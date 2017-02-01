₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,053 members, 3,364,721 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video (2652 Views)
Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz At The Premiere Of "Jenifa In London" / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Set [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by LivingHuman: 2:44pm
Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Shared a video of herself on Instagram talking about "What I love about being married" with her husband, JJC Skillz. The video also featured other celebrities including Timi Dakolo and his wife, IK Ogbonna and his beautiful wife.
Watch the beautiful Video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXRa_lJsOUk
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/funke-akindele-jjc-skillz-share.html
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by Erngie(f): 2:45pm
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by dahunsy(m): 3:15pm
Coughs****clears throat# my last ban wasnt easy!!! 3WEEKS!!!!! People are heartless
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by Jeffrey12(m): 3:56pm
ok
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by toyinjimoh(m): 3:56pm
lovely couple
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by joliyp(f): 3:57pm
next....am single
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by LordXaaan: 3:57pm
Piece of land secure.
Do not trespass!!!
Where is the part 2?
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by obeesther89(f): 3:58pm
lovely couple
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by Adelawysb: 3:59pm
Land for sale Just for N100 recharge card
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by creepsyme(f): 3:59pm
funke, funke, funke, how many times did I call u? my only advice to u is to learn how to persevere and be tolerant and patient if not u will definitely go the ways of others.Help us oh Lord!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by chukslawrence(m): 4:00pm
great couple
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by yinkslinks(m): 4:02pm
Omo dis guy needs some light cream on his face and why the oil on his face? Haba funke work naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
LivingHuman:
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by MrMcJay(m): 4:03pm
These social media relationships don't last cos when you make private things public, they tend to be exposed to those who are not supposed to see them.
I pray that God gives Funke Akindele the commonsense needed to stay married cos the way she's going, na for her and JJC to release sextape remain.
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by okooloyun1(m): 4:03pm
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by LordXaaan: 4:04pm
dahunsy:Enough dude!
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by sexyjuly(f): 4:06pm
yinkslinks:buy one for him nah
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video by femi4(m): 4:19pm
creepsyme:Technical adviser....lets see if yours go last
(0) (Reply)
Daughter Of Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Set To Wed 3rd Nov / [photo] I Need A Good Massage, Cossy Orjiakor Express Her Feelings In Picture / Photos : Rihanna Gets Half-Unclad On The Streets Of Barbados For Carnival
Viewing this topic: Norasparkle(f), sholasys, expee06(m), Choiszman(m), nattytec, MackDams(m), ebikay, ifyseun, Winifred468(f), legalvoice(m), sholay2011(m), Nerica(m), Malive, Tolbanks(f), KanwuliaExtra, gbotemicomm(m), alfa0, Crownadex(m), prettythicksme(f), passey, Diplomaticbeing(m), moren3310(m), farihafaheemah(m), Tado, stopit, 2ru9jaman and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17