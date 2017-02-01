Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / New "Deeper Life' Look Of Actress Patience Ozokwor (7214 Views)

She captioned it:

Always fun working with mama #JesusisLord #Proffesorjohnbull #Nwachinemere



The veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor is looking more deep in her 'born again' christian faith as she was captured with Actress Nichole Banna who shared the photo on her Instagram.

Lmao

Beautiful Mama of God 8 Likes

That's my real face 1 Like

This woman is naturally beautiful.

Weldone ma.. just dat i will miss ur roles.

Nobody can do it better. 10 Likes 1 Share

I don't like it 1 Like

Missing her...for her to be born again does not mean she should stop acting

Which one be deeper life look again

Deeper Life is not abt outlook please

Everything about u radiate Christ







Dats deeper Life not ur dressing 1 Like

can she suck pleek? I Just want to know can she suck pleek? I Just want to know

Jesus touch my heart 3 Likes

Mama Ikechi

Mama G.

G for General.

General in calabar... 2 Likes

D mama gee, D mama gee.. I miss u oooi

She looks cool

.Difference between OLD SCHOOL and NEW SCHOOL

The woman played a very big role in her years of being an actress in Nollywood and she made impacts.

But, she realized that there is something greater than being an actress despite the money in it, she found fulfilment in serving God.

And that is her life, her choice.

Atleast, she better than some actress that re still putting on mini skirt in their 50s 1 Like

Ok

That's good.

It's not looks Dat make one deeper life...... Lords for chosen dresses Dat way also..... It's just a matter of belief and conviction.

Missing your role already. My mum would say Ahmad be careful don't marry anybody that has mama

G kind of mother o.

H

She looks really beautiful...