|Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Celebritieslife: 12:49am
Davido Gives His Little Baby Girl Imade, Bunch Of A One Thousand Naira Notes And A Flower As Val Gift
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je9M__ogYB0
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by softwerk(f): 1:01am
And this made front page?!
So what now happened after he gave her the money did it reduce the price of a bag of rice in the market?!
Abeg let us hear word!
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:04am
small boy in the making
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by durentchigozie(m): 1:49am
See money wey people dey find. God!
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Ever8054: 2:03am
and me dey here dey pray make my bet9ja slip of 11k no cut...
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by integritylady: 2:35am
like seriously, wetin she go use d money buy what will she use it for? God I need your blessings
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by youngberry001(m): 6:35am
he wan spoiled dis little cute girl
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by 9jaCelebsVids: 9:15am
Money is really good. Watch the full video below and see the picture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdOgIRBLi98
Davido Having Fun With His Daughter, Girlfriend & Baby Mama Sophia As He Throw A Valentine Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haCIvwDPhmo
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by slawomir: 9:16am
ok
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Jsimi1: 9:16am
Life is all about the money
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by damosky12(m): 9:16am
softwerk:
SECONDED AND FOURTHED.
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:16am
Money weh deh go collect her later... All those wan na for show up..
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by kateskitty(f): 9:17am
Rubbish
What do kids know about money
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Mouthgag: 9:17am
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by jojothegreat(m): 9:17am
Good living
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:17am
Hmm
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Zikkyfuse(m): 9:17am
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by fuckboys: 9:18am
mynd i see your handwork
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by damosky12(m): 9:18am
Jsimi1:
Really?
Can you pause for a minute and receive sense?
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Airforce1(m): 9:18am
The baby mama don hammer
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by LIBSocials: 9:18am
Wetin she fit buy?
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by lilyheaven: 9:18am
Her mum will save the naira for her,
Meanwhile, she can play with the flower.
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 9:18am
Really
Money for what ?
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Thatitan23: 9:18am
See my account balance is working for all sim
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by wolesmile(m): 9:18am
So how the hell does this find its way to the front page? Like seriously, is this news?
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by mybestlove(m): 9:18am
When I was small my teacher told me that children should not be given money but I grew up to see children demanding money. Please don't let the girl like money like the papa but, I pray she makes more money than the papa.
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Giftedanoit(f): 9:20am
Money
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by cagufevd: 9:22am
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by sathel(m): 9:23am
meaningless
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by GreenMavro: 9:23am
This gal go like money...but those that give a F.UCK go F.uck ha without giving her money
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by yinkslinks(m): 9:23am
That was sophie's monthly allowance N250k Imade counting to see if its complete cus the last time daddy sent money, there was a shortage of pampers
|Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by petsey: 9:24am
God no forget me oooooo
