weldone sir no vex buhari o make e no arrest you 1 Like

Nice

This is lovely. We should always pray for our leaders. Mary health of the sick intercede for our dear president Buhari. Amen. 1 Like

Its very annoying to know that a man from that state was president for "5 years" yet they didnt build an "airport, instead they are launching an "heliport' in 2017 under a new administration...... 2 Likes 1 Share

Wetin FRSC motor dey do for Heliport?? ??

Abi dem wan start to dey Patrol sky ni?







I yam not understanding 1 Like

So Bayelsa never reach get airport? Upon all the oil money?[color=#990000][/color]

FRSC don land already, maybe VIO dey sky dey check papers. 1 Like

Buhari, we all know you're healthy wherever you are now. But please, Don't come bk now until 2019.



Long live Buhari

Long live commissioner Yemi.

God be praised

Bayelsa should be commissioning a standard airport not heliport abeg...even common Covenant University get heliport...mschew

This man has one funny look

Pls what's an Heliport

ciscoxx:

Just they commission everything for south oh.. And also appointed all the south oh... B4 our baba show..

Lols



But on a more serious note, Helicopter fit land for anywhere na what's there to commission sef LolsBut on a more serious note, Helicopter fit land for anywhere nawhat's there to commission sef

And one of Bayelsa state indigene was one time president of Nigeria, and didn't commissioned even one single tyre of a car in Bayelsa state . Kudos to osinbajo the active and action vice-president since 2007, carry on sir 4 Likes 1 Share

soberdrunk:

Its very annoying to know that a man from that state was president for "5 years" yet they didnt build an "airport, instead they are launching an "heliport' in 2017 under a new administration......

Heartbreaking too Heartbreaking too

Meanwhile was that the reason for the visit?





A HELIPORT by definition is an area of land, water, or structure used or intended to be used for the landing and takeoff of helicopters and includes its buildings



slimbless:

Pls what's an Heliport Where looters will be ported to hell fireA HELIPORT by definition is an area of land, water, or structure used or intended to be used for the landing and takeoff of helicopters and includes its buildings





Dickson; Dickson help Bayelsa get it's own airport before you leave there. Bayelsa has no airport.



Most sky scrapers in Lagos have heliports, so why inviting the Acting President to commision a Heliport? Don't tell me this is an achievement of the dickson government. Haaaaaa Nigeria oooo Heliport? I.E Where helicopters land? Governors abeg fear God. Abi am i missing something?Dickson; Dickson help Bayelsa get it's own airport before you leave there. Bayelsa has no airport.Most sky scrapers in Lagos have heliports, so why inviting the Acting President to commision a Heliport? Don't tell me this is an achievement of the dickson government. HaaaaaaNigeria oooo

Lisaint:

Wetin FRSC motor dey do for Heliport?? ??

Abi dem wan start to dey Patrol sky ni?







I yam not understanding Bro, I nearly ask ooo Bro, I nearly ask ooo

sarrki:

Good news

God bless bayelsa state

God bless prof yemi osinbajo

God bless Niger delta

God bless muhammadu Buhari

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal Republic of Nigeria

you seems to be the most useless guy on Niaraland? you seems to be the most useless guy on Niaraland? 3 Likes

It's just being commissioned. Do we know which administration conceived the idea for the project? 1 Like

slimbless:

Pls what's an Heliport Na where helicopters dey land.

Make Bayelsa manage am, since Jona no build airport for him people. Na where helicopters dey land.Make Bayelsa manage am, since Jona no build airport for him people.

Acting Acting Action