2baba’s Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by sugarbelly4: 7:05am
The young talented boy of 11 year old, took to his Instagram account and share photo of the medals he has won. He has so far won at his school’s various competitions, and the collection include 1 gold, 3 silvers and 1 bronze awards for outstanding performance. in games like chess.

Nino Idibia has long made his mark as one of the brightest and most-hardworking celebrity kids out here. The 11-year-old runs his own Instagram page where he describes himself as a ‘model, rapper, saxophonist kid star.’

See the photos of his medals below

https://www.instagram.com/ninoidibia/








Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/2babas-son-nino-idibia-shows-off-his.html

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by sugarbelly4: 7:05am
checkout the striking resemblance btw Tuface n his son in these photos

http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/2babas-son-nino-idibia-shows-off-his.html

Like fada like son

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by Ifexxy(m): 7:16am
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by marshalcarter: 8:05am
nyz one

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by goldbim(f): 8:05am
Nice!! cool The making of another LEGEND!!!he'll surely go places by his grace!.

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:27am
ome ka nna ya

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by pacski: 10:28am
sugarbelly4:
nice boy
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by Fmdipo(m): 10:29am
nice one...

meanwhile


Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by Udehpaschal1(m): 10:29am
Congrats boy. Keep it up
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by Adonis3: 10:29am
.

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by makdcash(m): 10:29am
Nice 1 small 2baba

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by brightballer(m): 10:29am
Na vomit 2baba vomit diz fine boi.

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by giwafiz: 10:29am
Like Father Like Son... educated version of 2baba

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by 9iceboi(m): 10:30am
I wanted to call him son of a coward but I just rmb that nairalanders no get chill.. Son of a HERO

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 10:30am
i pray he get mind pass him papa

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:30am
Wehdone boi
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:31am
Ok
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 10:31am
greater height son!!!!
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by ajilegend(m): 10:32am
Small face should be his name
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:33am
b
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by jbaby265(f): 10:33am
Go this way boy and don't look the other way.. Cos Delilah,'s are there
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by wayne4loan: 10:34am
Son, go tell ur fada to pay me for the green t-shirt, green trouser and green shoe I bought for his failed protest angry

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by driand(m): 10:34am
2baba show us your placard? That's what you should be showing us here not another man's accomplishment...

So you want us to forget how you lack balls..

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by phransix2: 10:35am
Chrisland Schools... No be beans to send your pikin go that school... Tell me why person no go hustle?

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:37am
Son of a Coward.

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by jamex93(m): 10:42am
another musician in the making
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by johnstar(m): 10:47am
Weldone


D son of an illiterate grin




Gordon and dat dirty blac face wr ur pikin oooo
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by MARYAPAGU: 10:48am
sugarbelly4:
checkout the striking resemblance btw Tuface n his son in these photos

http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/2babas-son-nino-idibia-shows-off-his.html

Like fada like son
like father like son..buh i hope u control your pim pim
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by thestevens: 10:52am
Be a better man nino

Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 11:04am
Hope he can exchange it for money whenthe time comes .. if not undecided
Re: 2baba's Son Nino Idibia Shows off His Amazing Collection of Medals (Photos) by loomer: 11:05am
9iceboi:
I wanted to call him son of a coward but I just rmb that nairalanders no get chill.. Son of a HERO


When you start to get children, you go know which is far more important, your children or the useless country called Nigeria.

