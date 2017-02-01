Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call (28763 Views)

Nigerians React To Buhari And Trump Phone Call / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Trump's Appointment Of Adebayo Ogunlesi, A Nigerian / Ameachi's Ministerial Confirmation: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The phone call between President Buhari and Donald Trump was at the request of the US President.



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news, calling President Buhari, Barack Obama's friend.



Femi Fani-Kayode also suggested, President Donald Trump should have told President Buhari to stop supporting Fulani terrorists.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/president-buhari-speaks-with-donald_13.html?m=1



http://twitter.com/realFFK/status/831188867873128449 President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, February 13th spoke for the first time with US President, Donald Trump.The phone call between President Buhari and Donald Trump was at the request of the US President.Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news, calling President Buhari, Barack Obama's friend.Femi Fani-Kayode also suggested, President Donald Trump should have told President Buhari to stop supporting Fulani terrorists. 2 Likes 2 Shares







Eze Ndigbo Na Biafra! The Phone Call Really Pain Am!Eze Ndigbo Na Biafra! 88 Likes 7 Shares

Their demi-god don finally take a bow. Bad news for the wailers and the ipork terrorist. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Mehn!

We in for it in this country 1 Like

Let us not deceive ourselves cos there was no phone call between the two leaders. beside this a news that was not carried by fox and ccn.



how can a whole trump spoke to buhari without CNN or fox carrying the news on there headline 73 Likes 4 Shares

Shame on FFK. He's tweeting crap just to hide his disappointment. People like him supported Trump with the hope that a Trump presidency won't give Buhari the kind of support that the Obama presidency gave him. This call really piecerd their heart terribly. Trump is not only willing to work with Buhari, he's about to explore more areas of cooperation with Nigeria. 40 Likes 1 Share

Lols

This guy is not different to people he castigates



In as much as I don't support the killing





He's inciting 5 Likes

All d whole world leaders called buhari 2day.......no be only trump





Ndi ara 52 Likes 1 Share

..

This is seriously not good for the wailers' heart condition. 10 Likes

lalasticlala 1 Like

If they come and carry him now, his fellow thugs will start crying. Just imagine his unguided allegations that Buhari is killing Christians.



We all have rights but there are limitations!!! 29 Likes 1 Share

fritiyo:

Let us not deceive ourselves cos there was no phone call between the two leaders. beside this a news that was not carried by fox and ccn.



how can a whole trump spoke to buhari without CNN or fox carrying the news on there headline



BBC and CNN have carried it. BBC and CNN have carried it. 29 Likes

This clueless government always have ways of distracting the masses 16 Likes

LordofNairaland:

If they come and carry him now, his fellow thugs will start crying. Just imagine his unguided allegations that Buhari is killing Christians.



We all have rights but there are limitations!!!

one should ask him religious or tribal divide do the people of Ife and Modakeke belong when they were killing each in 1990s? these senseless killings are local communal wars , but they get worse when people from far away put fire by given religious and tribal dimensions to it for their own selfish reason. one should ask him religious or tribal divide do the people of Ife and Modakeke belong when they were killing each in 1990s? these senseless killings are local communal wars , but they get worse when people from far away put fire by given religious and tribal dimensions to it for their own selfish reason. 21 Likes 1 Share

Even Femi doubt the story. APC should tell us another lie. Only Confirmation Of Trump Alleged Call To Buhari In London Is A Facebook In Nigeria.





Buhari is not well enough to return to Nigeria, but well enough to answer phone call in UK from Trump.





The alleged call had to be publicised by a man in Nigeria that was neither present to witness the call in London.





APC have taken Nigeria to a new low with the callous lies they tell.







They say CNN confirm call but this is wat the article reads;





According to Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina, Trump assured the Nigerian president that the US is ready to help obtain "a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism."





In a statement to CNN, Adesina also said, "President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military." 20 Likes 3 Shares

This is the biggest lie the APC has thrown out there so far.



Trump never spoke to Buhari



CNN never confirmed anything but rather quoted Femi Adesina as source.



CNN Nigeria has a rich history with the APC vagabonds since the era of Jonathan.



CNN would have been expected to confirm with the WH on the details of the conversion if at all there was but in the most unprofessional manner, CNN Nigeria cited a long discredited and dismissed Media aide to President Buhari.



Why only CNN? Where is Al Jazeera, BBC, Reuters?



And the zombies! The zombies! These creatures from the land of the living dead are celebrating their own piece of fake propaganda and spamming the whole forum with their mouth foaming.



Whatever the case, Buhari remains AWOL, MIA and dead until he returns back!. 49 Likes 5 Shares

Ffk is always reacting like chemical 2 Likes

We don hear jare! Who their talk epp sef?

I don't believe was any call

Donald trump doesn't know who he spoke with, it could have been any of the criminally minded power hungry impersonator of APC extract 3 Likes

Wait o.. How Trump Take get buhari Contact 5 Likes

Hmmmmmmm



"President Buhari spoke with President Trump at the request of President Trump"



My question is, why is it difficult or some what impossible for President Buhari to speak to his people, (those who elected him, those whom he presides over) after series of requests by this same people over weeks now?



Thank you!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

fritiyo:

Let us not deceive ourselves cos there was no phone call between the two leaders. beside this a news that was not carried by fox and ccn.



how can a whole trump spoke to buhari without CNN or fox carrying the news on there headline

i can see that u are from 'land of rising CRIMINALS'



CNN already confirmed it i can see that u are from 'land of rising CRIMINALS'CNN already confirmed it 3 Likes 2 Shares

Hehehe........ Am hungry

ddippset:

This is seriously not good for the wailers' heart condition. Zombie Zombie 2 Likes

My problem with buhari is his lackadaisical altitude, he could not speak to nigerians for more than two weeks now and today he hurriedly spoke with donald trump. This is very very disrespectful. our leaders should stop taking us for granted. 2 Likes

Ok

ddippset:

This is seriously not good for the wailers' heart condition. He was tweeting trump directly,this guy is an animal this is a crime against own nation

It's bad when you are telling the world your country is bad no matter the side you belong He was tweeting trump directly,this guy is an animal this is a crime against own nationIt's bad when you are telling the world your country is bad no matter the side you belong 2 Likes