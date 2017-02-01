₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by LivingHuman: 6:29pm
Reno Omokri has said that the phone call between President Buhari and Donald Trump indeed took place and is good for Nigeria.
According to him, the said call will boost US/Nigeria relations.
He also asked Nigerians not to allow hatred for President Buhari to affect their love for Nigeria.
He tweeted "Don't allow hatred for @MBuhari affect your love for Nigeria. The @realDonaldTrump/@MBuhari call indeed took place and is good for Nigeria!"
"I salute both Presidents Donald J. Trump and Muhammadu Buhari for their call which expressed a willingness to boost US/Nigeria relations. More of this"
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/buhari-trump-call-reno-omokri-reacts.html
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by sarrki(m): 6:30pm
Wailers will collapse
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by Airforce1(m): 6:32pm
Salute them over what
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by jamislaw(m): 6:32pm
The fear of DSS............
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by madridguy(m): 6:34pm
Good development.
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by AntiWailer: 6:35pm
Wailers will be so sad right now.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by sekundosekundo: 6:37pm
sarcasm I guess?.
16 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by waternogetenemy: 6:38pm
Britain hand work, if in fact their is an element of truth to the tweet.
We all know that immediately Trump was to be sworn in, Buhari did a runner.
Point of correction here, Britain called Trump and Buhari spoke to him.
Trump never called Buhari or Nigeria. Fact!
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by 7lives: 6:38pm
sarrki:Help a wailer around you, tell them that suicide is not an option.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by Ahmadgani(m): 6:39pm
Body language
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by greatiyk4u(m): 6:43pm
Reno don bow
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by LivingHuman: 6:44pm
na so him do blow na
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by Lexxyla: 6:47pm
waternogetenemy:
What is this one saying?
Common sense is truly not common as we often wish to believe
60 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by lilytender: 6:48pm
LivingHuman:
Who ask you? Your fellow thief Andrew Yakubu just got disgraced, you are net. One by one, all Nigeria's enemies will be disgraced and humiliated.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:48pm
And it is finished!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by waternogetenemy: 6:49pm
Lexxyla:
Use 1 million moniker reply me, note na me don tire for the marriage.
6 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by waternogetenemy: 6:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:
He went to Britain to beg to talk to Trump, through Britain. Shame suppose to catch una now.
Does this change Trump agenda? Will Trump now love muslims?
10 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by mars123(m): 7:12pm
Nigerians will just be fooling themselves. Ordinary phone call from Trump they have used it to act drama. pt 1 to 6.
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by josephine123: 10:18pm
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by malton: 10:19pm
Someone should please inform the minister of health to deploy ambulances to beer/fura land. I heard they've started fainting.
From Fayose posing with the governor of "no mans land" to Reno, CNN, and even FFK stabbing a dagger right through their hearts, albeit subtly.
Hatred now has a home in the land of the rising crime.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by Twons1: 10:19pm
Wailer with no shame
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by FearFactor1: 10:19pm
Hmmm
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by wellmax(m): 10:20pm
Love for Nigeria should always come first.
Wishing Buhari failure is like wishing the pilot of your plane would crash just because you dislike him.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by StOla: 10:20pm
Some people would still refuse to let go of their misery.
How people have come to enjoy sorrow in hating Buhari really excites me.
5 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by hammerF: 10:21pm
Trump called Zuma in South Africa. Buhari went to London to receive Trump call via the British help. Not very good now, is it?
5 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by mykeljosef: 10:21pm
how does that help dollar to come down from 506
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by StOla: 10:22pm
hammerF:
Your brain has started to process reality, so it is time to shift the goal post.
Soon you would claim Jacob Zuma spoke to Trump in Zulu language, why couldn't Buhari speak Fulani?
How do you guys do it? Perpetually lying to yourselves and enjoying sorrow just to justify your hatred?
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by abdulskulboy(m): 10:22pm
May God bless nigeria, may the good work of our ancestors never go in vain. amen
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by Dildo(m): 10:23pm
Trump don become celeb abi?
wetin nigerians stand to benefit in all this nonsense?
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations by able20(m): 10:23pm
sarrki:Seeing is believing in this case. Until they see buhari in aso rock on duty....
