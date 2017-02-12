Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi (11384 Views)

See screenshots from his instagram page.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BPVnrPzhF0M/?hl=en Friends and fans have continued to react to the death of singer Eric Arubayi.See screenshots from his instagram page.

rip

Rip bro so sad

Quick recovery bro

This is so sad! RIP

Eyah!!

Movingcoil:

Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro Huh? Huh?

rip man.





And walking away...



A man that saw his death RIP broAnd walking away...A man that saw his death

Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro

I hail o. I hail o. 1 Like

Movingcoil:

Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro how bodi? how bodi?

Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro



Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro



Who's recovering? a dead man ?

Wetin kill am sef

i pity his son....growing up in a fatherless home isnt pleasing psychologically

rest in peace bro

Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro



Lmao. What drugs are u on dude?



Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro



Lmao. What drugs are u on dude?



His fucking dead, and ur here wishing him Quick Recovery

Rip handsome Rip handsome

very sad...

See what the earth is about to eat. This lifee is really nothing, rest in peace 1 Like

Please can someone here avail me with the contact of his family members? I am a Lawyer committed to Human Rights and Consumer Rights Protection. I would want to seek justice for the dead since learning that he died after consuming one expired malaria drug. In doing so, we would achieve justice for the dead and now more importantly, forestall many more other deaths in the future, hopefully.



I could equally be reached on: divinemercyattorneys@gmail.com.

Movingcoil:

Quick recovery bro



He died!

RIP He died!RIP

the good ones die so quickly... d bad ones still lives





LastlyFREEDOM:

Please can someone here avail me with the contact of his family members? I am a Lawyer committed to Human Rights and Consumer Rights Protection. I would want to seek justice for the dead since learning that he died after consuming one expired malaria drug. In doing so, we would achieve justice for the dead and now more importantly, forestall many more other deaths in the future, hopefully.



I could equally be reached on: divinemercyattorneys@gmail.com. Are you sure you are real? 3 Likes

Those who sell fake, expired and substandard drugs deserve to die by firing squad.



Dora akunyili tried but rot was too deep

wondering wat d state of his wife is ryt now..



rip

this guy must have been one good broda from all indications and comment. RIP.

LastlyFREEDOM:

Please can someone here avail me with the contact of his family members? I am a Lawyer committed to Human Rights and Consumer Rights Protection. I would want to seek justice for the dead since learning that he died after consuming one expired malaria drug. In doing so, we would achieve justice for the dead and now more importantly, forestall many more other deaths in the future, hopefully.



I could equally be reached on: divinemercyattorneys@gmail.com. his dad was delsu's former VC. they bear the same name. you can see if there is anyway you can reach him through the internet his dad was delsu's former VC. they bear the same name. you can see if there is anyway you can reach him through the internet

Never heard of him before but the eulogies are enough to move one to tears. May God comfort his family and keep them.

We will not be cut off in our prime. We'll fulfil our days.

RIP Man

Oh......

I remember him from those Nigerian idol days with Omawumi and Timi them, dude was energetic, surprised he didn't win. Death is indeed dumb,deaf blind and may I add stupid.

LastlyFREEDOM:

Please can someone here avail me with the contact of his family members? I am a Lawyer committed to Human Rights and Consumer Rights Protection. I would want to seek justice for the dead since learning that he died after consuming one expired malaria drug. In doing so, we would achieve justice for the dead and now more importantly, forestall many more other deaths in the future, hopefully.



I could equally be reached on: divinemercyattorneys@gmail.com.

his dad is the former vc of Delsu.



If you are serious with this you can come to abraka.. and what drug did he took? name of the drug? ,



A sad news thou.. may his soul rest in peace. his dad is the former vc of Delsu.If you are serious with this you can come to abraka.. and what drug did he took? name of the drug? ,A sad news thou.. may his soul rest in peace.