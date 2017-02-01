Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri: Buhari And Trump Call Will Boost US/Nigeria Relations (14606 Views)

According to him, the said call will boost US/Nigeria relations.



He also asked Nigerians not to allow hatred for President Buhari to affect their love for Nigeria.



He tweeted "Don't allow hatred for @MBuhari affect your love for Nigeria. The @realDonaldTrump/@MBuhari call indeed took place and is good for Nigeria!"



"I salute both Presidents Donald J. Trump and Muhammadu Buhari for their call which expressed a willingness to boost US/Nigeria relations. More of this"



Wailers will collapse 44 Likes 4 Shares

Salute them over what 2 Likes 1 Share

The fear of DSS............ 8 Likes

Good development.

Wailers will be so sad right now. 12 Likes 1 Share

sarcasm I guess?. 16 Likes

Britain hand work, if in fact their is an element of truth to the tweet.





We all know that immediately Trump was to be sworn in, Buhari did a runner.





Point of correction here, Britain called Trump and Buhari spoke to him.





Trump never called Buhari or Nigeria. Fact! 22 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Wailers will collapse Help a wailer around you, tell them that suicide is not an option. Help a wailer around you, tell them that suicide is not an option. 12 Likes 1 Share

Body language

Reno don bow 3 Likes

na so him do blow na na so him do blow na 1 Like

waternogetenemy:

Britain hand work, if in fact their is an element of truth to the tweet.





We all know that immediately Trump was to be sworn in, Buhari did a runner.





Point of correction here, Britain called Trump and Buhari spoke to him.





Trump never called Buhari or Nigeria. Fact!





What is this one saying?



Common sense is truly not common as we often wish to believe What is this one saying?Common sense is truly not common as we often wish to believe 60 Likes 2 Shares

LivingHuman:

Who ask you? Your fellow thief Andrew Yakubu just got disgraced, you are net. One by one, all Nigeria's enemies will be disgraced and humiliated. Who ask you? Your fellow thief Andrew Yakubu just got disgraced, you are net. One by one, all Nigeria's enemies will be disgraced and humiliated. 3 Likes 1 Share

And it is finished! 4 Likes 1 Share

Lexxyla:









What is this one saying?



Common sense is truly not common as we often wish to believe

Use 1 million moniker reply me, note na me don tire for the marriage. Use 1 million moniker reply me, note na me don tire for the marriage. 6 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

And it is finished!



He went to Britain to beg to talk to Trump, through Britain. Shame suppose to catch una now.





Does this change Trump agenda? Will Trump now love muslims? He went to Britain to beg to talk to Trump, through Britain. Shame suppose to catch una now.Does this change Trump agenda? Will Trump now love muslims? 10 Likes

Nigerians will just be fooling themselves. Ordinary phone call from Trump they have used it to act drama. pt 1 to 6. 3 Likes

Someone should please inform the minister of health to deploy ambulances to beer/fura land. I heard they've started fainting.



From Fayose posing with the governor of "no mans land" to Reno, CNN, and even FFK stabbing a dagger right through their hearts, albeit subtly.



Hatred now has a home in the land of the rising crime. Someone should please inform the minister of health to deploy ambulances to beer/fura land. I heard they've started fainting.From Fayose posing with the governor of "no mans land" to Reno, CNN, and even FFK stabbing a dagger right through their hearts, albeit subtly.Hatred now has a home in the land of the rising crime. 7 Likes 1 Share

Wailer with no shame 3 Likes

Hmmm

Love for Nigeria should always come first.



Wishing Buhari failure is like wishing the pilot of your plane would crash just because you dislike him. 7 Likes 1 Share

Some people would still refuse to let go of their misery.



How people have come to enjoy sorrow in hating Buhari really excites me. 5 Likes

Trump called Zuma in South Africa. Buhari went to London to receive Trump call via the British help. Not very good now, is it? 5 Likes

how does that help dollar to come down from 506

hammerF:

Trump called Zuma in South Africa.





Buhari went to London to receive Trump call via the British help. Not very good now, is it?

Your brain has started to process reality, so it is time to shift the goal post.



Soon you would claim Jacob Zuma spoke to Trump in Zulu language, why couldn't Buhari speak Fulani?



How do you guys do it? Perpetually lying to yourselves and enjoying sorrow just to justify your hatred? Your brain has started to process reality, so it is time to shift the goal post.Soon you would claim Jacob Zuma spoke to Trump in Zulu language, why couldn't Buhari speak Fulani?How do you guys do it? Perpetually lying to yourselves and enjoying sorrow just to justify your hatred? 36 Likes 1 Share

May God bless nigeria, may the good work of our ancestors never go in vain. amen

Trump don become celeb abi?

wetin nigerians stand to benefit in all this nonsense? 1 Like