Bomb has been on the farmland since the Nigerian civil war



The Enugu police command recently evacuated an unexploded bomb from a farmland in Udi local government area of the state. Below is a statement released by the force on the matter;



The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives of Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) evacuated successfully on 7/2/17 at a farmland at Eke in Udi local Government Area of Enugu state, an object suspected to be unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs.



To this end, the command is advising members of the public particularly building/construction companies/Individuals as well as farmers not to tamper with those suspected civil war left overs but to promptly report to any nearby police station for necessary action.



Wow that's good nobody got hurt.

It's PA Ojukwu left over

Gowon and nigeria really did a great reconstruction and rehabilitation programme in the East as we can all see.

Buried in farmland. Probably safekeeping it for future use during wartime lol.

Left overs indeed

Why is it that some people cannot do without insult? Aren't u guys tired?

dead ojukwu is forever more relevant than 10 living buhari 9 Likes

The experience of biafra war war must not be experienced again in this country and succession or not, it must be done peacefully.

Imagine a church unknowingly holding a crusade or children playing on the spot of that abandoned bomb 1 Like

Nowadays people jst dey abuse ojukwu anyhow for nairaland

The material refuse to deliver the devil's errand.

