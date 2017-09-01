₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,023 members, 3,764,905 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 07:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced (7312 Views)
Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo / Wife & Mistress Fight Dirty In Hospital Over Their Man (photos) / URGENT: Father Forces Mother To Take In Mistress And Off-spring (1) (2) (3) (4)
|South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by OneHead: 3:39pm
So, There is this trending story in South Africa about how a married man died in the cupboard of his mistress, who is actually also a married woman.
The husband of the woman, goes to work every Sunday, and then comes back during the weekend, while his wife invites home a man, with whom she has sex with.
On a fateful day, a neigbor told the husband about his wife infidelity, so he asked for leave on a Sunday from work, so he could burst his wife.
Apparently, on that fateful Sunday, the Husband pretended to go to work, so he can come back and catch the both of them in action…
Read The Full Story below;
So the old lady calls me to gossip about her neighbors. Apparently she was cheating on her husband who works here in Johannesburg. One of the neighbors alerted the husband.
He usually goes back to work on Sunday, he asked for leave so he can burst his wife. On Sunday evening, he pretends to go to work but comes back so he can catch them in action.
He gets home, knocks on the door and the wife quickly hides the man in a kist (A storage for old clothes) and locks it so the hubby can’t open it. The husband summons the wife to come with him to visit his mother. She refuses but the guy won’t take no for an answer. Eventually she agrees. They pack and leave. (meanwhile the man is still locked).
3 days later they get a call from the cops telling them that there is a foul smell in the house. When they get there. There are worms all-over the place, it leads to the kist (the storage where the man was locked).
When they opened it, it was the husband of a near-by neighbor. He was buried today.
read more...
http://www.naaija.com/2017/09/see-married-man-died-womans-cupboard-whi/
1 Share
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Zeze06(m): 3:41pm
What ever
He who goes after a married woman cuddles death so good for him
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by modelmike7(m): 3:41pm
Na Rest in Hell be dis one o!
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Homeboiy(m): 3:55pm
Odiegwu
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by softwerk(f): 4:02pm
I hope they allowed him cum before dying
Else he will arrive hell with an erect di*ck
6 Likes
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by decatalyst(m): 4:14pm
softwerk:
Maybe he masturbated before he gave up the ghost...that's why the maggots were so many nau
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by AngelicDamsel(f): 4:14pm
Better to face the woman's husband than to die like this....... I even thought he was a houseboy or driver.
Why do these men have sex with married women in their matrimonial home.....and women disrespecting their matrimonial home too!!!
Cheating is bad!!!
I guess the woman sacrificed the man to save her marriage, but nemesis caught up with her.
She was lucky it was not in Naija.. Angry mobs would have sent her quickly to meet her dead lover!!!
3 Likes
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by SUPERPACK: 4:33pm
softwerk:blood of buhari. faints!!!!!"!""
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by bonylaxxy: 7:26pm
This one weak me Bros
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by RIPEnglish: 7:27pm
good of him, what will him gains from slept with someone else another wife. I don't pitied him at all.
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by momentusjay(f): 7:27pm
Funny story, what was the woman thinking. It's obvious the old never watched prison brake
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by tamskings: 7:27pm
bonylaxxy:lol.. Even me too o
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Franco93: 7:28pm
The woman bleeped up FULL time.
First, she cheated with her neighbours husband
2nd, she shouldn't have locked the kist with key since it's too tight
3rd, since she has left with her husband, she should have called a nearby friend who'll help her break through the door and unlock the kist knowing fully well she left someone locked inside.
In a nutshell, the woman killed the man, she should be prosecuted.
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by fakuta(f): 7:28pm
So sad
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Deseo(f): 7:29pm
Leave married people alone!
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Josephjnr(m): 7:29pm
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Ajikobi1: 7:29pm
Something must kill a man
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by macaranta(m): 7:30pm
Damn... Some expensive fusi
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by kindnyce(m): 7:30pm
Can any positive news ever come outta South Africa?
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by sukkot: 7:30pm
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Lothario(m): 7:31pm
See as human being die like bush meat all because of Puss#y
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by sisisioge: 7:31pm
Haaaa! Werey ma ni the babe ke. She locked him in the closet and traveled! Fvvk!
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Marxist001(m): 7:32pm
good for him!!! but it must have been hell for him in that cupboard
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:32pm
Better husband, she use her own hand to kill her concubine
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by solpat(m): 7:33pm
Died shamefully. I still can't imagine what joy some dafts derive in sleeping with another man's wife.....
Serves him right. Make he go explain to his maker how he take waka
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by kennygee(f): 7:33pm
What a way to die
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Nakairogold(f): 7:34pm
A very painful way to die. What will he tell his God?
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Gold2017: 7:34pm
the man cheating didn't go with his phone? for sure the woman will have to hide him in the cupboard with the phone, so he shud have been able to call someone else for help.. just thinking.. anyways RIP to the man
1 Like
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by Dandsome: 7:34pm
Okay
|Re: South African Man Dies In Mistress Cupboard As Her Husband Came Home Unannounced by UniqueDennis(m): 7:35pm
This story has finally brought me to the conclusion that women (especially those of this modern era) cheat just as much as men do.... God help men of this generation... why men ? Because a cheating wife, take it or leave it, is more potentially dangerous than a cheating husband... I personally will gladly remain single than harbouring the prospects or expectation of possibly marrying a wife that would cheat for any flimsy reason...
1 Like
How Jealous Wife Slaughtered Mate, Stepson / A Complete Set Of 18k White Gold Bands / Infidelity, The Dangerous Vice Tearing Relationship/marriage Apart. Cure It Now!
Viewing this topic: gabrielahamz(m), animalscientist(m), chosengocap, Ojugunrege(f), skeletine(m), PrinceMario(m), lamex10(m), Bluffly, jamd, chuksze, Judgesledge(m), smexy(m), xakakes, xhamel89, seunsola2411(m), maina55, iphielove, wakabout(m), joeyztime(m), teflonjake(m), Emmahunk(m), curiousmind11, Aslawish(m), nenergy(m), Amatufrank, xris5050, junique629, Mcdion, Throwback, LydayBobo(m), lagbaja(m), peace2all(m), omobabirin, Piiko(m), tripleaa, saintneo(m), kennyclassic, jossy404, ElGabi(m), Officialnelly(m), akankemi1(f), Samah, Eecho(m), ayusco85(m), Klington, helpee(m), michaels5050, AbaNgele, kayfuture, Slimceezy(m), careytommy7(m), Noblechykk(m), sisisioge, chronique(m), ikennan, blogbaby(f), SUGARDADDY55(m), perfectsmiles(m), abikeade03(f), asid(m), Bibors(m), talk2odim(m), nettan, crazygod(m), keepholdingon, Goddygee(m), Honestagbons(m), Lessonteacher(m), zabuur, dandollaz, odeligboikwo, Cuteogbus, aloeplant, Blaiseikenna50, brightlomo(m), Tolumiide, Trexate, merit455(m), iLickAnalFungus(m), mosedgreat(m), wilybebsy(m), PhoenixPhil, dewaskillz, larrybee2017(f), FunkyAlhaji2015(m), Nogodyej, melejo, queenblossom, Narldon(f), peekay007, BECALMBECALM, daddyiel(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), pharmzy(m), Pauls0n(m), tetula123(m), vani86, Parana02, agabaI23(m), EuroBoy007(m), sunkuns003(m), Odukes(m), born2wyn(f), xpee, darkid1(m), jimfarayola(m), sulayman4u, ashatoda, gentl01, ogaAK(m), Jerry1991, enemyofprogress, etenyong(m), urch999(m), Bond008(m), eniola89(m), akpanoka, woodmood, starstunna1313(m), ifenes(m), Mirahcul, Olaa, Aden777(m), UzomaFC, olamil34, TANKDESTROYER(m), Innobee99(m), Temidayo9(m), misterme, Kenad, PACHRIS(m), papadee93(m), Addme, bestpunterever, bencarson007(m), Cmexy, feeloscar(m), transient123(m), Ranoscky(m), realmindz, SalamRushdie, suaveabbey(m), MainHerioneHoon(f), laraoge, peteofem(m), Billyonaire, maleekberry, grayht(m), mdokaba1(m), jaymezzz(m), cool318(m), nativedoctor(m), Blitzerz, softy(m), happydude, chikasin4(m), tbagtbee(f), Glanbint, Juniorbuba(m), cogsej06(m), ollah1, amclimax(m), abbey456, pyx and 248 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13