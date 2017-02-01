Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) (15154 Views)

Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) / Aregbesola Inspects Projects At Oba Aderemi / Aregbesola Inspects Projects In Osun, Hailed By People - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Acting President Osinbajo today arrived Rivers state today.He held a town hall meeting with Rivers people,alongside Gov. Wike inspected ongoing work at the Port Harcourt pleasure park,the Ecumenical Centre under construction and witnessed the foundation laying ceremony for the building of staff quarters for doctors of the Braithwhite Memorial Hospital.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-arrives-rivers-stateinspects.html 1 Like

chimere66:

More more more

To commission an uncompleted Building? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike



That's the gospel truth



In terms of infrastructural development 32 Likes 2 Shares

okay.... I am looking for my FELLOW LAGOSIAN here in PH though 3 Likes

Nice one acting president.

sarrki:

Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike



That's the gospel truth



In terms of infrastructural development Who hacked ur account. You forgot Fayose. Who hacked ur account. You forgot Fayose. 26 Likes

Nice one.

I like the way this man move around to get closer to the people. I think that will motivate state governors to work more so as to impress d President, also it will give him the opportunity to talk and listen to people heart to heart.

Osinbajo will make a good president if I may say.

Not the one forming American president in his country due to his sentiments towards some regions. 9 Likes 1 Share





Wike belle sha...









Belly on Fleek... 11 Likes 3 Shares





See Wike belly sef



All the projects are incomplete...what a waste of time for Osinbajo



Project commissioning without tapes, abi project inspection when he is not the Local government Chairman.



I am sure budget for this visit would be N3bn



Useless government Be careful with Wike oh...many have goneSee Wike belly sefAll the projects are incomplete...what a waste of time for OsinbajoProject commissioning without tapes, abi project inspection when he is not the Local government Chairman.I am sure budget for this visit would be N3bnUseless government 3 Likes

We need a strong able agile leader who can fight corruption irrespective of party affiliation.



A man that can visit any state irrespective the political party the governor belong to check things out,bring unity and peace.



I see a leader in this man.



Buhari can be our away president while Osinbajo maintain the sit of home president. 6 Likes

Nice



We may just have an acting president till 2019. 1 Like

Hard working VP

tomakint:



Who hacked ur account. You forgot Fayose.

Fayose is not working Fayose is not working

That Bmw can give someone an eyegasm.... 7 Likes

Osinbajo the coming president in few days. 4 Likes

Truth be told, this man is so active. 4 Likes

sarrki:

Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike



That's the gospel truth



In terms of infrastructural development

Something is wrong somewhere. Someone must have hacked your account. I am taking a screenshot before you notice what was posted using your account Something is wrong somewhere. Someone must have hacked your account. I am taking a screenshot before you notice what was posted using your account 2 Likes

This is what I have been saying. Buhari is too rigid as a president and he is not people's person 1 Like

I am beginning to like this man 2 Likes

But make we talk true.

Which kind prayer you think him and his family with tinubu go dey prayer now?

Make buhari heal abi? 3 Likes

I've not seen any fresh project Wike has started and completed in RIVERS STATE 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

To commission an uncompleted Building?

always read before commenting always read before commenting 9 Likes

Wike Rivers people dy ur back..

nice one

K

Buhari should not come back ooooo.....let him pass from london to heaven (hell) 1 Like

sarrki:

Only Ambode, obianno and dankwambo can match Wike



That's the gospel truth



In terms of infrastructural development

Remove Ambode from that list. He is not in the same Category with them



Ambode is miles ahead of any governor in Nigeria Remove Ambode from that list. He is not in the same Category with themAmbode is miles ahead of any governor in Nigeria 10 Likes