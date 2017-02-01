₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by dainformant(m): 8:25pm On Feb 14
More blessings are coming the way of the physically challenged person, Chijioke Oraku, who was brutalized by soldiers for wearing a camouflage in Onitsha, Anmabra state. The man met with the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi who has demanded the immediate dismissal of the two military officers who brutalised him.
The governor made the demand while receiving the victim, who is an indigene of the state, at the chambers of Government House, Abakaliki, on Tuesday. Umahi said the 21-day imprisonment given to the soldiers was not enough.
He explained that by sacking them, other law enforcement agents would be disciplined in their professional conduct and abstain from abusing the citizens’ rights.
He thanked Willie Obiano, his Anambra counterpart, for his “quick intervention” and the help extended to the victim.
Umahi gave N500,000 to Oraku for his treatment and upkeep, and directed one of his aides to liaise with the victim and recommend ways that the government can properly rehabilitate him.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/ebonyi-state-governor-gives-n500k-to.html
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by CastedDude: 8:33pm On Feb 14
God don answer the guy call
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Dildo(m): 8:34pm On Feb 14
See as the MP soldier in one of the pix raised his hand up with a cane to flog a less vulnerable man because he wore a camo.Military police is one of the wicked forces in nigeria.Even soldiers fear them.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by LivingHuman: 8:36pm On Feb 14
When that life changing incident happens.. happy for him
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:37pm On Feb 14
Did you noticed that God used the military to pick this guy's call??
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Dildo(m): 8:39pm On Feb 14
I hope this is not a publicity stunt the governor is playing.Later you will hear the cripple man lamenting that he has been visiting the governors house to get his #500k but his aides are blocking him from seeing the governor.Politicians can be trickish.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Explorers(m): 8:41pm On Feb 14
African soldiers sa.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by ipobarecriminals: 8:44pm On Feb 14
Surely ,GOD will not sleep.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:44pm On Feb 14
God, I'm happy for the guy.
However, I don't need to be beaten before I meet my helper.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:45pm On Feb 14
Explorers:
So no be only me dey book space.
Correct
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by LivingHuman: 8:46pm On Feb 14
Bruh I tell u.. He probably didn't know. I think God used those Soldiers for him... in a bad way tho
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Explorers(m): 8:46pm On Feb 14
YoungRichRuler:
lols.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by fallout87: 8:47pm On Feb 14
What is 500k?
That is about 1000 us dolllars. Literally nothing comparative to the incident which occurred.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Dildo(m): 9:16pm On Feb 14
fallout87:YOU GET REACH THAT AMOUNT FOR YOUR BANK ACCOUNT?
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by mightyhazell: 9:20pm On Feb 14
Still sporting his camo
Guyz a real tough bird
Anwu anwu
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by paramakina202: 9:29pm On Feb 14
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by azimibraun: 9:29pm On Feb 14
Dude is now officially the only "ordinary" Nigerian free to wear Camo. Just imagine this guy wearing his Camo rolling on his wheelchair passing in front of a military barracks.. Soldiers will either start saluting him or the will all run for their precious ranks. Becouse if this cripple report your case, you must be demoted. The only cripple soldiers are afraid of officially. Soldiers Antidote.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:51pm On Feb 14
What an interesting Episodes
Moving From Grass to Grace Indeed.
May God bless you, governor for the kind gesture.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by LIBSocials: 9:56pm On Feb 14
Blessing in disguise.
God abeg send my own army.
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by soberdrunk(m): 9:56pm On Feb 14
Brethren!!!! You will pray like this, say "Father!! In this year 2017, i want to be "brutalized" into my blessing
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Oyind17: 9:57pm On Feb 14
Make one army man come slap me
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Oyind17: 9:57pm On Feb 14
LIBSocials:
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by idris4r83(m): 9:57pm On Feb 14
Love Machine:help me ask am o
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by jesicajonna(f): 9:58pm On Feb 14
LivingHuman:you right
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by stonemind(m): 9:58pm On Feb 14
can you imagine God used soldiers to answer this unfortunate man prayers
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by wellmax(m): 9:58pm On Feb 14
Buh it happened in Anambra na
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Kennyodinye: 9:58pm On Feb 14
what would 500k do for him....biko rent a house for him and also start up a business for the man biko
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Adeoba10(m): 9:59pm On Feb 14
Waoooo....
.
.
.
Dedicating this space to His Royal Madness Onikuje of Kuje Prison Dr. Nmandi Kanu
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by Flexherbal(m): 9:59pm On Feb 14
Good
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by ayfat23: 9:59pm On Feb 14
God never forget any one
|Re: Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo by johnreh: 9:59pm On Feb 14
joor kwa people
