Source; There was jubilation today in Ebonyi state as the state governor David Nweze Umahi, handed over INNOSON Jeeps to Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers. Gov. Umahi maintained that the vehicles are provided to enhance the traditional rulers commitment in the Agricultural activities of the state and also elevate them to the required standard of ruler.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/jubilation-as-ebonyi-governor-hands.html 2 Likes 3 Shares

see more >>>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/jubilation-as-ebonyi-governor-hands.html 1 Like

Good.

Do the right thing and develop yourselves.

Waiting for an inconsequential moronic president is foolishness. 45 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian politics is a big scam 4 Likes 3 Shares

good for them

Laudable !!. I love this 10 Likes

Mobilizing for 2019...smart governor 3 Likes 3 Shares

Our igbo brothers are simply too much ... silent achievers! Our igbo brothers are simply too much ... silent achievers! 26 Likes 4 Shares

As long as they are Cars from Innosson am cool with that for some reasons.... 53 Likes

Better than paying Toyota and the rest. 5 Likes

Enugu and Ebonyi have patronized Innoson more than Anambra, why? 13 Likes

Jubilations everywhere

Just passed through ebonyi state last week must confess dt governor is d bomb. Silent achiever unlike okorocha, yahaya bello and d confused governor of Katsina state 35 Likes 2 Shares

well the traditional rulers should continue enjoying the fruit of democracy then 2 Likes

Well-done Mr. Governor. This would

1. Elevate the status of the traditional rulers

2. Encourage the local manufacturer

3. Help rural agriculture



But who would be fuelling the SUV? 3 Likes

Innoson should be the official government car too Innoson should be the official government car too 21 Likes

This is misplaced priority. These traditional rulers are too greedy. Nothing for the masses. These monarchs already have enough cars 3 Likes

Proudly Igbo 5 Likes

Anybody who don cook d lake rice make he con update us as d rice taste!!!!



I dey wait o.

Capital projects, building of industries.... Those are developments It's just like saying buying of rice or tomatoes grown in a state and giving it out is development...Capital projects, building of industries.... Those are developments 1 Like

The money from this will help pay innoson 8000 workers salary.



It will help his production to keep expanding. It looks small to you guys but there is a worker going home today to feed his family for Christmas.





Finally innoson has not layed off a single staff since recession even without government support. 18 Likes

I hope they gave my Uncle too, he''s also a t'la"ditional 'l'uler.

Exactly



Let's buy Made in Nigeria! 1 Like

