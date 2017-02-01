Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video (2652 Views)

Watch the beautiful Video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXRa_lJsOUk



Source: Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Shared a video of herself on Instagram talking about "What I love about being married" with her husband, JJC Skillz. The video also featured other celebrities including Timi Dakolo and his wife, IK Ogbonna and his beautiful wife.

Coughs****clears throat# my last ban wasnt easy!!! 3WEEKS!!!!! People are heartless

ok

lovely couple

next....am single

Piece of land secure.

Do not trespass!!!

Where is the part 2?

lovely couple

Land for sale Just for N100 recharge card

funke, funke, funke, how many times did I call u? my only advice to u is to learn how to persevere and be tolerant and patient if not u will definitely go the ways of others.Help us oh Lord! 1 Like

great couple

LivingHuman:

These social media relationships don't last cos when you make private things public, they tend to be exposed to those who are not supposed to see them.



I pray that God gives Funke Akindele the commonsense needed to stay married cos the way she's going, na for her and JJC to release sextape remain.

Ok

dahunsy:

Coughs****clears throat# my last ban wasnt easy!!! 3WEEKS!!!!! People are heartless Enough dude! Enough dude!

yinkslinks:

Omo dis guy needs some light cream on his face and why the oil on his face? Haba funke work naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa buy one for him nah buy one for him nah