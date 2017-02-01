₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,389 members, 3,359,392 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor (7214 Views)
Patience Ozokwor And Her Son Uchendu Ozokwor Attend ''Why Marry'' Premiere In UK / Patience Ozokwor Ministering At A Church In Alaba / Patience Ozokwor, Chacaha Ekeh At 'dare To Dream Talent Hunt Show' (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Obimgbo(f): 5:55pm
The veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor is looking more deep in her 'born again' christian faith as she was captured with Actress Nichole Banna who shared the photo on her Instagram.
She captioned it:
Always fun working with mama #JesusisLord #Proffesorjohnbull #Nwachinemere
http://www.xperiang.com/2017/02/new-deeper-life-look-of-actress.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by dingbang(m): 5:57pm
Lmao
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Obimgbo(f): 6:04pm
Beautiful Mama of God
8 Likes
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by HateU2(f): 6:09pm
That's my real face
1 Like
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by LecciGucci: 6:25pm
This woman is naturally beautiful.
Weldone ma.. just dat i will miss ur roles.
Nobody can do it better.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Obimgbo(f): 6:33pm
Exactly, nobody can be like her....
LecciGucci:
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by ToriBlue(f): 6:35pm
I don't like it
1 Like
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Obimgbo(f): 6:50pm
Why?
ToriBlue:
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Preca(f): 6:52pm
Missing her...for her to be born again does not mean she should stop acting
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Obimgbo(f): 6:58pm
Exactly
Preca:
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by brunofarad(m): 7:52pm
Which one be deeper life look again
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Chikelue2000(m): 7:53pm
Deeper Life is not abt outlook please
Everything about u radiate Christ
Dats deeper Life not ur dressing
1 Like
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Dicksonpussy: 7:53pm
can she suck pleek? I Just want to know
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by searchng4love: 7:54pm
Preca:some roles must come from the heart bae
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by ItzHoludex(m): 7:54pm
Jesus touch my heart
3 Likes
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Louiscutedude(m): 7:54pm
Mama Ikechi
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Raymysterio(m): 7:54pm
Mama G.
G for General.
General in calabar...
2 Likes
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Tracygold(f): 7:55pm
D mama gee, D mama gee.. I miss u oooi
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by sweetboiy(m): 7:56pm
She looks cool
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by AngelicBeing: 7:56pm
Chikelue2000:
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Chikelue2000(m): 7:56pm
Preca:ur opinion though, she has got her reasons n am sure it suits her. Heaven is d goal of every believer
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by ejosh4(m): 7:56pm
.Difference between OLD SCHOOL and NEW SCHOOL
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:56pm
The woman played a very big role in her years of being an actress in Nollywood and she made impacts.
But, she realized that there is something greater than being an actress despite the money in it, she found fulfilment in serving God.
And that is her life, her choice.
Atleast, she better than some actress that re still putting on mini skirt in their 50s
1 Like
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by magabounce(m): 7:57pm
Ok
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by MrMystrO(m): 7:57pm
Raymysterio:Lol
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:57pm
That's good.
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by bayodam: 7:57pm
It's not looks Dat make one deeper life...... Lords for chosen dresses Dat way also..... It's just a matter of belief and conviction.
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by Jerryojozy(m): 7:57pm
Missing your role already. My mum would say Ahmad be careful don't marry anybody that has mama
G kind of mother o.
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by etinanguy(m): 7:57pm
H
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by barallanee(f): 7:58pm
She looks really beautiful...
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by GreenMavro: 8:00pm
hmm
|Re: New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor by chiedu7: 8:00pm
Sammy Gives Us ‘a Mixtape And Then Some / #titlethetrack - Hennessy Artistry 2011 Theme Song Debuts / Spice Girl Mel B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl!
Viewing this topic: Richie0974, joshfash(m), gboly3190(m), peggycious(f), Crying4NIGERIA(m), jadakiss213(m), ephi123(f), jakandeola(m), gidimasters(m), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), DavSagacity(m), emi14, gbagyiza, bayodam, Grahamjnr(m), volo112, jarmoskie, emmanuel1990, tkovie2002(m), dabrake(m), temidayodamoye(m), moneytalks86(m), richestjozy(m), sassieconte, eyitayo007(m), TruePass(m), Ezemarcel(m), Obi88(m), naijafun, greatestman(m), Chukwuka16, Okeyson4wisdom(m), ecosystm(m), Stanleysteno(m), tkpoint2(m), owelle22(m), emydot(m), Xaddy(m), panpan(m), presido2e(m), Chukwu94, edyza(m), XwhY(m), Principe(m), ChuzzyBlog(m), Rhemi1, henryanna36, Opez4real, Sanolex89, josh001(m), tyangel, LewsTherin, beebi5, 0079jaBond(m), cowgirl9090, davelon(m), bluesee871, chinedu202000(m), Naavah(f), agulion, glingev(m), ade7063002666(m), JAMANZE, presskid, Iwant2knowGod(m), TheDriller, misterme, justjeff, samkel(m), Meel, adedayoa2(f), Cutie09, fordible(m), yellowb(f), Adekdammy, Inception(m), kachimor, judekings, bigbabyboy, Chriswazo(m), menwongo(m), mybeauty(f), teebillz, confiritch(m), emmasege, ydass(m), ITL, Ksslib(m), brightk(m), Berbierklaus(f), smileyz16(m), yusuftosho, Ernestbukky(m), noziz(m), Olashile007, nawtibownie(f), ascek(m), OldBeer, octoroon, kingthreat(m), Rooneyboy(m), SlimBrawnie(f), ehmasjet(m), Austin4lif, davedan88(m), popefuse(m), danigbo(m), Financialslot, ERockson, Whizzing(m), EgusiSoup, dayordjdee, AMUNSI23, Ahmeddogo4, seunlayi(m), icekwuin(f), fasterwell(m), differently, Festy4u(m), sirugos(m), charlie42(m), papiwater, evanstical, lammie21(m), mightyjj(m), kikilove(f), teamobanabo(m), Osinachi1, Akuns1702, lexzyg, duduzz, Alajiki(m), Joshalpha(m), soberdrunk(m), urCreator(m), adewumiopeyemi(m), fiestajoe, Tazmode(m), HitlerGaddafi, CollinsWeGlobe(m), loiusdthird(m), pcguru1(m), itslinkin4005(m), sawsaw(m), dimeji1(m), idera2013, diehard(m), facealone05(m), shugasofttouch, Bangalee10(m), ibsals(m), Gbyte(m), abeyvita(m), pija(m), williamsmankind(m) and 348 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8