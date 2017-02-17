Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you (6432 Views)

9 Hidden Features Of Everyday Things You Probably Didn’t Know / Unbelievable Acronyms That Will Shock You / Edo University Iyamo School Fees Will Shock You (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Find below, magnified images of some common things we are all familiar with.



Copied from



This is soap foam Life is full of mysteries and surprises. These everyday things are what we see but when they are magnified, they look totally different from what we know.Find below, magnified images of some common things we are all familiar with.Copied from www.palmchatnow.com This is soap foam 8 Likes 4 Shares

These are book pages 8 Likes 3 Shares

Sand 20 Likes 4 Shares

Kitchen sponge 7 Likes 1 Share

The human eye 26 Likes 1 Share

Sugar grain 6 Likes 1 Share

Wow, is that sand 5 Likes

Banana 10 Likes 2 Shares

op abeg kwatinu 1 Like

A mascara brush 4 Likes

Thread and needle 8 Likes 2 Shares

Banana?.... looks creepy.... wow!!! never new sand looked that way.......... GOD IS GREAT!!!!!!!!! 14 Likes 1 Share

Banana?.... looks creepy.... wow!!! never new sand looked that way.......... GOD IS GREAT!!!!!!!!!

Chalk 3 Likes 1 Share

book pages. ewwww... can't believe I touch that everyday

so lovely, can't believe these images are like this when zoomed, that human eye scares me... 2 Likes 1 Share

Idydarling:

so lovely, can't believe these images are like this when zoomed, that human eye scares me... same here sweetheart same here sweetheart 1 Like 2 Shares

Hehehe... The magnified banana cross-section looks like a UFO

Wow. The eye is really scary

Warning contains Flash photography

Thepasserby:

The human eye oh lord, so my eyes look gross like this oh lord, so my eyes look gross like this

see human eye

The human eyes is awesome

so amazing... I just have to go tru it again.

Jesus... See eye... E dey like hole wear animal dey Bleep

Thepasserby:

The human eye

Uh! Uh! 2 Likes 1 Share

Human skin 7 Likes 1 Share

The human tongue 4 Likes







I was hoping to see things like Oxygen Molecules, Sugar Crystals; Soap Micelles, wind cross-sections,





you know, something truly fabulous.





Not this Overrated simplistic images.I was hoping to see things like Oxygen Molecules, Sugar Crystals; Soap Micelles, wind cross-sections,you know, something truly fabulous.Not this 1 Like

Cool