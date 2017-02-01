₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,634 members, 3,363,362 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 11:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call (28763 Views)
Nigerians React To Buhari And Trump Phone Call / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Trump's Appointment Of Adebayo Ogunlesi, A Nigerian / Ameachi's Ministerial Confirmation: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Nnamdisblog(m): 6:19pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, February 13th spoke for the first time with US President, Donald Trump.
The phone call between President Buhari and Donald Trump was at the request of the US President.
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news, calling President Buhari, Barack Obama's friend.
Femi Fani-Kayode also suggested, President Donald Trump should have told President Buhari to stop supporting Fulani terrorists.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/president-buhari-speaks-with-donald_13.html?m=1
http://twitter.com/realFFK/status/831188867873128449
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:24pm
The Phone Call Really Pain Am!
Eze Ndigbo Na Biafra!
88 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by madridguy(m): 6:26pm
Their demi-god don finally take a bow. Bad news for the wailers and the ipork terrorist.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by dorry62(f): 6:30pm
Mehn!
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by fritiyo: 6:38pm
Let us not deceive ourselves cos there was no phone call between the two leaders. beside this a news that was not carried by fox and ccn.
how can a whole trump spoke to buhari without CNN or fox carrying the news on there headline
73 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by seunmsg(m): 6:50pm
Shame on FFK. He's tweeting crap just to hide his disappointment. People like him supported Trump with the hope that a Trump presidency won't give Buhari the kind of support that the Obama presidency gave him. This call really piecerd their heart terribly. Trump is not only willing to work with Buhari, he's about to explore more areas of cooperation with Nigeria.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by EdoNation(f): 7:14pm
Lols
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by sarrki(m): 7:17pm
This guy is not different to people he castigates
In as much as I don't support the killing
He's inciting
5 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Samirana360(m): 8:29pm
All d whole world leaders called buhari 2day.......no be only trump
Ndi ara
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by ddippset(m): 8:33pm
..
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by ddippset(m): 8:33pm
This is seriously not good for the wailers' heart condition.
10 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:39pm
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by LordofNairaland: 8:41pm
If they come and carry him now, his fellow thugs will start crying. Just imagine his unguided allegations that Buhari is killing Christians.
We all have rights but there are limitations!!!
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Remii(m): 9:19pm
fritiyo:
BBC and CNN have carried it.
29 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Dcomrade(m): 9:21pm
This clueless government always have ways of distracting the masses
16 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Remii(m): 9:24pm
LordofNairaland:
one should ask him religious or tribal divide do the people of Ife and Modakeke belong when they were killing each in 1990s? these senseless killings are local communal wars , but they get worse when people from far away put fire by given religious and tribal dimensions to it for their own selfish reason.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by hammerF: 9:26pm
Even Femi doubt the story. APC should tell us another lie. Only Confirmation Of Trump Alleged Call To Buhari In London Is A Facebook In Nigeria.
Buhari is not well enough to return to Nigeria, but well enough to answer phone call in UK from Trump.
The alleged call had to be publicised by a man in Nigeria that was neither present to witness the call in London.
APC have taken Nigeria to a new low with the callous lies they tell.
They say CNN confirm call but this is wat the article reads;
According to Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina, Trump assured the Nigerian president that the US is ready to help obtain "a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism."
In a statement to CNN, Adesina also said, "President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military."
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by FeloniousFelon: 9:33pm
This is the biggest lie the APC has thrown out there so far.
Trump never spoke to Buhari
CNN never confirmed anything but rather quoted Femi Adesina as source.
CNN Nigeria has a rich history with the APC vagabonds since the era of Jonathan.
CNN would have been expected to confirm with the WH on the details of the conversion if at all there was but in the most unprofessional manner, CNN Nigeria cited a long discredited and dismissed Media aide to President Buhari.
Why only CNN? Where is Al Jazeera, BBC, Reuters?
And the zombies! The zombies! These creatures from the land of the living dead are celebrating their own piece of fake propaganda and spamming the whole forum with their mouth foaming.
Whatever the case, Buhari remains AWOL, MIA and dead until he returns back!.
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by LIBSocials: 9:34pm
Ffk is always reacting like chemical
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by oloriLFC(f): 9:35pm
We don hear jare! Who their talk epp sef?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by maberry(m): 9:35pm
I don't believe was any call
Donald trump doesn't know who he spoke with, it could have been any of the criminally minded power hungry impersonator of APC extract
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by AngelicBeing: 9:35pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Iamlordgee(m): 9:35pm
Wait o.. How Trump Take get buhari Contact
5 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Bantino: 9:36pm
Hmmmmmmm
"President Buhari spoke with President Trump at the request of President Trump"
My question is, why is it difficult or some what impossible for President Buhari to speak to his people, (those who elected him, those whom he presides over) after series of requests by this same people over weeks now?
Thank you!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by LecciGucci: 9:36pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by martineverest(m): 9:36pm
fritiyo:i can see that u are from 'land of rising CRIMINALS'
CNN already confirmed it
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by stzy(m): 9:36pm
Hehehe........ Am hungry
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by maberry(m): 9:36pm
ddippset:Zombie
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by jesus500(m): 9:36pm
My problem with buhari is his lackadaisical altitude, he could not speak to nigerians for more than two weeks now and today he hurriedly spoke with donald trump. This is very very disrespectful. our leaders should stop taking us for granted.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by Built2last: 9:37pm
Ok
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by bettercreature(m): 9:37pm
ddippset:He was tweeting trump directly,this guy is an animal this is a crime against own nation
It's bad when you are telling the world your country is bad no matter the side you belong
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call by slawomir: 9:37pm
ok
Buhari Should Not Be Sworn In With The Quran – Etcetera Writes / KASU Confers Buhari With Honorary Doctorate Degree (Photos) / Buhari Wins Borno To Consolidate Victory
Viewing this topic: Exponental(m), bobwalex007, alobright17(m), divineappo(m), Potch, Lastanza, javalove(m), Eedy4clm(m), mobaking, Mandovic(m), saintmark88(m), EYIBLESSN(m), Ajet001(m), Maidman, Uptosomething(m), sam4jesuseva(m), KingAdeOluomo1(m), Prince4mic, stexsy(m), randomperson, ThinkIT, emmymdk(m), comradeodunze, laffwitmi, Beacongate, breezy119, Gabson240, Lasskeey, 2kass(m), kaydee(m), Elkay3, frankduffngn, SHY20910, dominicini, omalistic(f), kamalcole3000, kunlexy0807, tunderay(m), Akinlekanwr(m), ibietela2(m), morgang(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6