Nino Idibia has long made his mark as one of the brightest and most-hardworking celebrity kids out here. The 11-year-old runs his own Instagram page where he describes himself as a ‘model, rapper, saxophonist kid star.’



See the photos of his medals below



https://www.instagram.com/ninoidibia/

















Source:



checkout the striking resemblance btw Tuface n his son in these photos



Like fada like son 2 Likes

nyz one 1 Like

The making of another LEGEND!!!he'll surely go places by his grace!. Nice!!The making of another LEGEND!!!he'll surely go places by his grace!. 9 Likes

ome ka nna ya 7 Likes

sugarbelly4:

nice boy

nice one...



Congrats boy. Keep it up

. 4 Likes

Nice 1 small 2baba 1 Like

Na vomit 2baba vomit diz fine boi. 3 Likes 1 Share

Like Father Like Son... educated version of 2baba 2 Likes 1 Share

I wanted to call him son of a coward but I just rmb that nairalanders no get chill.. Son of a HERO 12 Likes 2 Shares

i pray he get mind pass him papa 2 Likes

Wehdone boi

greater height son!!!!

Small face should be his name

Go this way boy and don't look the other way.. Cos Delilah,'s are there

Son, go tell ur fada to pay me for the green t-shirt, green trouser and green shoe I bought for his failed protest 7 Likes

2baba show us your placard? That's what you should be showing us here not another man's accomplishment...



So you want us to forget how you lack balls.. 2 Likes

Chrisland Schools... No be beans to send your pikin go that school... Tell me why person no go hustle? 3 Likes 1 Share

Son of a Coward. 2 Likes

another musician in the making







D son of an illiterate









sugarbelly4:

Be a better man nino 1 Like 1 Share

Hope he can exchange it for money whenthe time comes .. if not