Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia

Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dre11(m): 5:55pm
John Owen Nwachukwu


A man in his late 30s, identified as Peter Ibekwe was found dead inside a hotel room in Aba, Abia state, at the weekend.

Ibekwe was said to have told his wife he was going on a business trip to Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

It was learnt that the deceased who resided in the Ogbor Hill area of the city, instead of travelling to Umuahia, went and lodged in a hotel located on Club 25 road, Abayi Aba in Osisioma Local Government Area of the State.

Ibekwe, who was said to have entered the hotel at about 7:30pm the previous night, was however, found dead in his room the following morning when cleaners in the hotel went to tidy his room and initial attempts to open the door proved abortive.

“It was after initial efforts failed that some workers at the hotel forced the door open only to see the lifeless body of Mr. Ibekwe.

“The hotel management informed the police about the incident. The man’s relations were equally contacted before his body was taken from the hotel to the mortuary”, a source told Sun
The source who would not want to be mentioned, equally said that the sum of N200, 000 was found on the man when police from Abayi Division conducted a search on the corpse.

The cause of the man’s death is not known yet though a source close to the police disclosed that autopsy would soon be carried out to ascertain what happened.

The Abia state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Ogbonnaya Nta could not be reached for comments.

But a senior police officer who confirmed the incident assured that investigation into the matter had already commenced.

He added that the public would give detail on the outcome of the investigation.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/12/man-dies-aba-hotel-telling-wife-business-trip-umuahia/
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dingbang(m): 6:00pm
Aww too bad.



When I was reading I thought I would see anything like he lodged with another woman ..

2 Likes

Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by momodub: 6:07pm
sad see gobe
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Factfinder1(f): 6:07pm
angry apple1992 and marschatal come and prove me wrong now
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Firefire(m): 6:07pm
RIP
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Ifexxy(m): 6:07pm
READ MORE HERE >>

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/man-dies-in-aba-hotel-after-telling.html
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by GreenMavro: 6:07pm
ha
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dacblogger(f): 6:08pm
RIP to the dead..
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Jh0wsef(m): 6:08pm
THE END.
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Joel3(m): 6:08pm
.
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by frenchwine(m): 6:08pm
Karma is from the East
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by JimloveTM(m): 6:09pm
It's well
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by blazetitov: 6:09pm
RIP
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by datopaper(m): 6:09pm
R.I.P, I pray for his gentle soul to rest in peace. may God continue to protect and provide for his family.

Too bad
#mrdeathisnotgood
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by phynofino: 6:10pm
ndo
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by theway83: 6:10pm
konji nah basterd
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dyabman(m): 6:10pm
Ah
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by phenzy: 6:10pm
eleyi gidi gan ni
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by abdulaz: 6:10pm
Today na just death stories dey enter front-page

But where is the olosho that he lodged with

Did she disappear
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:10pm
otu ocha
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by frenchwine(m): 6:12pm
dacblogger:
RIP to the dead..
Some Nigerians are funny. Which peace do you want him to rest in?
You want someone who prolly took his life or lied to his wife then prolly lodged up for a weekend sexcapade to rest in peace?

3 Likes

Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by OjujuCalabar(m): 6:13pm
Please we want developmental news from Eyimba City, not these kinds of image eroding news.
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Bumbae1(f): 6:13pm
Rip
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by dacblogger(f): 6:13pm
frenchwine:

Some Nigerians are funny. Which peace do you want him to rest in?
You want someone who lied to his wife then prolly lodged up for a weekend sexcapade to rest in peace?
Dude swerve pls,today is sunday...
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by priceaction: 6:13pm
theway83:
konji nah basterd
where you see konji? not everyone that sleeps in a hotel carry woman na. he might have been over stressed or poisoned.

1 Like

Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by Shikena(m): 6:14pm
RIP. Quite unfortunate. Maybe he only needed some privacy.
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by obyrich(m): 6:14pm
No date? Bad reporting
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by ItzHoludex(m): 6:15pm
rip
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by frenchwine(m): 6:15pm
dacblogger:

Dude swerve pls,today is sunday...
And Sunday is supposed to be a day where fvcks are given eh?
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by emajoe: 6:16pm
Very worrisome!
His money was intact.
What prevented him neither undecided undecided going on that jounney nor getting back home is the WORRISOME shocked shocked issue here.
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by omanifrank(m): 6:16pm
chai
Re: Man Dies In Aba Hotel After Telling Wife He Was On A Business Trip To Umuahia by R2bees(m): 6:16pm
lie gone wrong

