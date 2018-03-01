



The community Leader said communities are now living in fear as some of the bombs allegedly dropped by the Jet Fighters were found on farmlands and inside houses bombed during the attack. "our people now live in fear because no one knows where they may see any explosives. As you can see, some were found in a house bombed by Nigerian Airforce, while others were found in farmlands".



According to the official press release: the SNEB pods and rockets with high explosives warheads, like the ones we see today, show that NAF used excessive unlawful force against our villages", the community leader said.



He said they have informed the Nigerian Police, the Air Force and DSS about the newly discovered bombs and are hoping that authorities will come and pick the explosives.



"We are calling on the Nigerian government to come and conduct a compete sweeping of our villages and get rid of any explosive so our people can live in peace without any fear", Jonathan said.



Members of the press were take round the community and shown 3 areas where the unexploded shells were found and cordoned.



According to the leaders, the necessary security agencies have been contacted and will soon be invited to take necessary measures towards defusing the found shells in order to restore normalcy and calm to the community..



