Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi
|Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by 2romantic: 11:18am
Friends and fans have continued to react to the death of singer Eric Arubayi.
See screenshots from his instagram page.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPVnrPzhF0M/?hl=en
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by xxxtedyxxx(m): 11:22am
rip
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by lovelyjay: 6:25pm
Rip bro so sad
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by Movingcoil(m): 6:25pm
Quick recovery bro
1 Like
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by ammyluv2002(f): 6:25pm
This is so sad! RIP
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by EdoNation(f): 6:26pm
Eyah!!
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by ammyluv2002(f): 6:26pm
Movingcoil:Huh?
2 Likes
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by hisroyalrealnes: 6:26pm
rip man.
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by abdulaz: 6:26pm
RIP bro
And walking away...
A man that saw his death
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by abdulaz: 6:27pm
Movingcoil:
I hail o.
1 Like
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by chris4gold(m): 6:27pm
Movingcoil:how bodi?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by hakeem4(m): 6:27pm
Movingcoil:
Who's recovering? a dead man ?
16 Likes
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by dyabman(m): 6:27pm
Wetin kill am sef
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by martineverest(m): 6:27pm
i pity his son....growing up in a fatherless home isnt pleasing psychologically
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by Tocheagle(m): 6:28pm
rest in peace bro
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by slimpoet11: 6:28pm
Movingcoil:
Lmao. What drugs are u on dude?
His fucking dead, and ur here wishing him Quick Recovery
6 Likes
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by zoeee(f): 6:28pm
Rip handsome
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by kilokeys(m): 6:29pm
very sad...
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by asatemple(f): 6:30pm
See what the earth is about to eat. This lifee is really nothing, rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by LastlyFREEDOM: 6:31pm
Please can someone here avail me with the contact of his family members? I am a Lawyer committed to Human Rights and Consumer Rights Protection. I would want to seek justice for the dead since learning that he died after consuming one expired malaria drug. In doing so, we would achieve justice for the dead and now more importantly, forestall many more other deaths in the future, hopefully.
I could equally be reached on: divinemercyattorneys@gmail.com.
10 Likes
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by kullozone(m): 6:32pm
Movingcoil:
He died!
RIP
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by segebase(m): 6:33pm
the good ones die so quickly... d bad ones still lives
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by Amustical(m): 6:36pm
Are you sure you are real?
LastlyFREEDOM:
3 Likes
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by obamd: 6:37pm
Those who sell fake, expired and substandard drugs deserve to die by firing squad.
Dora akunyili tried but rot was too deep
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by ItzHoludex(m): 6:37pm
wondering wat d state of his wife is ryt now..
rip
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by StainlessH(m): 6:38pm
this guy must have been one good broda from all indications and comment. RIP.
1 Like
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by bunnae(f): 6:52pm
LastlyFREEDOM:his dad was delsu's former VC. they bear the same name. you can see if there is anyway you can reach him through the internet
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by Walelavender(m): 6:59pm
Never heard of him before but the eulogies are enough to move one to tears. May God comfort his family and keep them.
We will not be cut off in our prime. We'll fulfil our days.
RIP Man
1 Like
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by Tolulopefinest(m): 7:01pm
Oh......
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by emperor94(m): 7:22pm
I remember him from those Nigerian idol days with Omawumi and Timi them, dude was energetic, surprised he didn't win. Death is indeed dumb,deaf blind and may I add stupid.
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by Efewestern: 7:32pm
LastlyFREEDOM:
his dad is the former vc of Delsu.
If you are serious with this you can come to abraka.. and what drug did he took? name of the drug? ,
A sad news thou.. may his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Fans React To The Death Of Eric Arubayi by ikorodureporta: 7:33pm
dyabman:got a clue......
http://www.nairaland.com/2867977/worrying-state-house-rock-cathedral
