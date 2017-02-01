Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo (2192 Views)

The state Chairman of the union, Mr. Tajudeen Agbede, on Tuesday said that the union was discussing the proposed ban with the government, adding that the union was ready to cooperate with the state government on its mega city project.



Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had on February 6 announced a plan to stop operations of yellow commercial buses popularly known as ‘danfo’ for a more efficient, well-structured and world-class mass transport system.



Ambode said that the well-structured transport system would ease movement within the state and make Lagos cleaner without burdening the people in terms of taxes.



After Lagos State Government in conjunction with Tinubu, LagBus operators have succeeded in raising fares to earn fat abi.



Useless government

- Next is to remove Mr. Tajudeen Agbede by fire by force

- Imposition of new candidate from Epe (Ambode's Town)

- Cause chaos and confusion with thugs and alaye to disband NURTW

- Cause disaffection among members to seek for new leadership

- Target non-Yorubas in new plan

- Exclude non- Yorubas members from new scheme, benefitting at the early stages



How would they be happy when their source of livelihood is being taken away from them

The agbero won't be able to run after danfo again

Even the Jedi seller won't be happy

The only constant in life is change

Good change not buhari type of change 4 Likes

this ambode really dey work oo..

Well,we just need a mega city and what comes with it.





Im free,who will val in ikeja?

Good. Time to bring sanity on Lagos roads. Only that many will be thrown out of work.

Precious Danfo

Its going to b a gud plan..if only d govt provides alternatives for them

The new buses will need drivers. Just ask that your members receive the necessary training.



No need to panic here. 1 Like

lol

This is what makes Lagos state the Eko oni baje....No need to ban them.

Up national.These people fit pursue bus enter canal

Just an avenue to enrich some connected dude

I am glad these people would be banned. They drive so reckless without regard to other road commuters. The most annoying part is when agberos collaborate with the Nigerian Police officers to create artificial traffic so as to say OWO MI DA!!! Good riddance.





Pls don't waste time to ban these useless and wicked people. They don't like to see crowd at the Bus stop before you know it price has got up

ok.lets watch and see.

Good only if the Drivers can be integrated into the new bus scheme, Lagos really need to join the Mega cities.

UNA NEVA C SUMTIN







***Make I chop finish first, come load VI-Agege passengers, at least I fit do two rounds before Valentine people finish...Nonsense This is the most senseless post I have read so far this year.

K





Dis is not ITESIWAJU EKO .very soon all dis agbero nd danfo drivers will turn to thief .AMBODE should leave dis people 4 god sake