₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,487 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) (15154 Views)
Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) / Aregbesola Inspects Projects At Oba Aderemi / Aregbesola Inspects Projects In Osun, Hailed By People - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chimere66: 4:28pm
Acting President Osinbajo today arrived Rivers state today.He held a town hall meeting with Rivers people,alongside Gov. Wike inspected ongoing work at the Port Harcourt pleasure park,the Ecumenical Centre under construction and witnessed the foundation laying ceremony for the building of staff quarters for doctors of the Braithwhite Memorial Hospital.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-arrives-rivers-stateinspects.html
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chimere66: 4:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chimere66: 4:29pm
chimere66:more
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:30pm
To commission an uncompleted Building?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:31pm
Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike
That's the gospel truth
In terms of infrastructural development
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by semasir: 4:35pm
okay.... I am looking for my FELLOW LAGOSIAN here in PH though
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 4:36pm
Nice one acting president.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by tomakint: 4:38pm
sarrki:Who hacked ur account. You forgot Fayose.
26 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 4:42pm
Nice one.
I like the way this man move around to get closer to the people. I think that will motivate state governors to work more so as to impress d President, also it will give him the opportunity to talk and listen to people heart to heart.
Osinbajo will make a good president if I may say.
Not the one forming American president in his country due to his sentiments towards some regions.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:45pm
Wike belle sha...
Belly on Fleek...
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 4:45pm
Be careful with Wike oh...many have gone
See Wike belly sef
All the projects are incomplete...what a waste of time for Osinbajo
Project commissioning without tapes, abi project inspection when he is not the Local government Chairman.
I am sure budget for this visit would be N3bn
Useless government
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by signature2012(m): 4:45pm
We need a strong able agile leader who can fight corruption irrespective of party affiliation.
A man that can visit any state irrespective the political party the governor belong to check things out,bring unity and peace.
I see a leader in this man.
Buhari can be our away president while Osinbajo maintain the sit of home president.
6 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by LIBSocials: 4:46pm
Nice
We may just have an acting president till 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:46pm
Hard working VP
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:46pm
tomakint:
Fayose is not working
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by ionsman: 4:46pm
That Bmw can give someone an eyegasm....
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by moneybag100: 4:47pm
Osinbajo the coming president in few days.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by ychris: 4:47pm
Truth be told, this man is so active.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by napoleon77(m): 4:47pm
sarrki:
Something is wrong somewhere. Someone must have hacked your account. I am taking a screenshot before you notice what was posted using your account
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by slurryeye: 4:48pm
This is what I have been saying. Buhari is too rigid as a president and he is not people's person
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by jesus500(m): 4:48pm
I am beginning to like this man
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by teekay213(m): 4:48pm
But make we talk true.
Which kind prayer you think him and his family with tinubu go dey prayer now?
Make buhari heal abi?
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by chidi4eze(m): 4:48pm
I've not seen any fresh project Wike has started and completed in RIVERS STATE
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by nan1: 4:49pm
NgeneUkwenu:
always read before commenting
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by mrolive: 4:50pm
Wike Rivers people dy ur back..
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by robosky02(m): 4:50pm
nice one
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 4:50pm
K
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by friedcorn: 4:50pm
Buhari should not come back ooooo.....let him pass from london to heaven (hell)
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by slurryeye: 4:50pm
sarrki:
Remove Ambode from that list. He is not in the same Category with them
Ambode is miles ahead of any governor in Nigeria
10 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:50pm
The ones overlooked, mere commissioner is now the defector President.
Shame on the haters.
5 Likes
N10b Suit Filed Against Melaye, & trustees Of NGO / Uduaghan Donates N6m To 19-yr-old With Kidney Problem / Nigerian Electoral Politics: The Politics Of Violence And Intimidation
Viewing this topic: Lusayo(m), paydayng, iykejackchree, Ovems(f), deeeeep, awo666(m), valenu, ssmmy, Cleff4u(m), Dapyem(m), missioner(m), ChikaSunday(m), Max24, SamueloAderemi(m), scofieldsimba(m), Evidence1000(m), 247Dior(m), olumalcolm(m), nairaminds(m), fame12k(m), xakakes, Basic123, Dozieson(m), lekahm(m), good4love, addlogg(m), phoenixy(m), kayceelol, adbokus(m), Barbiedoll1(f), HegenIkomkeh(m), Rekit, Careafric, lordyugo(m), lawcatalan, Michaellegend(m), cunlay007(m), Fabulouski(m), Buskete(m), drxeus(m), Elfree, kpumpey, toniok, Boss1914(m), solace2013, lade007(m), DAVEZONIGLTD, IPOB123london, soulminister(m), saudatu(m), tboyO2, ba7man(m), capip120(m), LOGDAN(m), dada24, napoleon77(m), agya1, Wize1, femolala001(m), areteox(m), Klomente, Raymysterio(m), DSSHQ, unitysheart(m) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3