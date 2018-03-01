₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:48pm
Residents of Shafaron community of Numan Local Government of Adamawa state - have been gripped with fear following new discoveries which were made in line with the attacks by the alleged Fulani herdsmen which occurred on the 4th of December 2017 where over 70 died as a result of air raid by the Nigerian Air Force.
The community Leader said communities are now living in fear as some of the bombs allegedly dropped by the Jet Fighters were found on farmlands and inside houses bombed during the attack. "our people now live in fear because no one knows where they may see any explosives. As you can see, some were found in a house bombed by Nigerian Airforce, while others were found in farmlands".
According to the official press release: the SNEB pods and rockets with high explosives warheads, like the ones we see today, show that NAF used excessive unlawful force against our villages", the community leader said.
He said they have informed the Nigerian Police, the Air Force and DSS about the newly discovered bombs and are hoping that authorities will come and pick the explosives.
"We are calling on the Nigerian government to come and conduct a compete sweeping of our villages and get rid of any explosive so our people can live in peace without any fear", Jonathan said.
Members of the press were take round the community and shown 3 areas where the unexploded shells were found and cordoned.
According to the leaders, the necessary security agencies have been contacted and will soon be invited to take necessary measures towards defusing the found shells in order to restore normalcy and calm to the community..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/unexploded-bomb-canisters-discovered-in-shafaron-community-numan-local-government.html
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:49pm
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by ojun50(m): 7:12pm
North Na North any were in d world
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 7:37pm
Why always north ??
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 7:40pm
The north is dragging Nigeria back by 100 years. All the monies realised from other partsvof the country is being used to resolve Boko Haram crisis in the North
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by bugidon(m): 7:40pm
Boko boys
Foolani heardsmen
Bombs
Religious crisis
Illiteracy
Poverty
What is wrong with north?
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by FarahAideed: 7:41pm
We the kind of dangerous munition that was used by a govt against the people it should defend...SMH
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by crazygod(m): 7:41pm
U call this bomb?
Now this is a bomb
Edited. Just realized that the Op's bomb does worse devastation than the grenade. My bad.
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by MorataFC: 7:42pm
Hmmmm, blood thirsty demon can
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by MorataFC: 7:42pm
crazygod:no, it's a biro
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by lustychima: 7:42pm
Remnant of Air force bomb � on christian population during fulani herdsmen massacre
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 7:44pm
Make dem carry am go give buhari
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:45pm
Tdayof your people are really not helping. Another 68mm unguided
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:45pm
Hmmmmmmm....
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by NotBeenPaid: 7:46pm
Wished there was a reset button for humans - Hate being around people with archaic mindset
One particular region has render the nation useless
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 7:47pm
crazygod:
put it under ur bed first....light a candle very close to it
I assure you..u will know if it's a bomb or not
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by awa(m): 7:49pm
Remove the unexploded bomb to Sambisa forest
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by tollytexy(m): 7:54pm
That is Akara bomb
crazygod:
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by crazygod(m): 7:57pm
tollytexy:
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Joemetry(m): 7:59pm
crazygod:
This is a grenade.
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 7:59pm
Upon this the airforce chief was given service extension by Buhari.
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Yankee101: 8:00pm
Wait, did the airforce just bomb a community?
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by tokrizy(m): 8:01pm
oh lawd dis country don worst finish
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 8:03pm
nairavsdollars:Preach on sis.
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Orlatunday11(m): 8:07pm
Almost every country was North cause
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Keyboardwarrior(m): 8:08pm
crazygod:So a hand grenade is actually a superior explosive than the one the OP posted? isi mgba ka ona emeghi?
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by Innov8ve1: 8:09pm
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by ObaAdebola(m): 8:17pm
crazygod:
No that’s a grenade and bomb actually does more damage. Think and get correct info before you talk.
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamama Community (Photos) by OjukwuWarBird: 8:20pm
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by crazygod(m): 8:20pm
ObaAdebola:Noted. Thanks
Re: Unexploded Bomb Canisters Discovered In Adamawa Community (Photos) by wakeupafricanyo: 8:28pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
