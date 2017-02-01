₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,389 members, 3,359,392 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) (12820 Views)
Bolanle Ambode Presents Cars To Raffle Draw Winners / Bolanle Ambode Presents Ramadan Gifts By Aisha Buhari In Lagos / Ambode Presents Gift To Fashola At Law Dinner (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 1:56pm
Governor Ambode said....
'Today’s successful 2nd edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon marks another leg of our dreams and aspiration to make Lagos the destination of Sports in Africa. We are determined to occupy a prime place in the Marathon Calendar worldwide and ultimately to be among the top ten Marathon races in the World. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'
'Using Sports to drive inclusion and engagement of the citizenry in addition to Tourism, Arts and Entertainment is the cornerstone of our social contract with Lagosians and the international community. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'
'Congratulations to all our winners. We appreciate everyone who attended and supported this worthy cause, let us do it again next year – Saturday, 10th February, 2018. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/governor-ambode-presents-prizes-to.html
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 2:09pm
#ILoveLagos
12 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by owobokiri(m): 2:11pm
Ambode looking like the mascot..
5 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Day11(m): 2:18pm
Ambo, always doing great things
Congrats to d winner
5 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 3:19pm
pls they shld stop dis foreigners abeg...mk dem go do dia own giv dem
6 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Eledan: 3:48pm
owobokiri:
What next ?
You are always negative. Such a sad human being
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Eledan: 3:50pm
The Lagos Access Bank marathon will only get better and shall be recognised in the calendar of IAAF
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Imoh555(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Bolustic: 6:14pm
When will they organize one in Anambra?
I bet they can't coz there is no 42.1km in-city road that is without red mud
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 6:14pm
Lagos leads, others follow......
Truly the "Center of Excellence"
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Valfrankie(m): 6:14pm
These people no get better food for Kenya? why is the winner looking so malnourished even after winning the coveted title twice? on a lighter note, Governor Abode is a fine gentleman
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 6:14pm
good
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Whizkeey(m): 6:14pm
Kenya and winning marathon are like dis
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 6:15pm
its alright
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 6:15pm
Kenyans been running away from hunger since 20BC
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by bedspread: 6:16pm
SO ALL THIS DOLLARS FOR 1st, 2nd, 3rd Have left this nation without a Nigerian!!!!!
ISSOKAY!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by realtemi(m): 6:16pm
congratulations to u all
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by dasauce(m): 6:16pm
..can we have the names of the winner's
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by JideJamez(m): 6:18pm
Ambode ..... The demolition man ... 2019 I dey wait for you
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 6:18pm
D
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 6:19pm
casttlebarbz:Don't be like that nw. . .if you're talking like that, its the same way it sounds when US chooses to deny VISA. And I'm sure if you got a chance to go to the US and participate in, say, the Boston Marathon you wouldn't like to be discriminated against. Let people come to Nigeria and be excited about coming here. . .
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:19pm
A return ticket flying into Lagos from Nairobi is about $500 and the Kenyan winner don collect $50,000 (5.2million Kenyan shillings).
The guy don hammer!
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 6:20pm
Bolustic:The Biafrans would forever be your nightmare
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Bolustic: 6:21pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:Not even Nnamdi Kanu, Onikuje of Kuje, can be a nightmare to me
Besides, what is Biafra?
13 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by bedspread: 6:22pm
JideJamez:MY BROTHER, THE DEMOLITION NO BE HERE!!
THEY WERE AROUND MY AREA ON FRIDAY AND BEFORE YOU SAY JACK, CONTAINERS, SHOP AND STORES WERE SHATTERED!!
MY ANNOYANCE IS THAT THERE WAS NO ALRERNATE PROVISION FOR THESE PEOPLE
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by hermosa7: 6:26pm
Eledan:
What's a mascot, please?
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by thaoriginator: 6:27pm
Bolustic:Trouble finder! I sight you...
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 6:28pm
owobokiri:
wtf!!!
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by stukinherdr1222: 6:32pm
nice one !!
|Re: Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by azimibraun: 6:34pm
Kenya!!!!!! Ah! See how dem turn disadvntge to advantage. If you wan follow Kenya man run marathon forget first position. I can assure you that and if dem be 10 the just know say na 11th position you go take.
Edo 2016: APGA Wants Election Postponed again As Labour Candidate Laments / We Have A Problem With Rule Of Law / North Wait 2019,south Rule 99-2019(remove Edo,delta,bal,yoruba To Benin Rep2048
Viewing this topic: tony9k, Kala11(m), tpbehappy(m), Bwoodlt, maverick001, Lazypoet75(m), Seaen(m), wholexy009(m), sholaroz, Uruanguy(m), fadayopaul(m), Biafman, Realedu, gfullmoon(m), brainhack(m), IamBeezon(m), Lamzee(m), Nicogen4us(f), GoodyOG, silasupdc(m), Dockybae, sunbbo(m), vincentont(m), Arosko(m), DoctorJones, TOBIeee68(m), MOSICATED5(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9