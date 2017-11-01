₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,488 members, 3,888,975 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) (359 Views)
Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan With Makarfi At PDP Secretariat (Photo) / PDP: Sheriff Loses To Makarfi At Supreme Court / PHOTOS: Fayose And Makarfi At PDP NEC Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 2:19pm
These are photos of the Arrival of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, PDP National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi at the Official flag-off of Campaigns for Local Government Elections Live At Uyo Township Stadium.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photos-gov-udom-emmanuel-makarfi-at.html
|Re: Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 2:20pm
|Re: Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by adem30: 2:24pm
This Markafi too dey look dull. Don't even look like Chairman of a Big political party atall .. 0% Swag
|Re: Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by gerreer30: 3:33pm
nice
|Re: Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by yyorry: 3:33pm
Pdp is on the rise
|Re: Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:33pm
Winner Takes All. Watch PDP clear all the LGs
|Re: Udom Emmanuel And Makarfi At Flag-off Of LG Elections In Uyo (Photos) by Keneking: 3:35pm
ok
(0) (Reply)
Letter Of Appreciation From MKO Abiola's Family To President Jonathan! / .. / Man Wastes $1.5 Million Accidentally Given By ATM
Viewing this topic: gerreer30, kcmichael, Letslive, cuteken(m), EvaJael(f), FUNCY22(f), kanicorp9(m), 3Hopeblog, drsugar, bisan20, Am4obama(m), Matrixuncovered, nelly4soti, dandny(m), Abiona001(m), PatriotTemidayo, t0kunb0(m), dansokoto1(m), cncity(m), ogayor, ikennaoma(m), semit, CeoNewshelm(m), peacemat, Painkila, henryblaze25(m), ChiefPiiko(m), Zilavirus101(m), Yahooplusplus, Succinct1(m), kaycee0147(m), Clerverly, PecE2Make, olutee360, Thobiy(m), yyorry, Keneking, imhomoh(m), RotrEmmanuel, fredagu, 9jvirgin(m), Nellybank(m) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3