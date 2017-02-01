₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by harbdulrasaq88(m): 12:17pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government.
The Anti-graft agency stated this in response to a question via its twitter handle @OfficialEFCC on Saturday.
Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered the sums of $9.8m and £74, 000 in former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu's house in Kaduna.
The handler said: “After the law takes its course, recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government”.
"Our job is to investigate and prosecute. Recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the FG".
Consolidated revenue account is government's purse in which all government receipts are paid into and expenditure allocated from this account and is usually estimated in the constitution.
The response was immediately retweeted by @AbikeDabiri, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs.
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Nogodye(m): 12:19pm
Atleast they are fair...wait! no be that comedian tweeted those tweets he dey serious once in a while sha
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by lofty900(m): 12:20pm
After paying the money into Buhari's single treasury account what next?? because it doesn't look like any loot is being recovered at all.
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by DoyenExchange: 12:23pm
Ok. .
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by bkool7(m): 12:29pm
lofty900:
you ppl jus dont giv up
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Chikelue2000(m): 12:45pm
All dis money wey FG de recover, recession should be over by now. FG owes us all explanations
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by babfet: 1:01pm
Sebi 9ja na our Father land I beg make den give me my own part of the money no help me save @effc I need am now now
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Escalze(m): 1:04pm
God Abeg just grant my visa request please
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Emycord: 1:09pm
Simple they just re-loot it
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Eazybay(m): 1:21pm
Well, d law taking its course is wea d prob lies..
Its just difficult 4 dem to prove diz cases beyond reasonable doubt
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Bevista: 1:30pm
Chikelue2000:Unfortunately, this narrative has been going on for sometime now. I really don't know if this is a product of ignorance or just a way of undermining the efforts of the administration. For some reasons, you lot say nothing about how the actions of these looters progressively led to the current economic state.
---
If I may ask, how much has been recovered and how far can that solve Nigeria's problems? The FG gave aggregate bailout funds of nearly N500B to the states, yet that has not even scratched the problem. FG even gave another round of funds (over N500B) to states as refunds from debts over-deductions, yet it still looks like nothing is happening.
---
The fact is that most of us have no inkling about the enormity of the challenges facing the country. Sink N20Trillion into this economy today, and I can assure you we will still not make much progress (come to think of it, N20T is just equivalent to South Africa's annual budget). The country (economy) is suffering from decades of "Rape" and neglect.
---
The recovered funds is less than N200B and yet we keep talking about the FG not needing to borrow, or how it should end recession.
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by philtex(m): 3:49pm
Criminals.
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Originality007: 3:49pm
g
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by kolnel: 3:50pm
And we yet to see the dividends
The hunger for the land no get part 2
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by u11ae1013: 3:50pm
mtchewww
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by kalindaminda: 3:50pm
Bevista:
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by efilefun(m): 3:50pm
That dude deserves an award wished all government agencies will relate with the public like that
Nogodye:
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by ffrreeee(f): 3:50pm
All the money that have been recovered are not enough to make any change in Nigeria. But if 90% of looted money is recovered, then we can experience some changes, but don't expect anything tangible from all these little money recovered so far, Nigeria's problem is way more than that. Only God can solve Nigeria's problem
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by pennywys: 3:51pm
Its from there buhari tour around the universe, and now his health bill.
In the end buhari will give account of all he spent.
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by amdo007(m): 3:51pm
j
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by LRNZH(m): 3:51pm
Bevista:
Than you for enlightening darkness.
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Danny287(m): 3:52pm
Mtchwwww next please
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by DESTINY41(m): 3:52pm
In pato's voice.* NAH SO MONEY DEY CHANGE
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by yinkson(m): 3:52pm
When will EFCC collect the stolen funds from that former petroleum minister?
That one alone is enough for the 2017 budget
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by unclezuma: 3:53pm
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by policy12: 3:53pm
Yet hunger dey naija...
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by Mayor38(m): 3:54pm
Catching space since 1900
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by snadguy007(m): 3:54pm
My gtb account is available incase their account reaches its limit
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by dyabman(m): 3:54pm
Have been curious to find out .. mai go read rubbish .. wtf is consolidated account ??
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by DLondonboiy: 3:54pm
Looted funds that would be relooted?
Stupid country useless people!!
|Re: What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC by petkoffdrake2(m): 3:54pm
bkool7:
But its true sir! Is it when everyone die of hunger that 1naira will b equal to a dollar??
