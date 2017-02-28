Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) (7704 Views)

According to Actu Conakry, a Guinean publication, a Nigerian by name Ferdinand Conté has been held over the death of a twenty-one-year old Guinean girl Mademoiselle Kadiatou Sow, after a rendezvous at a hostel, Akouna Matata, well known as a place for prostitution.



Under questioning, Conteh said a fight broke out with Sow over her refusal to engage in sex, having stolen the sum of approximately N200,000 naira from his pocket while he went to take his bath. During the fight, according to Conteh, a wardrobe fell on Sow, killing her.



Lies.



These Guineans should respect themselves. We do not have a "Conte" as a name here.



Even the Rivers and Bayelsa people that have funny names like Horsefall,General,Pepple,Green and all other kind of assorted strange names,will not touch "Conte" 42 Likes 3 Shares

na confirm nasarrawa std

Definitely not a Nigerian... 3 Likes

ahan! Is Conte a Nigerian name?... This Guineans can lie oooo 13 Likes

God help him





Ferdinand Conte??





How's that name Nigerian??

make dem go stamford bridge 9 Likes

If a 21 year old nigga can marry an 82 year old ancestor just for the sake of abroad wetin dey to answer Conte? 5 Likes

When did Nigerian start bearing ferdinard conte oooooo When did Nigerian start bearing ferdinard conte oooooo

For the first time, I agree with you For the first time, I agree with you 2 Likes

The guy own don wowo. Na olosho de com de hold am for? Nawa o for him life. 1 Like





Buh dt geh small sha, 21 n a hardcore sex worker.



Wot a world we live in.



RIP ooo The conte name just confuse efritin. Is he related to Antonio conteBuh dt geh small sha, 21 n a hardcore sex worker.Wot a world we live in.RIP ooo 1 Like

So by saying a Nigerian killed her you will generate traffic abi?



Continue, the thunder that will fire you.... 5 Likes

was doing all did 1? well it shows how much they Cherish their ashawos!( girls(citizens)

Eweleeeee......I can't fintint understanding....

tchimatic:

Hmmmm Poly graduates no go kill person. Poly graduates no go kill person.

There is no name like conte here in Nigeria. They are just comdeming the name of Nigeria every were in the planet earth, why? 1 Like

Na wa for this write up oh if this story is anything to go by then this student from Nasarawa poly needs God intervention seriously

Rip

Let them respect themselves please. In that country and many countries, people from other places will commit crimes and claim to be Nigerias because they believe the police will not treat Nigerians like sh it because of the wealth of Nigerians and the political strength of its government.

I was in prisoned in Ivory Coast and later in Russia for various offenses and I have been detained in 4 other countries.I met many people in prison from Ghana, Niger etc who just claim to be Nigerians and when embassy officials came, they couldn't speak one word of any Nigerian language.

Even when fighting as a mercenary for ghaddafi in Libya, many of our fellow fighters from Mali claim to be Nigerians since they believe it is safer that way. 1 Like

If he had won an accolade he would've been from another country but since he committed a crime He is a Nigerian..

Mtcheeeeew

what

Whenever i see beautiful oloshos ..I feel so bad ..thing babe too fine pass make she dey do olosho ...this one weak me sha

Nigerian Italian perhaps

lol



You just had to take the words out of my mouth



That girl fine sha. I no go mind shag our ashawo if they are half this cute lolYou just had to take the words out of my mouthThat girl fine sha. I no go mind shag our ashawo if they are half this cute

ABORT ABORT! ! ! . Conte. . . How will NCAN check name nowABORT ABORT! ! ! 3 Likes