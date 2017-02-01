₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by skillzahblog(m): 3:01pm
The National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos Chapter, on Tuesday advised its members not to panic over the proposed ban on operations of yellow commercial buses.
The state Chairman of the union, Mr. Tajudeen Agbede, on Tuesday said that the union was discussing the proposed ban with the government, adding that the union was ready to cooperate with the state government on its mega city project.
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had on February 6 announced a plan to stop operations of yellow commercial buses popularly known as ‘danfo’ for a more efficient, well-structured and world-class mass transport system.
Ambode said that the well-structured transport system would ease movement within the state and make Lagos cleaner without burdening the people in terms of taxes.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Keneking: 3:03pm
"And it seems the union aren't happy about that"...But where is lalasticlala sef
After Lagos State Government in conjunction with Tinubu, LagBus operators have succeeded in raising fares to earn fat abi.
Useless government
- Next is to remove Mr. Tajudeen Agbede by fire by force
- Imposition of new candidate from Epe (Ambode's Town)
- Cause chaos and confusion with thugs and alaye to disband NURTW
- Cause disaffection among members to seek for new leadership
- Target non-Yorubas in new plan
- Exclude non- Yorubas members from new scheme, benefitting at the early stages
***Make I chop finish first, come load VI-Agege passengers, at least I fit do two rounds before Valentine people finish...Nonsense
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by kolnel: 3:07pm
How would they be happy when their source of livelihood is being taken away from them
The agbero won't be able to run after danfo again
Even the Jedi seller won't be happy
The only constant in life is change
Good change not buhari type of change
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Jeffrey12(m): 4:04pm
this ambode really dey work oo..
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by sheedy407(m): 4:04pm
Well,we just need a mega city and what comes with it.
Im free,who will val in ikeja?
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by lonelydora(m): 4:04pm
Good. Time to bring sanity on Lagos roads. Only that many will be thrown out of work.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by unclezuma: 4:05pm
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by MrMcJay(m): 4:06pm
Keneking:
Guy, this your monkey dey do Val? E finally chop abakaliki rice today.
Keneking:
I dey suspect you o, you sure say you no be NUTRW member?
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by tejpot(m): 4:06pm
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Jeffrey12(m): 4:07pm
dahunsy:
He be like say that 3wks nor reach you... Just continue disturbing all threads with this rubbish, dehh go extend am to 3yrs.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by RockHard: 4:07pm
dahunsy:
Guy how far? You keep spamming every thread with this same yarn. You be robot? Abi na you go first chop ban?
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by opara28(m): 4:07pm
Its going to b a gud plan..if only d govt provides alternatives for them
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by mmsen: 4:07pm
The new buses will need drivers. Just ask that your members receive the necessary training.
No need to panic here.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Bobo419: 4:07pm
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by tritt(m): 4:07pm
This is what makes Lagos state the Eko oni baje....No need to ban them.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Yinkatolu: 4:08pm
Up national.These people fit pursue bus enter canal
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by cricifixo(m): 4:08pm
Just an avenue to enrich some connected dude
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by lexychuks(m): 4:08pm
I am glad these people would be banned. They drive so reckless without regard to other road commuters. The most annoying part is when agberos collaborate with the Nigerian Police officers to create artificial traffic so as to say OWO MI DA!!! Good riddance.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by fufuNegusi(m): 4:09pm
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by hamedollar(m): 4:09pm
Pls don't waste time to ban these useless and wicked people. They don't like to see crowd at the Bus stop before you know it price has got up
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Maxdiamond: 4:10pm
ok.lets watch and see.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by LordXaaan: 4:10pm
dahunsy:
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Horlawoomey(m): 4:11pm
Good only if the Drivers can be integrated into the new bus scheme, Lagos really need to join the Mega cities.
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by seunlayi(m): 4:11pm
UNA NEVA C SUMTIN
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by Bigsteveg(m): 4:12pm
This is the most senseless post I have read so far this year.
Keneking:
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by obembet(m): 4:13pm
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 4:13pm
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by almustopha82(m): 4:14pm
Dis is not ITESIWAJU EKO .very soon all dis agbero nd danfo drivers will turn to thief .AMBODE should leave dis people 4 god sake
|Re: NURTW Advices Members Not To Panic Over Proposed Ban On Danfo by blont(m): 4:14pm
weitin business me? oshiomole bus do me... ringroad ringroad.
