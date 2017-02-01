Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos (5895 Views)

EFCC Seals Off School Belonging To Senator Akpabio's Wife In Uyo. Photos



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has sealed off a multi million naira school belong to former Akwa Ibom State First Lady and wife of Senate Minority Leader, Ekaette Uloma Akpabio. The John Paul International Nursery School at Shelter Afrique in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital was marked by the anti-graft agency after being under investigation by the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau...



How Akpabio became so rich is still a wonder to me.

Way to go!!

Who blow this whistle? I dey fine my whistle. 2 Likes

Buhari in action. we are watching

EFCC should not peg their war against corruption on PDP alone,though PDP really ruin this country. 1 Like

Wailing antelopes, oya, come and earn your daily mavro! Oboy! EFCC just dey para! Not even an ounce of love given on Valentine's day.Wailing antelopes, oya, come and earn your daily mavro! 2 Likes

When will efcc seize tinubu's properties like oriental hotel lekki,Renaissance hotel gra,ikeja.TVC and radio continental amongst others?These listed properties are proceeds from corruption. 13 Likes

EFCC BizzyBody!!, please is Buhari dead? it is a crime to hide that the president of Nigeria is Dead.. it is unconstitutional.

When will efcc seize tinubu's properties like oriental hotel lekki,Renaissance hotel gra,ikeja.TVC and radio continental amongst others?These listed properties are proceeds of corruption.

When Jonathan comes back in 2019! When Jonathan comes back in 2019! 6 Likes 1 Share

When Jonathan comes back in 2019! So he is untouchable? So he is untouchable? 2 Likes

When will they arrest the 'grass cutter'? 4 Likes

When will they arrest the 'grass cutter'? You mean the one that has been cleared by the Lord himself?? You mean the one that has been cleared by the Lord himself??

So the future of pupils will be affected because of our useless corrupt practices. 1 Like





Op nah the school be that...?

Why not investigate and allow the children be. South South we need to stand up against this evil government who only want to drag us down 5 Likes

What will now happen to the pupils!

So he is untouchable? yes till PDP comes to power...they had their chance but all they did was milk this country dry yes till PDP comes to power...they had their chance but all they did was milk this country dry 2 Likes 1 Share

Interesting.

Watching in 3D

yes till PDP comes to power...they had their chance but all they did was milk this country dry SMH. SMH.

When will they arrest the 'grass cutter'? Lawal. Lawal.

Nigeria we hail thee.