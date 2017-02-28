₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 7:13pm
http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/28/nigerian-held-over-the-death-of-guinean-prostitute-in-conakry/
According to Actu Conakry, a Guinean publication, a Nigerian by name Ferdinand Conté has been held over the death of a twenty-one-year old Guinean girl Mademoiselle Kadiatou Sow, after a rendezvous at a hostel, Akouna Matata, well known as a place for prostitution.
Under questioning, Conteh said a fight broke out with Sow over her refusal to engage in sex, having stolen the sum of approximately N200,000 naira from his pocket while he went to take his bath. During the fight, according to Conteh, a wardrobe fell on Sow, killing her.
Gendarmes in Conakry do not believe Conteh, thinking he must have killed the prostitute, so he is being held for questioning over the matter. Here are the photos of Sow.
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by HungerBAD: 7:14pm
Lies.
These Guineans should respect themselves. We do not have a "Conte" as a name here.
Even the Rivers and Bayelsa people that have funny names like Horsefall,General,Pepple,Green and all other kind of assorted strange names,will not touch "Conte"
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by hidhrhis(m): 8:01pm
na confirm nasarrawa std
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by iPopAlomo(m): 8:20pm
Definitely not a Nigerian...
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by sotall(m): 9:10pm
ahan! Is Conte a Nigerian name?... This Guineans can lie oooo
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:10pm
God help him
Ferdinand Conte??
How's that name Nigerian??
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by krasican(m): 9:10pm
make dem go stamford bridge
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by jejemanito: 9:10pm
HungerBAD:If a 21 year old nigga can marry an 82 year old ancestor just for the sake of abroad wetin dey to answer Conte?
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by nabegibeg: 9:10pm
tyokunbo:
When did Nigerian start bearing ferdinard conte oooooo
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by tifany89(m): 9:10pm
HungerBAD:For the first time, I agree with you
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Rilwayne001: 9:10pm
HungerBAD:
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by yjgm(m): 9:11pm
The guy own don wowo. Na olosho de com de hold am for? Nawa o for him life.
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by princeakins(m): 9:11pm
The conte name just confuse efritin. Is he related to Antonio conte
Buh dt geh small sha, 21 n a hardcore sex worker.
Wot a world we live in.
RIP ooo
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by nabegibeg: 9:11pm
So by saying a Nigerian killed her you will generate traffic abi?
Continue, the thunder that will fire you....
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:11pm
was doing all did 1? well it shows how much they Cherish their ashawos!( girls(citizens)
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by spayor(m): 9:11pm
Eweleeeee......I can't fintint understanding....
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by steppin: 9:12pm
tchimatic:Poly graduates no go kill person.
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by peromosele: 9:13pm
There is no name like conte here in Nigeria. They are just comdeming the name of Nigeria every were in the planet earth, why?
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Syjibrin: 9:14pm
Na wa for this write up oh if this story is anything to go by then this student from Nasarawa poly needs God intervention seriously
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Namastal: 9:14pm
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by themosthigh: 9:16pm
Let them respect themselves please. In that country and many countries, people from other places will commit crimes and claim to be Nigerias because they believe the police will not treat Nigerians like sh it because of the wealth of Nigerians and the political strength of its government.
I was in prisoned in Ivory Coast and later in Russia for various offenses and I have been detained in 4 other countries.I met many people in prison from Ghana, Niger etc who just claim to be Nigerians and when embassy officials came, they couldn't speak one word of any Nigerian language.
Even when fighting as a mercenary for ghaddafi in Libya, many of our fellow fighters from Mali claim to be Nigerians since they believe it is safer that way.
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by wizod(m): 9:16pm
If he had won an accolade he would've been from another country but since he committed a crime He is a Nigerian..
Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by UchaNwababa: 9:18pm
what
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Damilare5882(m): 9:18pm
Whenever i see beautiful oloshos ..I feel so bad ..thing babe too fine pass make she dey do olosho ...this one weak me sha
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Pejah: 9:18pm
Nigerian Italian perhaps
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by PonziCoded(m): 9:19pm
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by MutantMetahuman: 9:19pm
HungerBAD:lol
You just had to take the words out of my mouth
That girl fine sha. I no go mind shag our ashawo if they are half this cute
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by Abdhul(m): 9:19pm
. Conte. . . How will NCAN check name now ABORT ABORT! ! !
|Re: Nigerian Held Over The Death Of Guinean Prostitute In Conakry (photos) by chibuzorAbia: 9:20pm
The guy is.........o
