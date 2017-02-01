Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! (3762 Views)

Eric Arubayi passed on today, after fallen sick earlier in the week. He died at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital. He'ssurvived by his wife, Chinonso, and their child.



Recall that Eric was the 3rd runner up, Idols West Africa season 1, won by Timi Dakolo.



May his soul rest in peace. Amen



gospel artise at thesame time contesting as an idol which is againts the bible. when you know very well that u are not of the world. u allow the devil to knock you down sorry is your name . 2 Likes

axeman2:

gospel artise at thesame time contesting as an idol which is againts the bible. when you know very well that u are not of the world. u allow the devil to knock you down sorry is your name . Will you just shut your pit hole of a mouth. So it's worldly to partake in West African idol? Does it sound like BABA to you?

Sadly the guy is dead. He was someone I knew. Why must you just say rubbish?

axeman2:

It It

okpala95:



Will you just shut your pit hole of a mouth. So it's worldly to partake in West African idol? Does it sound like BABA to you?

Sadly the guy is dead. He was someone I knew. Why must you just say rubbish?

May his so rest In peace.





NL is really filled with all sorts of people...That FTC dude is so limited! Lordhavemercy! 2 Likes

axeman2:

Pharisee... I wonder who gave you the power to judge the dead. Pharisee... I wonder who gave you the power to judge the dead. 3 Likes

RIP Eric

Dunno him 1 Like

Localamos:





R-

I-

P-

axeman2:



You are all kinds of stupid!!!!!! You are all kinds of stupid!!!!!! 7 Likes

RIP bro

sleep never to pop back up... - 1 life on earth





ERIC was my classmate in FGC Warri, we were in the same red house. National House.



Just last week I was talking to my sister about him.



This handsome guy? Death is a respecter of no man. Rest well

axeman2:

irony is when u say all these and u do worse than idols themselves.



axeman2:

axeman2:

Receive sense



hmmm

He cute

fpeter:

God forbid! OMG!! NOOOOOO



ERIC was my classmate in FGC Warri, we were in the same red house. National House.



Just last week I was talking to my sister about him.



Arielle:



RIP

, when will we have brain in this nigeria? Someone raise an issue, correct or not, why not counter intelligently with facts? Instead they will use polithiefcian tactics and says is all lies and blasphemy,



U will hear lines like, do not judge, bla bla bla,

Omg this fine guy..Rip

Rest on Eric

dis is sad indeed. dis news just ruined my morning. my heart goes to his family. (mum, dad and siblings) his dad was our VC @ Delsu . sleep on bro till we meet at Jesus's feet. #crying

axeman2:

gospel artise at thesame time contesting as an idol which is againts the bible. when you know very well that u are not of the world. u allow the devil to knock you down sorry is your name . Chief justice of nairaland! You've already judged and condemned the dead,hypocrisy is a sin Mr or Mrs PERFECT! Chief justice of nairaland! You've already judged and condemned the dead,hypocrisy is a sin Mr or Mrs PERFECT!