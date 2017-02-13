₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by domesifa: 11:03pm On Feb 12
Daredevil armed robbers have just attacked and robbed the students of the University of Uyo who were having night reading session at the CBN Hall, Town Campus, ahead of their first semester examinations which start tomorrow.
The robbers carted away laptop computers, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the helpless students.
As at the time of writing this, the number of casualties could not be ascertained, though the robbers fired gunshots during the few minutes operation
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by zico530(m): 11:04pm On Feb 12
Ok
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by porshnuel(m): 11:07pm On Feb 12
zico530:u shuld have shut ur mouth ode wat is ok?
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by Geestarry(f): 11:19pm On Feb 12
Hmmm
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by subtlemee(f): 11:21pm On Feb 12
This is sad...the securities should be queried
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by ipobarecriminals: 11:48pm On Feb 12
them baba security Don go joint to drink mixture or sleep with their broom to drive away mosquitoes
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by adebayosun02: 11:48pm On Feb 12
God help us all
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by zoneboy: 11:49pm On Feb 12
Na one of the students plan am. Probably he don get extra year. He wan cme KOBALIZE innocent students.
Anyway Amadioha go strike dia pricks
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by ralphmi(m): 11:49pm On Feb 12
Ok
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by speak2leo(m): 11:49pm On Feb 12
what is happening in this country sef? soso bad news everyday
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by ademoladeji(m): 11:49pm On Feb 12
Show us pischure of the men carrying Arms.....
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:50pm On Feb 12
recession
This is what the incompetent dullard will be remembered for:
Herdsmen killings.
Boko Haram killings.
Muslim Brotherhood attack.
The killing of Shittes'
Lopsided Appointment.
High cases of Suicide due to hopelessness.
Hunger.
High death rate.
High robbery incidence.
Total collapse of the Naira.
High political witch-hunt.
VindictiviSM is high.
Killing of Christians.
Electricity has dropped completely to zero.
Add yours Abeg am tired of typing
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by Tazz22(m): 11:50pm On Feb 12
nigeria mah con3
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by MidolsStudent(m): 11:51pm On Feb 12
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by Kjking(m): 11:51pm On Feb 12
And when they are caught; they blame the devil
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by ojinkpo: 11:52pm On Feb 12
Idiot ,all u can say is ok?
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by canalily(m): 11:52pm On Feb 12
Na them them. Students wit gun robbed students without gun
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by AmaechiLinus(m): 11:54pm On Feb 12
Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house.
The wrath of God will surely come upon them one day
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by AkinPhysicist: 11:54pm On Feb 12
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by viexcey(f): 11:56pm On Feb 12
No School Securities?
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by dsocioemmy(m): 11:56pm On Feb 12
Arm robbers? freely inside campus? Are you for real??
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by infogenius(m): 11:57pm On Feb 12
I think it is high time university security engaged the services of vigilantes in our campuses.
I feel for the affected students especially with the trauma they will be going through.
I suspect student involvement.
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by chimah3(m): 11:57pm On Feb 12
Casualties??
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by Asito(m): 11:57pm On Feb 12
dsocioemmy:
canalily:
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by okonja(m): 11:58pm On Feb 12
Make I call Joy oh
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by talk2archy: 11:59pm On Feb 12
x
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by Desdola(m): 12:02am
This is disheartening. What of the security men on duty?
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by pedrilo: 12:02am
It's real dangerous out there @ nyt, Pls learn to read in ur house. As a PhD candidate/student, av neva left my house to read in campus @ nyt in all my years of schoolin, I use rechargeable lamps, burn candles all in my room
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by StupidYorubaFool: 12:02am
Buhari you will never go unpunished
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by StupidYorubaFool: 12:03am
talk2archy:x for xylophone
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by dsocioemmy(m): 12:05am
[quote author=Asito post=53660680][/quote]
Sure!! You are right
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students by jesus500(m): 12:07am
They are students not outside robbers.
