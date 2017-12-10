₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Beress(f): 2:43pm
Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the emergence of Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman.
Fani while congratulating Secondus, praised Atiku on his speech at the convention.
The ex-minister also noted that time has come for the All Progressives congress APC to be overthrown.
‘Together, we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019. ”
In his tweets, he wrote, “Congrats to the newly-elected National Chairman of our great party the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and to all our other newly-elected party officials.
“I also commend @atiku on his profound speech at the convention.
“Together we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019.
Recall that Secondus was declared National Chairman of the party after polling over 2000 votes at the party’s convention in Abuja.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/10/fani-kayode-reacts-emergence-secondus-atikus-speech/amp/
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Beress(f): 2:44pm
Zombies will be in a terrible situation right now
Lalasticlala
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Oluwabusobomi(f): 2:48pm
God bless FFK
God bless Atiku2019
God bless the PDP
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Atiku2019: 2:51pm
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by LudaChriz(m): 2:53pm
Great one!
Like I said earlier, chasing the dullard out of Aso Rock is a patriotic act that we all must be a partaker in
God bless the PDP
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Sunofgod(m): 2:54pm
This man needs to find a job though.......
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by muykem: 2:57pm
But you know it is an impossible task.
LudaChriz:
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Booby88(m): 2:57pm
This is becoming like it
All those the enemy think will form a faction after the convention are already submitting themselves to the unity of purpose (to chase the dullard out of Aso Rock)
With GEJ's influence over Prof, he will soon pull his weight behind the collective interest of Nigerians
We are getting there
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by LasGidiOwner: 2:57pm
We spoken. Thank you FFK.
Nigeria shall be great again.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by LudaChriz(m): 2:59pm
muykem:
Says a zombie
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by SalamRushdie: 3:01pm
The Die is cast and the totally useless herdsman with an IQ of 20 must be sent home nurse his dullness in Daura ...Never again shall such a sub human with the IQ of a flea be allowed to lead a country of 160 million people who are all smarter than him
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by ProWalker: 3:03pm
The dude need money to maintain the lifestyle of his bleaching olosho at home
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by GavelSlam: 3:06pm
SalamRushdie:
Trust me your moniker would cease to exist after may 29, 2019.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by PeterObi2019(m): 3:06pm
God still love Nigeria after all
What could have happened if this country turns to a one party state managed by the likes of Buhari and Hell Rufai
God is great!
PDP on the right track!!
Atiku2019 the winning strategy!!!
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by unohbethel(m): 3:08pm
LudaChriz:the tribe of back stabbers will beg to disagree with this ur postulations sir..because they werent giving the chairmanship, they av vowed to re-elect the dullard..no wonder they are called ungrateful demons from the sky!
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by unohbethel(m): 3:10pm
ProWalker:bro na so e pain u reach? wait letme ask u:are u from the hateful denomic tribe? cos ur love of hate and sex are legendary?
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Beress(f): 3:11pm
ProWalker:
Wedon sir
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by SalamRushdie: 3:11pm
GavelSlam:
I am retiring this moniker once Buhari leaves Aso rock dor anyone else . As long as the God I serve is involved in my quest mark my words " this is Buharis Last Tenure"
9 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Keneking: 3:12pm
Amazing position
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by GavelSlam: 3:19pm
SalamRushdie:
God you serve because you are the only one this God is interested in, every other person is irrelevant.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Jombojombo(f): 3:20pm
That's so sweet to the ear
FFK am in love with you already
But my love for Atiku is more
Lalasticlala don't you need a love
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by mercyp001(f): 3:31pm
Together we shall change the APC fake change and burn der useless brooms in 2019. PDP Power!!!!!
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by fyneguy: 3:54pm
lol a very inconsistent politician
One moment, he was threatening PDP to deny SW of Chairmanship at its risk
Now, he's congratulating the winner
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by ProWalker: 4:28pm
unohbethel:
I can assure you that you got the wrong man
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Beress(f): 5:16pm
Lalasticlala pls do something
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by lathrowinger: 5:20pm
All I dey sure is that===
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Oksman(m): 5:21pm
ProWalker:
How sure are you? 100%, 80% 60% or 50%. Remember power belongs to God! We are mortals and as such, can only wish. But the final decision resides with Him. He gives power to whom he chooses to. Even the ones we detest so much!
Tnx and have a wonderful day.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by ogmask: 5:27pm
Nor be dis same ffk say na gbenga daniel be te best candidate? wondrs sha never end for pdp...
OBJ was right on this dude when he said he, ffk, gives his tongue to whoever puts food on his table..
hey, befor you shout patriotism and one big umbrella family, remember its about their pockets and not the cmon man.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by AZeD1(m): 5:31pm
So FFK spent the last 2 years telling the whole world how terrible the Fulanis and Hausas are and then he turns around to support another Fulani man for President?
If you've ever said anything about Northerners and born to rule mentality and you are supporting Atiku, then you are the biggest problem with Nigeria.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Samusu(m): 5:34pm
Why was he not there sef??
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Jombojombo(f): 5:38pm
lathrowinger:
Only you and your family members
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech by Booby88(m): 5:42pm
AZeD1:
There is a clear difference between Buhari and Atiku
While the former is an extremist and a dullard, the later is a detribalised, smart and intelligent man
