Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chimere66: 4:28pm
Acting President Osinbajo today arrived Rivers state today.He held a town hall meeting with Rivers people,alongside Gov. Wike inspected ongoing work at the Port Harcourt pleasure park,the Ecumenical Centre under construction and witnessed the foundation laying ceremony for the building of staff quarters for doctors of the Braithwhite Memorial Hospital.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-arrives-rivers-stateinspects.html

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chimere66: 4:29pm
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chimere66: 4:29pm
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:30pm
To commission an uncompleted Building?

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:31pm
Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike

That's the gospel truth

In terms of infrastructural development

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by semasir: 4:35pm
okay.... I am looking for my FELLOW LAGOSIAN here in PH though

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 4:36pm
Nice one acting president.
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by tomakint: 4:38pm
sarrki:
Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike

That's the gospel truth

In terms of infrastructural development
Who hacked ur account. You forgot Fayose.

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 4:42pm
Nice one.
I like the way this man move around to get closer to the people. I think that will motivate state governors to work more so as to impress d President, also it will give him the opportunity to talk and listen to people heart to heart.
Osinbajo will make a good president if I may say.
Not the one forming American president in his country due to his sentiments towards some regions.

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:45pm
grin grin grin grin

Wike belle sha...




Belly on Fleek...

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 4:45pm
Be careful with Wike oh...many have gone cheesy cheesy

See Wike belly sef angry

All the projects are incomplete...what a waste of time for Osinbajo grin

Project commissioning without tapes, abi project inspection when he is not the Local government Chairman.

I am sure budget for this visit would be N3bn grin

Useless government shocked

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by signature2012(m): 4:45pm
We need a strong able agile leader who can fight corruption irrespective of party affiliation.

A man that can visit any state irrespective the political party the governor belong to check things out,bring unity and peace.

I see a leader in this man.

Buhari can be our away president while Osinbajo maintain the sit of home president.

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by LIBSocials: 4:46pm
Nice

We may just have an acting president till 2019.

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:46pm
Hard working VP
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:46pm
tomakint:

Who hacked ur account. You forgot Fayose.

Fayose is not working
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by ionsman: 4:46pm
That Bmw can give someone an eyegasm.... cry

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by moneybag100: 4:47pm
Osinbajo the coming president in few days.

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by ychris: 4:47pm
Truth be told, this man is so active.

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by napoleon77(m): 4:47pm
sarrki:
Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike

That's the gospel truth

In terms of infrastructural development

Something is wrong somewhere. Someone must have hacked your account. I am taking a screenshot before you notice what was posted using your account

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by slurryeye: 4:48pm
This is what I have been saying. Buhari is too rigid as a president and he is not people's person

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by jesus500(m): 4:48pm
I am beginning to like this man

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by teekay213(m): 4:48pm
But make we talk true.
Which kind prayer you think him and his family with tinubu go dey prayer now?
Make buhari heal abi?

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chidi4eze(m): 4:48pm
I've not seen any fresh project Wike has started and completed in RIVERS STATE

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by nan1: 4:49pm
NgeneUkwenu:
To commission an uncompleted Building?

always read before commenting

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by mrolive: 4:50pm
Wike Rivers people dy ur back.. tongue tongue
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by robosky02(m): 4:50pm
nice one
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 4:50pm
K
Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by friedcorn: 4:50pm
Buhari should not come back ooooo.....let him pass from london to heaven (hell)

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by slurryeye: 4:50pm
sarrki:
Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike

That's the gospel truth

In terms of infrastructural development

Remove Ambode from that list. He is not in the same Category with them

Ambode is miles ahead of any governor in Nigeria

Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:50pm
The ones overlooked, mere commissioner is now the defector President.
Shame on the haters.

