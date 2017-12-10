Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Emergence Of Secondus, Atiku’s Speech (18231 Views)

Fani while congratulating Secondus, praised Atiku on his speech at the convention.



The ex-minister also noted that time has come for the All Progressives congress APC to be overthrown.



‘Together, we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019. ”



In his tweets, he wrote, “Congrats to the newly-elected National Chairman of our great party the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and to all our other newly-elected party officials.



“I also commend @atiku on his profound speech at the convention.



“Together we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019.



Recall that Secondus was declared National Chairman of the party after polling over 2000 votes at the party’s convention in Abuja.



Zombies will be in a terrible situation right now





God bless Atiku2019



God bless Atiku2019

God bless the PDP

Great one!



Like I said earlier, chasing the dullard out of Aso Rock is a patriotic act that we all must be a partaker in



God bless the PDP

This man needs to find a job though.......

LudaChriz:

Great one!



Like I said earlier, chasing the dullard out of Aso Rock is a patriotic act that we all must be a partaker in



But you know it is an impossible task.

This is becoming like it



All those the enemy think will form a faction after the convention are already submitting themselves to the unity of purpose (to chase the dullard out of Aso Rock)



With GEJ's influence over Prof, he will soon pull his weight behind the collective interest of Nigerians



We are getting there 24 Likes

We spoken. Thank you FFK.



Nigeria shall be great again. 13 Likes

muykem:

But you know it is an impossible task.

Says a zombie

The Die is cast and the totally useless herdsman with an IQ of 20 must be sent home nurse his dullness in Daura ...Never again shall such a sub human with the IQ of a flea be allowed to lead a country of 160 million people who are all smarter than him

The dude need money to maintain the lifestyle of his bleaching olosho at home

SalamRushdie:

The Die is cast and the totally useless herdsman with an IQ of 20 must be sent home nurse his dullness in Daura ...Never again shall such a sub human with the IQ of a flea be allowed to lead a country of 160 million people who are all smarter than him

Trust me your moniker would cease to exist after may 29, 2019.

God still love Nigeria after all



What could have happened if this country turns to a one party state managed by the likes of Buhari and Hell Rufai



God is great!



PDP on the right track!!



PDP on the right track!!

Atiku2019 the winning strategy!!!

LudaChriz:

Great one!



Like I said earlier, chasing the dullard out of Aso Rock is a patriotic act that we all must be a partaker in



the tribe of back stabbers will beg to disagree with this ur postulations sir..because they werent giving the chairmanship, they av vowed to re-elect the dullard..no wonder they are called ungrateful demons from the sky!

ProWalker:

bro na so e pain u reach? wait letme ask u:are u from the hateful denomic tribe? cos ur love of hate and sex are legendary?

ProWalker:

The dude need money to maintain the lifestyle of his bleaching olosho at home

Wedon sir

GavelSlam:





Trust me your moniker would cease to exist after may 29, 2019.

I am retiring this moniker once Buhari leaves Aso rock dor anyone else . As long as the God I serve is involved in my quest mark my words " this is Buharis Last Tenure"

Amazing position

SalamRushdie:





I am retiring this moniker once Buhari leaves Aso rock dor anyone else . As long as the God I serve is involved in my quest mark my words " this is Buharis Last Tenure"

God you serve because you are the only one this God is interested in, every other person is irrelevant.





FFK am in love with you already



But my love for Atiku is more



FFK am in love with you already

But my love for Atiku is more

Lalasticlala don't you need a love

Together we shall change the APC fake change and burn der useless brooms in 2019. PDP Power!!!!!

lol a very inconsistent politician



One moment, he was threatening PDP to deny SW of Chairmanship at its risk



Now, he's congratulating the winner 1 Like 1 Share

unohbethel:

bro na so e pain u reach? wait letme ask u:are u from the hateful denomic tribe? cos ur love of hate and sex are legendary?

I can assure you that you got the wrong man

Lalasticlala pls do something

All I dey sure is that===

ProWalker:





I can assure you that you got the wrong man

How sure are you? 100%, 80% 60% or 50%. Remember power belongs to God! We are mortals and as such, can only wish. But the final decision resides with Him. He gives power to whom he chooses to. Even the ones we detest so much!



How sure are you? 100%, 80% 60% or 50%. Remember power belongs to God! We are mortals and as such, can only wish. But the final decision resides with Him. He gives power to whom he chooses to. Even the ones we detest so much!

Tnx and have a wonderful day.

Nor be dis same ffk say na gbenga daniel be te best candidate? wondrs sha never end for pdp...



OBJ was right on this dude when he said he, ffk, gives his tongue to whoever puts food on his table..



hey, befor you shout patriotism and one big umbrella family, remember its about their pockets and not the cmon man. 3 Likes

So FFK spent the last 2 years telling the whole world how terrible the Fulanis and Hausas are and then he turns around to support another Fulani man for President?





If you've ever said anything about Northerners and born to rule mentality and you are supporting Atiku, then you are the biggest problem with Nigeria. 8 Likes 1 Share

Why was he not there sef??

lathrowinger:

All I dey sure is that===



Only you and your family members