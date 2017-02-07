₦airaland Forum

Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by itsdumebi(m): 3:36pm
Bomb has been on the farmland since the Nigerian civil war

The Enugu police command recently evacuated an unexploded bomb from a farmland in Udi local government area of the state. Below is a statement released by the force on the matter;

The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives of Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) evacuated successfully on 7/2/17 at a farmland at Eke in Udi local Government Area of Enugu state, an object suspected to be unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs.

To this end, the command is advising members of the public particularly building/construction companies/Individuals as well as farmers not to tamper with those suspected civil war left overs but to promptly report to any nearby police station for necessary action.

http://politicsngr.com/police-discover-unexploded-bomb-enugu-farmland/

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by dadavivo: 3:38pm
What are we going to do to these useless abokiii people. Liar police Mohammed are now saying it's left over civil war bomb. Rubbishh

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Blue3k(m): 3:39pm
Wow that's good nobody got hurt.
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Davash222(m): 3:41pm
sarrki:


It's PA Ojukwu left over

Dead Ojukwu is still relevant than living pmb.

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by sarrki(m): 3:41pm
dadavivo:
What are we going to do to these useless abokiii people. Liar police Mohammed are now saying it's left over civil war bomb. Rubbishh

It's PA Ojukwu left over

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by sarrki(m): 3:41pm
Davash222:
.

What is this ?

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Yorobastard(m): 3:49pm
sarrki:


It's PA Ojukwu left over

E be lyk sey your sense done finish or is it the left-over you are using to comment??

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by sarrki(m): 3:51pm
Davash222:


Dead Ojukwu is still relevant than living pmb.

Ask that criminal in kuje

He will tell you how strong his baba

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by marshalcarter: 4:09pm
lolxzz.
..Just here to laugh nd read comments grin
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Sctests: 4:10pm
Gowon and nigeria really did a great reconstruction and rehabilitation programme in the East as we can all see.
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Decypher: 4:34pm
sarrki:


Ask that criminal in kuje

He will tell you how strong his baba

Afonja Clown Your Stupidity can not be over emphasized! .. where you born dumb?

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by omenkaLives: 4:50pm
If i say what's on my mind, they'd start jumping in and out of my mentions like circus acrobatic performers. So, i'd just wakapass.
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by TheABOMINATION: 4:53pm
Buried in farmland. Probably safekeeping it for future use during wartime lol.
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Davash222(m): 5:01pm
sarrki:


Ask that criminal in kuje

He will tell you how strong his baba

Wow. How does it feel like to be an extraordinary kind of stupid Keep it up!! Your family is proud of you!!

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by kernel501: 5:05pm
sarrki:

Ask that criminal in kuje
He will tell you how strong his baba
Your father is nobody in Nigeria, either you.

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by hobermener: 9:28pm
E
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by dyabman(m): 9:29pm
Left overs indeed cheesy grin
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by AlphaStyles(m): 9:31pm
boko boys at work
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by EWAagoyin(m): 9:31pm
ojukwu coward leftovers grin

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by EWAagoyin(m): 9:32pm
AlphaStyles:
boko boys at work
nah leave boko boys out of this... victim card players

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by mascot87(m): 9:32pm
Why is it that some people cannot do without insult? Aren't u guys tired?
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by austin2all: 9:33pm
dead ojukwu is forever more relevant than 10 living buhari

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by EWAagoyin(m): 9:33pm
kernel501:


Your father is nobody in Nigeria, either you.
who is ur own father... ojukwu angry
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by seunlayi(m): 9:33pm
The experience of biafra war war must not be experienced again in this country and succession or not, it must be done peacefully.
Imagine a church unknowingly holding a crusade or children playing on the spot of that abandoned bomb

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by tubouncen(m): 9:34pm
sarrki:


Ask that criminal in kuje

He will tell you how strong his baba


Abeg this puzzle is hard for me to solve

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by omofunaab(m): 9:34pm
Nowadays people jst dey abuse ojukwu anyhow for nairaland
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by EWAagoyin(m): 9:34pm
austin2all:
dead ojukwu is forever more relevant than 10 living buhari
says the drunkards in ur village

Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by mykeljosef: 9:35pm
ok
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by omowolewa: 9:35pm
The material refuse to deliver the devil's errand.
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by amclimax(m): 9:35pm
just like DRE am still not loving the POLICE
Re: Police Discover Unexploded Bomb In Enugu Farmland by Passy089(m): 9:36pm
there's one big one like a missile in our farmland in Anambra...we just buried it back there.

