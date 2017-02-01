Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) (12820 Views)

Bolanle Ambode Presents Cars To Raffle Draw Winners / Bolanle Ambode Presents Ramadan Gifts By Aisha Buhari In Lagos / Ambode Presents Gift To Fashola At Law Dinner (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Today’s successful 2nd edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon marks another leg of our dreams and aspiration to make Lagos the destination of Sports in Africa. We are determined to occupy a prime place in the Marathon Calendar worldwide and ultimately to be among the top ten Marathon races in the World. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'





'Using Sports to drive inclusion and engagement of the citizenry in addition to Tourism, Arts and Entertainment is the cornerstone of our social contract with Lagosians and the international community. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'



'Congratulations to all our winners. We appreciate everyone who attended and supported this worthy cause, let us do it again next year – Saturday, 10th February, 2018. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'





Source: Governor Ambode said....'Today’s successful 2nd edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon marks another leg of our dreams and aspiration to make Lagos the destination of Sports in Africa. We are determined to occupy a prime place in the Marathon Calendar worldwide and ultimately to be among the top ten Marathon races in the World. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017''Using Sports to drive inclusion and engagement of the citizenry in addition to Tourism, Arts and Entertainment is the cornerstone of our social contract with Lagosians and the international community. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017''Congratulations to all our winners. We appreciate everyone who attended and supported this worthy cause, let us do it again next year – Saturday, 10th February, 2018. #RunYourRace #LagosCityMarathon2017'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/governor-ambode-presents-prizes-to.html 2 Likes

#ILoveLagos 12 Likes

Ambode looking like the mascot.. 5 Likes

Ambo, always doing great things





Congrats to d winner 5 Likes

pls they shld stop dis foreigners abeg...mk dem go do dia own giv dem 6 Likes

owobokiri:

Ambode looking like the mascot..

What next ?

You are always negative. Such a sad human being What next ?You are always negative. Such a sad human being 4 Likes 2 Shares

The Lagos Access Bank marathon will only get better and shall be recognised in the calendar of IAAF 2 Likes

When will they organize one in Anambra?



I bet they can't coz there is no 42.1km in-city road that is without red mud 23 Likes 1 Share

Lagos leads, others follow......



Truly the "Center of Excellence" 6 Likes 1 Share

on a lighter note, Governor Abode is a fine gentleman These people no get better food for Kenya? why is the winner looking so malnourished even after winning the coveted title twice?on a lighter note, Governor Abode is a fine gentleman 3 Likes

good

Kenya and winning marathon are like dis 8 Likes 2 Shares

its alright

Kenyans been running away from hunger since 20BC

SO ALL THIS DOLLARS FOR 1st, 2nd, 3rd Have left this nation without a Nigerian!!!!!

ISSOKAY!! 2 Likes

congratulations to u all

..can we have the names of the winner's

Ambode ..... The demolition man ... 2019 I dey wait for you

D

casttlebarbz:

pls they shld stop dis foreigners abeg...mk dem go do dia own giv dem Don't be like that nw. . .if you're talking like that, its the same way it sounds when US chooses to deny VISA. And I'm sure if you got a chance to go to the US and participate in, say, the Boston Marathon you wouldn't like to be discriminated against. Let people come to Nigeria and be excited about coming here. . . Don't be like that nw. . .if you're talking like that, its the same way it sounds when US chooses to deny VISA. And I'm sure if you got a chance to go to the US and participate in, say, the Boston Marathon you wouldn't like to be discriminated against. Let people come to Nigeria and be excited about coming here. . . 3 Likes





The guy don hammer! A return ticket flying into Lagos from Nairobi is about $500 and the Kenyan winner don collect $50,000 (5.2million Kenyan shillings).The guy don hammer! 1 Like

Bolustic:

When will they organize one in Anambra?



I bet they can't coz there is no 44km in-city road that is without red mud The Biafrans would forever be your nightmare The Biafrans would forever be your nightmare 3 Likes 1 Share

HIGHESTPOPORI:

The Biafrans would forever be your nightmare Not even Nnamdi Kanu, Onikuje of Kuje, can be a nightmare to me



Besides, what is Biafra? 13 Likes

JideJamez:

Ambode ..... The demolition man ... 2019 I dey wait for you MY BROTHER, THE DEMOLITION NO BE HERE!!



THEY WERE AROUND MY AREA ON FRIDAY AND BEFORE YOU SAY JACK, CONTAINERS, SHOP AND STORES WERE SHATTERED!!



MY ANNOYANCE IS THAT THERE WAS NO ALRERNATE PROVISION FOR THESE PEOPLE MY BROTHER, THE DEMOLITION NO BE HERE!!THEY WERE AROUND MY AREA ON FRIDAY AND BEFORE YOU SAY JACK, CONTAINERS, SHOP AND STORES WERE SHATTERED!!MY ANNOYANCE IS THAT THERE WAS NO ALRERNATE PROVISION FOR THESE PEOPLE

Eledan:





What next ?

You are always negative. Such a sad human being

What's a mascot, please? What's a mascot, please?

Bolustic:

When will they organize one in Anambra?



I bet they can't coz there is no 42.1km in-city road that is without red mud Trouble finder! I sight you... Trouble finder! I sight you... 4 Likes

owobokiri:

Ambode looking like the mascot..

wtf!!! wtf!!!

nice one !!