Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / India Arrests Nigerian With Ingested Cocaine (Photo, Video) (17577 Views)

Nigerian Arrested At KIA For Swallowing Cocaine (photo) / 3 Arrested At Lagos Airport For Swallowing 233 Wraps Of Cocaine (Photo) / India Arrests Two Nigerians On Their Way To Join ISIS (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/video-india-arrests-nigerian-okonkwo-ingested-cocaine/









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo6yrZpHVCo





India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian , who had come to Delhi from Lome, Togo. According to The Times of India, the accused was taken to hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in his stomach. He was kept in the hospital for two days during which he expelled 90 capsules containing 1.3kg cocaine. The Nigerian was identified as Monday Tony Okonkwo.



He arrived IGI airport in an Ethiopian Airlines plane on February 6. “When we conducted a thorough search of his body and baggage, he denied having any drugs or banned substance with him. However, the NCB team got suspicious when he said that he had come to India regarding his business of wigs and hair, but was found travelling on a tourist visa,” said Rajender Pal Singh, deputy director general, NCB.



Tony was taken to Safdarjung hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in his stomach. During interrogation, the man revealed that he had ingested the drug capsules at a guesthouse in Lagos. “The accused said he took around three hours to ingest the capsules and then took a flight to Lome.



He then travelled to Addis Ababa from where he boarded a flight to New Delhi. His passport has corroborated the claims,” Singh said. Monday Tony Okonkwo was supposed to deliver the drugs to another distributor who would have contacted him once his Indian number was active. Watch video: “We are on the lookout for his handlers based in India and Nigeria,” Singh added.



NCB believes the cartel is being run by a group based in Peru or Bolivia and is the same one that had employed a Brazilian woman earlier to carry the contraband in swallowed packs. The consignments were first taken to Sao Paolo, Brazil and then distributed throughout west African countries through carriers. The drug was brought to India via Ethiopia or Abu Dhabi. 1 Like

The Nigerian was identified as Monday Tony Okonkwo.

68 Likes 4 Shares



NCAN, Upper Iweka branch

Na we we from the east. We no dey carry last.NCAN, Upper Iweka branch 67 Likes 3 Shares

As the President of NCAN...

okonkwo john...

the flatinoes have it! 57 Likes 1 Share

I bet with my friend that it was going to be them and I guess what..?? It was no other tribe but Yeastraelite. 45 Likes 1 Share

ERockson:

I bet with my friend that it was going to be them and I guess what..?? It was no other tribe but Yeastraelite.

you bet with what? wretched fellow like you.mtchewwwww you bet with what? wretched fellow like you.mtchewwwww 16 Likes 1 Share

I know it will be a BIAFRAN 51 Likes

Just fine in jail its dem dem naaaaa....wen his mama called...he's doin Just fineJust fine in jail 18 Likes 1 Share

In Buhari's voice: What do the igbo's want? 23 Likes

Apple1992:





you bet with what? wretched fellow like you.mtchewwwww u r shameless! Go n talk to ur people to stop disgracing this country! This world is nt our home, we r all just passin tru u r shameless! Go n talk to ur people to stop disgracing this country! This world is nt our home, we r all just passin tru 78 Likes

THE GUY ALMOST ESCAPE....

NCAN-Olomu Branch In Ughelli-South Local Goverment Of Delta State, Do U Copy That? Is Our Most Hardworking Brothers From The Land Of The Rising Crime. 40 Likes

Flat head, devilish developers. 27 Likes 1 Share

We all know scams are the real reasons for Nigeria's bad image abroad and Yorubas are responsible for that. 7 Likes

Tony Okonkwo. If u ask them na business them go talk say them dey do. Na them business be that. 56 Likes 1 Share

when will our people stop embarrassing us? Our reputation as a country has been badly damaged, some people will never learn. 1 Like

Okonkwo again!





Flat-heads re just bent on developing the world at the same time! 23 Likes

The flatinos no dey disappoint. 10 Likes

And the award goes to... 48 Likes

When I say cocaine you say yeebo 32 Likes 1 Share

Hian

not again



saw the video chai shame wan kill the guy



such a handsome promising young man to waste his life this way not againsaw the video chai shame wan kill the guysuch a handsome promising young man to waste his life this way

Didn't bother to read the story just searching for the name.

A flatino my brother.

NCAN,reporting from bariga.thank you 14 Likes

NCAN.





Food is ready 5 Likes 1 Share

Nyamiri dodon doya, wata rana garin rogo 16 Likes 1 Share

Get rich or die trying mentality really needs to stop. !!



However, if they were to stop selling "commodity" as they put it, what next can they do in their fathers land ?

Probably degree educated ; yet no work , no loan for business, being from the rising sun region; they will probably be marginalised in employment.



What is really the hope in this administration?



Is either you join politics shouting Saint buhari for N1000 per demonstration, or you join one of the many militants and secessionist group blowing pipes and demonstrating hoping for a pay day.



This country is honesty looking hopeless. 9 Likes

These our brothers just enjoy disgracing us because of money . when they make these money they now come home to intimidate the slow ones like we and make us feel that our slow struggle to fulfilling our dreams is waste of time. There is something I still don't get about how people perceive money, I thought that why we struggle for money is to be happy and fulfilled (my opinion though), so if am doing my own stuff passionately to attain this state in life, am I wasting my time? How can I be selling stuffs that inconvenience, kill, make others sad to get money and be happy. That is another ritual money even yahoo yahoo.

So as this my brother is caught, and he knew the penalty for drug trafficking, it is the most sane thing he faces the full wrath of the law. You can't break the law in finding short illegal cuts to get money and still feel okay. 11 Likes 1 Share

pedrilo:

In Buhari's voice: What do the igbo's want? Evestar200:

NCAN-Olomu Branch In Ughelli-South Local Goverment Of Delta State, Do U Copy That? Is Our Most Hardworking Brothers From The Land Of The Rising Crime. Evestar200:

NCAN-Olomu Branch In Ughelli-South Local Goverment Of Delta State, Do U Copy That? Is Our Most Hardworking Brothers From The Land Of The Rising Crime. machinery1:

Flat head, devilish developers. onnenka:

We all know scams are the real reasons for Nigeria's bad image abroad and Yorubas are responsible for that.

siraj1402:

Tony Okonkwo. If u ask them na business them go talk say them dey do. Name them business be that. siraj1402:

Tony Okonkwo. If u ask them na business them go talk say them dey do. Name them business be that. shamecurls:

Okonkwo again!





Flat-heads re just bent on developing the world at the same time! bigtiny10:

And the award goes to... Wasky101:

When I say cocaine you say yeebo Wasky101:

When I say cocaine you say yeebo ahamonyeka:

Didn't bother to read the story just searching for the name.



A flatino my brother.



NCAN,reporting from bariga.thank you nijascammers:

Nyamiri dodon doya, wata rana garin doya abdulaz:

Again?



Monday Tony Okonkwo nabegibeg:

see another one of them oooo



a a matter of minutes have graced frontpage ooo





una no dey tire Lovingmind:

Dem dem OkoYiboz:

They are the ones, developers of Indonesia, Angels of India, members of the lost tribe of Isreal, descendants of Judas Iscariot.





there is More racism in Nigeria than America and and Europe put together.



chaii there is More racism in Nigeria than America and and Europe put together.chaii 19 Likes 1 Share





Monday Tony Okonkwo Again?Monday Tony 7 Likes

see another one of them oooo



a a matter of minutes have graced frontpage ooo





una no dey tire 2 Likes

One less nuisance. 2 Likes