|Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:28pm On Dec 22
There was jubilation today in Ebonyi state as the state governor David Nweze Umahi, handed over INNOSON Jeeps to Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers. Gov. Umahi maintained that the vehicles are provided to enhance the traditional rulers commitment in the Agricultural activities of the state and also elevate them to the required standard of ruler.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/jubilation-as-ebonyi-governor-hands.html
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:29pm On Dec 22
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by cstr19: 8:31pm On Dec 22
Good.
Do the right thing and develop yourselves.
Waiting for an inconsequential moronic president is foolishness.
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by informant001: 8:32pm On Dec 22
Nigerian politics is a big scam
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by dainformant(m): 8:33pm On Dec 22
good for them
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by ISDKING: 8:33pm On Dec 22
Laudable !!. I love this
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:36pm On Dec 22
Mobilizing for 2019...smart governor
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by XXLDICK: 8:36pm On Dec 22
cstr19:Bro, is this what you call development
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:37pm On Dec 22
Our igbo brothers are simply too much ... silent achievers!
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by azimibraun: 8:37pm On Dec 22
As long as they are Cars from Innosson am cool with that for some reasons....
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by zarruwa: 8:37pm On Dec 22
dainformant:
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by Pavore9: 8:37pm On Dec 22
Better than paying Toyota and the rest.
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by basilo102: 8:38pm On Dec 22
Enugu and Ebonyi have patronized Innoson more than Anambra, why?
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by Pamela9os(f): 8:38pm On Dec 22
Jubilations everywhere
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by iokpebholo: 8:38pm On Dec 22
Just passed through ebonyi state last week must confess dt governor is d bomb. Silent achiever unlike okorocha, yahaya bello and d confused governor of Katsina state
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by Artixmentor(m): 8:38pm On Dec 22
well the traditional rulers should continue enjoying the fruit of democracy then
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by mostyg(m): 8:38pm On Dec 22
Well-done Mr. Governor. This would
1. Elevate the status of the traditional rulers
2. Encourage the local manufacturer
3. Help rural agriculture
But who would be fuelling the SUV?
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by DEXTROVERT: 8:38pm On Dec 22
While
Afonja
Is
Busy
Distributing
LAKE
RICE
To
The
Masses
Including...WAZOBIA
Flatino
Is
Using
Hard
Earned
Cash
To
Settle
Traditional
Rulers
With
Exotic
Cars
While
Workers
salary
Remains
Owned
For
Few
Months
Yet
We
Youtg
Will
Come
Here
Fighting
Over
APC
And
PDP
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by bigtt76(f): 8:40pm On Dec 22
They won't ask for good roads and pipe-borne water for their people but would gladly jump into a jeep gifted them by government ....thunder wen go fire these traditional rulers still de do press up for Sambissa
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by cstr19: 8:40pm On Dec 22
XXLDICK:Yes.
Patronage of home grown industry is development. It creates jobs and reduce crime.
Certainly much more than your dead brain president has done in two years.
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by mebad(m): 8:43pm On Dec 22
cstr19:
Innoson should be the official government car too
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by CLEVABOY(m): 8:43pm On Dec 22
This is misplaced priority. These traditional rulers are too greedy. Nothing for the masses. These monarchs already have enough cars
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by advocate666: 8:43pm On Dec 22
Proudly Igbo
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by tigonana: 8:44pm On Dec 22
Anybody who don cook d lake rice make he con update us as d rice taste!!!!
I dey wait o.
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by XXLDICK: 8:44pm On Dec 22
cstr19:It's just like saying buying of rice or tomatoes grown in a state and giving it out is development...
Capital projects, building of industries.... Those are developments
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by Fremancipation: 8:44pm On Dec 22
The money from this will help pay innoson 8000 workers salary.
It will help his production to keep expanding. It looks small to you guys but there is a worker going home today to feed his family for Christmas.
Finally innoson has not layed off a single staff since recession even without government support.
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by Handsomecole(m): 8:45pm On Dec 22
I hope they gave my Uncle too, he''s also a t'la"ditional 'l'uler.
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by krendo: 8:45pm On Dec 22
Exactly
Let's buy Made in Nigeria!
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by tolulinks(m): 8:46pm On Dec 22
Igbo people and mumuness
|Re: Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS by kelechi50: 8:46pm On Dec 22
Please a part from this, is there any good project this man has embarked on like road construction and rural electrification because of the situation of the road's and other infrastructure
