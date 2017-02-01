₦airaland Forum

Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by crispyvick(f): 2:08pm
Facebook user, Bodmas P. Kemepadei, shared that the Dolphin was caught in the early hours of Monday at the Brass local government area of Bayelsa State.

Never knew we had dolphins in the country though… Mehn! This is just sad! Look how they butchered that wonderful creature into pieces… a creature that can be used for wildlife conservation.., smh!

Source: www.godwingist.com/2017/02/dolphin-caught-and-butchered-in-bayelsa.html#more

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by searchng4love: 2:11pm
Horrible.... Indeed poverty is a mental affair

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:15pm
Haaaaa angry

What's wrong with people? Seriously what's wrong with us? Nawa o.
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 2:15pm
This is wickedness na.. but i don't blame them sha, most of them do not know the difference,fish na fish

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by Nairadays: 2:15pm
Na wa ooo.

Dolphins are cool and intelligent animals.
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by taymeesan(m): 2:16pm
There is hunger in the land! cry
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 2:16pm
Na who wan chop the meat now?
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by Papikush: 2:16pm
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 2:16pm
Poor dolphin... Landed in the wrong country.

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by Marvel1206: 2:16pm
How many times will this make FP?
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by blackberlin: 2:16pm
We love animals in Nigeria. . . we just have a different way of showing it grin
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 2:16pm
nigeria is a backward country

i blame lalasticala for this ...for the constant encouragement he give them
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by goryorhal(m): 2:17pm
Man must chop
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by philtex(m): 2:17pm
Wickedness.

Must we eat everything
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by Life4Varnity: 2:17pm
DOLPHINS ARE GOOD IN EGUSI SOUP

EVEN ME GO CHOP IF I SEE... FOR THIS RECESSION
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by buchilino(m): 2:17pm
DIS IS BAD, VERY BAD. I FEEL LIKE WEEPING NOW. INDEED D HEART OF D BLACK MAN IS FULL OF EVIL.

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:17pm
subtlemee:
This is wickedness na.. but i don't blame them sha,fish na fish

That's the problem. Dolphins are not fish.

They are Mammals!
Sey dem dey live inside water, no mean sey dem be fish.

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by brightballer(m): 2:17pm
Who are all they snake and fish sympathizers sev?
Are you now saying the Oyibos you so rever do not kill fish or snakes?
Mtcheew.
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by askibee(m): 2:18pm
Wicked pple with black nd dark mentality

Harmless creature nd very frendly too

Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by igbalodehunter(m): 2:18pm
Effect Of Recession, Na to Deh Eat Each Other Remain Now.
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:18pm
grin
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by samvanpat(m): 2:18pm
na financial fish be dat o... iworiwo ٩(๑❛▽❛๑)۶.. .
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by Keneking: 2:18pm
I thought this was on front page already?
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 2:18pm
taymeesan:
There is hunger in the land! cry
walahi
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by uzedo1(m): 2:18pm
In 2face's voice " to be civilized, you don't have to be educated ".
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by willi926(m): 2:19pm
Hungerbad. cry cry cry
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by askibee(m): 2:19pm
henrydadon:
nigeria is a backward country

i blame lalasticala for this ...for the constant encouragement he give them



Buahahahahahahhahahahahhahaha

Lala in trouble
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 2:19pm
Life4Varnity:
DOLPHINS ARE GOOD IN EGUSI SOUP
EVEN ME GO CHOP IF I SEE... FOR THIS RECESSION
one of them person spotted
Re: Dolphins Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa State (Photos) by Seun(m): 2:19pm
Originally posted here: www.nairaland.com/3626438/photos-dolphin-caught-brass-bayelsa

