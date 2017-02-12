₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,872 members, 3,360,817 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 06:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia (2687 Views)
|Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dre11(m): 5:55pm
John Owen Nwachukwu
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/12/man-dies-aba-hotel-telling-wife-business-trip-umuahia/
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dingbang(m): 6:00pm
Aww too bad.
When I was reading I thought I would see anything like he lodged with another woman ..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by momodub: 6:07pm
see gobe
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Factfinder1(f): 6:07pm
apple1992 and marschatal come and prove me wrong now
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Firefire(m): 6:07pm
RIP
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Ifexxy(m): 6:07pm
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by GreenMavro: 6:07pm
ha
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dacblogger(f): 6:08pm
RIP to the dead..
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Jh0wsef(m): 6:08pm
THE END.
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Joel3(m): 6:08pm
.
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by frenchwine(m): 6:08pm
Karma is from the East
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by JimloveTM(m): 6:09pm
It's well
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by blazetitov: 6:09pm
RIP
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by datopaper(m): 6:09pm
R.I.P, I pray for his gentle soul to rest in peace. may God continue to protect and provide for his family.
Too bad
#mrdeathisnotgood
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by phynofino: 6:10pm
ndo
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by theway83: 6:10pm
konji nah basterd
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dyabman(m): 6:10pm
Ah
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by phenzy: 6:10pm
eleyi gidi gan ni
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by abdulaz: 6:10pm
Today na just death stories dey enter front-page
But where is the olosho that he lodged with
Did she disappear
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:10pm
otu ocha
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by frenchwine(m): 6:12pm
dacblogger:Some Nigerians are funny. Which peace do you want him to rest in?
You want someone who prolly took his life or lied to his wife then prolly lodged up for a weekend sexcapade to rest in peace?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by OjujuCalabar(m): 6:13pm
Please we want developmental news from Eyimba City, not these kinds of image eroding news.
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Bumbae1(f): 6:13pm
Rip
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dacblogger(f): 6:13pm
frenchwine:Dude swerve pls,today is sunday...
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by priceaction: 6:13pm
theway83:where you see konji? not everyone that sleeps in a hotel carry woman na. he might have been over stressed or poisoned.
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Shikena(m): 6:14pm
RIP. Quite unfortunate. Maybe he only needed some privacy.
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by obyrich(m): 6:14pm
No date? Bad reporting
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by ItzHoludex(m): 6:15pm
rip
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by frenchwine(m): 6:15pm
dacblogger:And Sunday is supposed to be a day where fvcks are given eh?
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by emajoe: 6:16pm
Very worrisome!
His money was intact.
What prevented him neither going on that jounney nor getting back home is the WORRISOME issue here.
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by omanifrank(m): 6:16pm
chai
|Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by R2bees(m): 6:16pm
lie gone wrong
Firstborn Vs Families / Christmas Presents / Must I Print Wedding Invitation Cards?
Viewing this topic: kkman(m), light101, MrMcJay(m), kaydguru, Epositive(m), akereconfi, Sacluxpaint(m), gentlemanghost(m), henryanna36, get2pauldy, BayLord01(m), winj, iyafinbalo, nobleige, Umuogbe, Iamwrath, chochopiro(m), dumodust(m), bidemi1190, woodmood, madukovich, shadeyinka(m), pholuwaseun(f), femi4love(m), dauddy97(m), ariga, jogojogo, IRobot7(m), celebrateme, laxetude, tay0, Esepanye, Egbi2020, profchijindu(m), nmaihat, win3k, Religiondb(m), olaitanbaale1(m), owobokiri(m), Hidohwuh, grodt999, 9hmo(m), devour129(m), Ezeibe(m), chubbylistic, ALImaza48(m), sameni123(m), emajoe, JUBILEE2000, IMO22(m), EmyPapis(m), InternetBchip, holarfresh, sunnyboi, venizia(f), yemoxy, horlakunle25(m), Philosopher101, iswallker(m), leye4u, Rolandken(m), DestinyCHILD1, TheTrueSeeker, asatemple(f), fluxbush(f), auxioneer(m), redcap, austenite(m), Dave94, emmyspark007(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16