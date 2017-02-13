Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students (2992 Views)

Daredevil armed robbers have just attacked and robbed the students of the University of Uyo who were having night reading session at the CBN Hall, Town Campus, ahead of their first semester examinations which start tomorrow.



The robbers carted away laptop computers, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the helpless students.



As at the time of writing this, the number of casualties could not be ascertained, though the robbers fired gunshots during the few minutes operation 1 Like

zico530:

Ok u shuld have shut ur mouth ode wat is ok? u shuld have shut ur mouth ode wat is ok? 3 Likes

Hmmm

This is sad...the securities should be queried

them baba security Don go joint to drink mixture or sleep with their broom to drive away mosquitoes them baba security Don go joint to drink mixture or sleep with their broom to drive away mosquitoes

God help us all

Na one of the students plan am. Probably he don get extra year. He wan cme KOBALIZE innocent students.









Anyway Amadioha go strike dia pricks

what is happening in this country sef? soso bad news everyday





Show us pischure of the men carrying Arms.....

recession







This is what the incompetent dullard will be remembered for:





Herdsmen killings.

Boko Haram killings.

Muslim Brotherhood attack.

The killing of Shittes'

Lopsided Appointment.

High cases of Suicide due to hopelessness.

Hunger.

High death rate.

High robbery incidence.

Total collapse of the Naira.

High political witch-hunt.

VindictiviSM is high.

Killing of Christians.

Electricity has dropped completely to zero.







Add yours Abeg am tired of typing

nigeria mah con3

And when they are caught; they blame the devil

Idiot ,all u can say is ok?

Na them them. Students wit gun robbed students without gun 1 Like

Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house.









The wrath of God will surely come upon them one day

No School Securities?

Arm robbers? freely inside campus? Are you for real??

I think it is high time university security engaged the services of vigilantes in our campuses.

I feel for the affected students especially with the trauma they will be going through.

I suspect student involvement.

?? Casualties??

dsocioemmy:

Arm robbers? freely inside campus? Are you for real?? canalily:

Na them them. Students wit gun robbed students without gun

Make I call Joy oh

This is disheartening. What of the security men on duty?

It's real dangerous out there @ nyt, Pls learn to read in ur house. As a PhD candidate/student, av neva left my house to read in campus @ nyt in all my years of schoolin, I use rechargeable lamps, burn candles all in my room

Buhari you will never go unpunished

talk2archy:

Sure!! You are right