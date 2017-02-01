Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Umahi Gives N500K To Crippled Man Brutalized By Soldiers. Photo (12388 Views)

The governor made the demand while receiving the victim, who is an indigene of the state, at the chambers of Government​ House, Abakaliki, on Tuesday. Umahi said the 21-day imprisonment given to the soldiers was not enough.



He explained that by sacking them, other law enforcement agents would be disciplined in their professional conduct and abstain from abusing the citizens’ rights.



He thanked Willie Obiano, his Anambra counterpart, for his “quick intervention” and the help extended to the victim.



Umahi gave N500,000 to Oraku for his treatment and upkeep, and directed one of his aides to liaise with the victim and recommend ways that the government can properly rehabilitate him.



God don answer the guy call 9 Likes 1 Share

See as the MP soldier in one of the pix raised his hand up with a cane to flog a less vulnerable man because he wore a camo.Military police is one of the wicked forces in nigeria.Even soldiers fear them. 13 Likes

When that life changing incident happens.. happy for him 3 Likes

Did you noticed that God used the military to pick this guy's call?? 35 Likes

I hope this is not a publicity stunt the governor is playing.Later you will hear the cripple man lamenting that he has been visiting the governors house to get his #500k but his aides are blocking him from seeing the governor.Politicians can be trickish. 14 Likes

African soldiers sa.

Surely ,GOD will not sleep.

God, I'm happy for the guy.



However, I don't need to be beaten before I meet my helper.



32 Likes 1 Share

What is 500k?



That is about 1000 us dolllars. Literally nothing comparative to the incident which occurred. 3 Likes

fallout87:

What is 500k?



YOU GET REACH THAT AMOUNT FOR YOUR BANK ACCOUNT?

















Guyz a real tough bird





















Guyz a real tough bird

Dude is now officially the only "ordinary" Nigerian free to wear Camo. Just imagine this guy wearing his Camo rolling on his wheelchair passing in front of a military barracks.. Soldiers will either start saluting him or the will all run for their precious ranks. Becouse if this cripple report your case, you must be demoted. The only cripple soldiers are afraid of officially. Soldiers Antidote. 41 Likes 4 Shares

What an interesting Episodes

Moving From Grass to Grace Indeed.

May God bless you, governor for the kind gesture. 1 Like

Blessing in disguise.



God abeg send my own army.

Brethren!!!! You will pray like this, say "Father!! In this year 2017, i want to be "brutalized" into my blessing 9 Likes 1 Share

Make one army man come slap me

LIBSocials:

Blessing in disguise.



God abeg send my own army. 4 Likes

Love Machine:

YOU GET REACH THAT AMOUNT FOR YOUR BANK ACCOUNT? help me ask am o help me ask am o

LivingHuman:

Bruh I tell u.. He probably didn't know. I think God used those Soldiers for him... in a bad way tho you right you right

can you imagine God used soldiers to answer this unfortunate man prayers

Buh it happened in Anambra na

what would 500k do for him....biko rent a house for him and also start up a business for the man biko 3 Likes

Waoooo....

Good

God never forget any one 2 Likes