Never knew we had dolphins in the country though… Mehn! This is just sad! Look how they butchered that wonderful creature into pieces… a creature that can be used for wildlife conservation.., smh!



Source: Facebook user, Bodmas P. Kemepadei, shared that the Dolphin was caught in the early hours of Monday at the Brass local government area of Bayelsa State.

Horrible.... Indeed poverty is a mental affair 2 Likes





What's wrong with people? Seriously what's wrong with us? Nawa o.

This is wickedness na.. but i don't blame them sha, most of them do not know the difference,fish na fish 1 Like

Na wa ooo.



Dolphins are cool and intelligent animals.

There is hunger in the land!

Na who wan chop the meat now?

.

Poor dolphin... Landed in the wrong country. 1 Like

How many times will this make FP?

We love animals in Nigeria. . . we just have a different way of showing it

nigeria is a backward country



i blame lalasticala for this ...for the constant encouragement he give them

Man must chop





Must we eat everything

DOLPHINS ARE GOOD IN EGUSI SOUP



EVEN ME GO CHOP IF I SEE... FOR THIS RECESSION

DIS IS BAD, VERY BAD. I FEEL LIKE WEEPING NOW. INDEED D HEART OF D BLACK MAN IS FULL OF EVIL. 1 Like

subtlemee:

This is wickedness na.. but i don't blame them sha,fish na fish

That's the problem. Dolphins are not fish.



They are Mammals!

That's the problem. Dolphins are not fish.

They are Mammals!

Sey dem dey live inside water, no mean sey dem be fish.

Who are all they snake and fish sympathizers sev?

Are you now saying the Oyibos you so rever do not kill fish or snakes?

Mtcheew.

Wicked pple with black nd dark mentality



Harmless creature nd very frendly too 1 Like

Effect Of Recession, Na to Deh Eat Each Other Remain Now.

na financial fish be dat o... iworiwo ٩(๑❛▽❛๑)۶.. .

I thought this was on front page already?

taymeesan:

There is hunger in the land!

In 2face's voice " to be civilized, you don't have to be educated ".

Hungerbad.

henrydadon:

nigeria is a backward country



i blame lalasticala for this ...for the constant encouragement he give them





Buahahahahahahhahahahahhahaha



Lala in trouble BuahahahahahahhahahahahhahahaLala in trouble