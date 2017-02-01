₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by donmayorgroup(m): 5:53am
Nigerian gospel artiste and the 3rd runner up at the West African Idol, Eric Arubayi, dies after a brief illness.
Eric Arubayi passed on today, after fallen sick earlier in the week. He died at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital. He'ssurvived by his wife, Chinonso, and their child.
Recall that Eric was the 3rd runner up, Idols West Africa season 1, won by Timi Dakolo.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen
http://www.michaeldoosblog.info/2017/02/gospel-artiste-eric-arubayi-is-dead.html
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by axeman2(m): 5:57am
gospel artise at thesame time contesting as an idol which is againts the bible. when you know very well that u are not of the world. u allow the devil to knock you down sorry is your name .
2 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by okpala95: 6:21am
axeman2:Will you just shut your pit hole of a mouth. So it's worldly to partake in West African idol? Does it sound like BABA to you?
Sadly the guy is dead. He was someone I knew. Why must you just say rubbish?
Rest in Peace Eric Arubayi...
28 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:23am
axeman2:
It
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by axeman2(m): 6:25am
okpala95:WHAT DO YOU UNDERSTAND BY WORD IDOL?
4 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by sisisioge: 6:34am
May his so rest In peace.
NL is really filled with all sorts of people...That FTC dude is so limited! Lordhavemercy!
2 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Localamos(m): 6:39am
axeman2:
Pharisee... I wonder who gave you the power to judge the dead.
3 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Localamos(m): 6:40am
RIP Eric
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Nutase(f): 6:44am
Dunno him
1 Like
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by axeman2(m): 6:46am
Localamos:GOD HATE THE WORD IDOL HAVE YOU NOT READ?
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Bilabong(m): 6:55am
R-
I-
P-
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Arielle: 7:05am
axeman2:
You are all kinds of stupid!!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by martineverest(m): 8:25am
RIP bro
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Rayhandrinni(m): 8:27am
sleep never to pop back up... - 1 life on earth
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by fpeter(f): 8:27am
God forbid! OMG!! NOOOOOO
ERIC was my classmate in FGC Warri, we were in the same red house. National House.
Just last week I was talking to my sister about him.
NOOOOOO!!!
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Nma27(f): 8:27am
This handsome guy? Death is a respecter of no man. Rest well
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by martineverest(m): 8:27am
axeman2:smh for u
irony is when u say all these and u do worse than idols themselves.
Try to know what 'west african idols' is
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by rhames: 8:27am
axeman2:
If you have nothing good to say about him, condole his family or keep quiet. Your case is a classic example of "common sense is not common."
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by redfly(m): 8:28am
axeman2:
Receive sense
You are the kind that gives Christianity a bad name with your words of condemnation and judgement
3 Likes
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by wiloy2k8(m): 8:28am
hmmm
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by PastorandMentor(m): 8:29am
He cute
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by martineverest(m): 8:29am
fpeter:eyaaa.sorry....my friend who was his classmate at delsu is yet to recover since hearing about his death
1 Like
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by bibe(m): 8:32am
Arielle:Overwhelmingly
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by mayorkyzo(m): 8:33am
RIP
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by princetom1(m): 8:33am
Na waa o , when will we have brain in this nigeria? Someone raise an issue, correct or not, why not counter intelligently with facts? Instead they will use polithiefcian tactics and says is all lies and blasphemy,
U will hear lines like, do not judge, bla bla bla,
As if talking facts take something away from that person. No amount of talk changes anything that had happened
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by kimnicki(f): 8:34am
Omg this fine guy..Rip
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by Nbaye: 8:34am
Rest on Eric
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by dafil22(m): 8:41am
dis is sad indeed. dis news just ruined my morning. my heart goes to his family. (mum, dad and siblings) his dad was our VC @ Delsu . sleep on bro till we meet at Jesus's feet. #crying
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by tillaman(m): 8:41am
Tf Such a sad news, rip dude so sad you won't get to watch ur child grow, I pray God comforts the bereaved family
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by HomeOfMe(f): 8:43am
axeman2:Chief justice of nairaland! You've already judged and condemned the dead,hypocrisy is a sin Mr or Mrs PERFECT!
|Re: Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! by flaky66(f): 8:47am
axeman2:
Mr perfect,holier than thou,judge Judas
so you are now the devil's P.A and you know those he has and hasn't knocked down,wehdonesir.
I can only pray for you to learn to use the common Sense that God has bestowed upon you and stop displaying ignorance on social media.
