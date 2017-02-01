Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What We Always Do With Recovered Loots - EFCC (10355 Views)

FG: N565bn Recovered Loots Forms Part Of 2017 Budget / Magu Wants EFCC To Keep Recovered Loots / FG To Fund 2017 Budget With Recovered Loot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Anti-graft agency stated this in response to a question via its twitter handle @OfficialEFCC on Saturday.



Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered the sums of $9.8m and £74, 000 in former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu's house in Kaduna.



The handler said: “After the law takes its course, recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government”.



"Our job is to investigate and prosecute. Recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the FG".







Consolidated revenue account is government's purse in which all government receipts are paid into and expenditure allocated from this account and is usually estimated in the constitution.



The response was immediately retweeted by @AbikeDabiri, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/what-we-always-do-with-recovered-loots.html The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government.The Anti-graft agency stated this in response to a question via its twitter handle @OfficialEFCC on Saturday.Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered the sums of $9.8m and £74, 000 in former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu's house in Kaduna.The handler said: “After the law takes its course, recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government”."Our job is to investigate and prosecute. Recovered monies are paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the FG".Consolidated revenue account is government's purse in which all government receipts are paid into and expenditure allocated from this account and is usually estimated in the constitution.The response was immediately retweeted by @AbikeDabiri, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs.

he dey serious once in a while sha Atleast they are fair...wait! no be that comedian tweeted those tweetshe dey serious once in a while sha 7 Likes

After paying the money into Buhari's single treasury account what next?? because it doesn't look like any loot is being recovered at all. 26 Likes 1 Share

. Ok.

lofty900:

After paying the money into Buhari's single treasury account what next?? because it doesn't look like any loot is being recovered at all.

you ppl jus dont giv up you ppl jus dont giv up 16 Likes 1 Share

All dis money wey FG de recover, recession should be over by now. FG owes us all explanations 13 Likes

Sebi 9ja na our Father land I beg make den give me my own part of the money no help me save @effc I need am now now 2 Likes 1 Share

God Abeg just grant my visa request please 21 Likes 2 Shares

Simple they just re-loot it 14 Likes 3 Shares

Well, d law taking its course is wea d prob lies..



Its just difficult 4 dem to prove diz cases beyond reasonable doubt 1 Like

Chikelue2000:

All dis money wey FG de recover, recession should be over by now. FG owes us all explanations Unfortunately, this narrative has been going on for sometime now. I really don't know if this is a product of ignorance or just a way of undermining the efforts of the administration. For some reasons, you lot say nothing about how the actions of these looters progressively led to the current economic state.

---

If I may ask, how much has been recovered and how far can that solve Nigeria's problems? The FG gave aggregate bailout funds of nearly N500B to the states, yet that has not even scratched the problem. FG even gave another round of funds (over N500B) to states as refunds from debts over-deductions, yet it still looks like nothing is happening.

---

The fact is that most of us have no inkling about the enormity of the challenges facing the country. Sink N20Trillion into this economy today, and I can assure you we will still not make much progress (come to think of it, N20T is just equivalent to South Africa's annual budget). The country (economy) is suffering from decades of "Rape" and neglect.

---

The recovered funds is less than N200B and yet we keep talking about the FG not needing to borrow, or how it should end recession. Unfortunately, this narrative has been going on for sometime now. I really don't know if this is a product of ignorance or just a way of undermining the efforts of the administration. For some reasons, you lot say nothing about how the actions of these looters progressively led to the current economic state.---If I may ask, how much has been recovered and how far can that solve Nigeria's problems? The FG gave aggregate bailout funds of nearly N500B to the states, yet that has not even scratched the problem. FG even gave another round of funds (over N500B) to states as refunds from debts over-deductions, yet it still looks like nothing is happening.---The fact is that most of us have no inkling about the enormity of the challenges facing the country. Sink N20Trillion into this economy today, and I can assure you we will still not make much progress (come to think of it, N20T is just equivalent to South Africa's annual budget). The country (economy) is suffering from decades of "Rape" and neglect.---The recovered funds is less than N200B and yet we keep talking about the FG not needing to borrow, or how it should end recession. 32 Likes 4 Shares

Criminals.

g 1 Like

And we yet to see the dividends

The hunger for the land no get part 2

mtchewww

Bevista:

Unfortunately, this narrative has been going on for sometime now. I really don't know if this is a product of ignorance or just a way of undermining the efforts of the administration.

---

How much has been recovered and how far can that solve Nigeria's problems? The FG gave aggregate bailout funds of nearly N500b to the states, yet that has not even scratched the problem. FG even gave another round of funds to states as refunds from debts over-deductions, yet it still looks like nothing is happening.

---

The fact is that most of us have no inkling about the enormity of the challenges facing the country. Sink N20Trillion into this economy today, and I can assure you we will still not make much progress. Come to think of it, N20T is just equivalent to South Africa's annual budget. The recovered funds is less than N200B and yet we keep talking about the FG not needing to borrow.

Nogodye:

Atleast they are fair...wait! no be that comedian tweeted those tweets he dey serious once in a while sha That dude deserves an award wished all government agencies will relate with the public like that

All the money that have been recovered are not enough to make any change in Nigeria. But if 90% of looted money is recovered, then we can experience some changes, but don't expect anything tangible from all these little money recovered so far, Nigeria's problem is way more than that. Only God can solve Nigeria's problem

Its from there buhari tour around the universe, and now his health bill.

In the end buhari will give account of all he spent.

j

Bevista:

Unfortunately, this narrative has been going on for sometime now. I really don't know if this is a product of ignorance or just a way of undermining the efforts of the administration.

---

How much has been recovered and how far can that solve Nigeria's problems? The FG gave aggregate bailout funds of nearly N500B to the states, yet that has not even scratched the problem. FG even gave another round of funds to states as refunds from debts over-deductions, yet it still looks like nothing is happening.

---

The fact is that most of us have no inkling about the enormity of the challenges facing the country. Sink N20Trillion into this economy today, and I can assure you we will still not make much progress (come to think of it, N20T is just equivalent to South Africa's annual budget).

---

The recovered funds is less than N200B and yet we keep talking about the FG not needing to borrow, or how it should end recession.

Than you for enlightening darkness. 5 Likes

Mtchwwww next please

In pato's voice.* NAH SO MONEY DEY CHANGE

When will EFCC collect the stolen funds from that former petroleum minister?



That one alone is enough for the 2017 budget

Yet hunger dey naija... 1 Like

Catching space since 1900

My gtb account is available incase their account reaches its limit

rubbish .. wtf is consolidated account ?? Have been curious to find out .. mai go readrubbish .. wtf is consolidated account ??

Looted funds that would be relooted?



Stupid country useless people!!