|EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by CastedDude: 7:09pm
EFCC Seals Off School Belonging To Senator Akpabio's Wife In Uyo. Photos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has sealed off a multi million naira school belong to former Akwa Ibom State First Lady and wife of Senate Minority Leader, Ekaette Uloma Akpabio. The John Paul International Nursery School at Shelter Afrique in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital was marked by the anti-graft agency after being under investigation by the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/ekaette-uloma-akpabio-efcc-seals-school.html
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by CastedDude: 7:10pm
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:11pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by effty(m): 7:11pm
How Akpabio became so rich is still a wonder to me.
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Terror666: 7:13pm
k
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by rusher14: 7:13pm
Way to go!!
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by philGeo(m): 7:14pm
Who blow this whistle? I dey fine my whistle.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by CastedDude: 7:14pm
more
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Built2last: 7:14pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:18pm
Buhari in action. we are watching
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Baawaa(m): 7:22pm
EFCC should not peg their war against corruption on PDP alone,though PDP really ruin this country.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by GOFRONT(m): 7:23pm
Whistle blowers everywhere
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by omenkaLives: 7:23pm
Oboy! EFCC just dey para! Not even an ounce of love given on Valentine's day.
Wailing antelopes, oya, come and earn your daily mavro!
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Dildo(m): 7:30pm
When will efcc seize tinubu's properties like oriental hotel lekki,Renaissance hotel gra,ikeja.TVC and radio continental amongst others?These listed properties are proceeds from corruption.
13 Likes
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by rifasenate11(m): 7:32pm
EFCC BizzyBody!!, please is Buhari dead? it is a crime to hide that the president of Nigeria is Dead.. it is unconstitutional.
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:32pm
Love Machine:
When Jonathan comes back in 2019!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Dildo(m): 7:34pm
NgeneUkwenu:So he is untouchable?
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by psucc(m): 7:48pm
When will they arrest the 'grass cutter'?
4 Likes
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:59pm
psucc:You mean the one that has been cleared by the Lord himself??
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by donfemo(m): 8:01pm
So the future of pupils will be affected because of our useless corrupt practices.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by unclezuma: 8:06pm
Op nah the school be that...?
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by temptnow: 8:06pm
Why not investigate and allow the children be. South South we need to stand up against this evil government who only want to drag us down
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Iruobean(m): 8:06pm
This Land is not for sale. Bewarned!
I dedicate this land to my bae. Hope M.
This other side is to be sold in 9months time to cater for the baby of feb14
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 8:06pm
What will now happen to the pupils!
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:07pm
Love Machine:yes till PDP comes to power...they had their chance but all they did was milk this country dry
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by talk2archy: 8:08pm
Ndia Ara
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by priceaction: 8:09pm
Lol
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Godshand(m): 8:09pm
Interesting.
Watching in 3D
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Dildo(m): 8:09pm
babyfaceafrica:SMH.
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by Dildo(m): 8:09pm
psucc:Lawal.
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by AlternateAvenue: 8:10pm
Nigeria we hail thee.
|Re: EFCC Seals Unoma Akpabio's School In Uyo. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:11pm
ABOUT TIME!!!
1 Like
