|See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:09am On Feb 13
Life is full of mysteries and surprises. These everyday things are what we see but when they are magnified, they look totally different from what we know.
Find below, magnified images of some common things we are all familiar with.
This is soap foam
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:10am On Feb 13
These are book pages
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:11am On Feb 13
Sand
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:12am On Feb 13
Kitchen sponge
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:13am On Feb 13
The human eye
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:13am On Feb 13
Sugar grain
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by GiftedJosh: 9:14am On Feb 13
Wow, is that sand
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:17am On Feb 13
Banana
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Edwinmason(m): 9:17am On Feb 13
op abeg kwatinu
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:19am On Feb 13
A mascara brush
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:22am On Feb 13
Thread and needle
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:31am On Feb 13
Banana?.... looks creepy.... wow!!! never new sand looked that way.......... GOD IS GREAT!!!!!!!!!
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:32am On Feb 13
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 9:35am On Feb 13
Chalk
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by khalifahsparkles(f): 9:42am On Feb 13
book pages. ewwww... can't believe I touch that everyday
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Idydarling(f): 10:30am On Feb 13
so lovely, can't believe these images are like this when zoomed, that human eye scares me...
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Ademat7(m): 11:04am On Feb 13
Idydarling:same here sweetheart
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Bahddo(m): 11:46am On Feb 13
Hehehe... The magnified banana cross-section looks like a UFO
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Castleberry(f): 2:19pm On Feb 13
Wow. The eye is really scary
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Keneking: 2:21pm On Feb 13
Warning contains Flash photography
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by brandonobi(m): 2:28pm On Feb 13
Thepasserby:oh lord, so my eyes look gross like this
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by hacmond(m): 2:41pm On Feb 13
see human eye
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Marvel1206: 2:41pm On Feb 13
The human eyes is awesome
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by johnbuck81(m): 2:44pm On Feb 13
so amazing... I just have to go tru it again.
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by BLACKCHARGER(m): 5:16pm On Feb 13
Jesus... See eye... E dey like hole wear animal dey Bleep
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Nnaabros: 5:33pm On Feb 13
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Mowoe(m): 5:34pm On Feb 13
Thepasserby:
Uh!
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 5:37pm On Feb 13
Human skin
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Thepasserby(m): 5:39pm On Feb 13
The human tongue
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by SirWere(m): 5:54pm On Feb 13
Overrated simplistic images.
I was hoping to see things like Oxygen Molecules, Sugar Crystals; Soap Micelles, wind cross-sections,
you know, something truly fabulous.
Not this
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by dayleke(m): 6:01pm On Feb 13
Cool
|Re: See magnified images of everyday items that will shock you by Valfrankie(m): 6:11pm On Feb 13
SirWere:
And I was hoping you'd create a topic yourself and do justice to those truly fabulous "some things" and not just criticize without complimenting
