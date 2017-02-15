₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,435 members, 3,365,893 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:12 AM

Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) (11135 Views)

Olakunle Churchill Buys Their Son 2017 GMC SUV As 1st Birthday Gift (Pics) / P-square Acquires New Mansion As Birthday Gift [PICS] / Davido Gives Fan N50,000 For Praying For Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Celebritieslife: 12:49am
Davido Gives His Little Baby Girl Imade, Bunch Of A One Thousand Naira Notes And A Flower As Val Gift


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je9M__ogYB0

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by softwerk(f): 1:01am
And this made front page?! shocked

So what now happened after he gave her the money did it reduce the price of a bag of rice in the market?!

Abeg let us hear word!

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:04am
small boy in the making

2 Likes

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by durentchigozie(m): 1:49am
See money wey people dey find. God!

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Ever8054: 2:03am
and me dey here dey pray make my bet9ja slip of 11k no cut...

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by integritylady: 2:35am
like seriously, wetin she go use d money buy what will she use it for? God I need your blessings
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by youngberry001(m): 6:35am
he wan spoiled dis little cute girl cry

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by 9jaCelebsVids: 9:15am
Money is really good. Watch the full video below and see the picture




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdOgIRBLi98


Davido Having Fun With His Daughter, Girlfriend & Baby Mama Sophia As He Throw A Valentine Party


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haCIvwDPhmo
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by slawomir: 9:16am
ok
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Jsimi1: 9:16am
Life is all about the money
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by damosky12(m): 9:16am
softwerk:
And this made front page?! shocked

So what now happened after he gave her the money did it reduce the price of a bag of rice in the market?!

Abeg let us hear word!


SECONDED AND FOURTHED.

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:16am
Money weh deh go collect her later... All those wan na for show up..

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by kateskitty(f): 9:17am
Rubbish
What do kids know about money
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Mouthgag: 9:17am
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by jojothegreat(m): 9:17am
Good living
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:17am
Hmm
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Zikkyfuse(m): 9:17am
Cool


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZCUhfJ_N9Y

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by fuckboys: 9:18am
mynd i see your handwork angry
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by damosky12(m): 9:18am
Jsimi1:
Life is all about the money

Really?
Can you pause for a minute and receive sense?

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Airforce1(m): 9:18am
The baby mama don hammer
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by LIBSocials: 9:18am
Wetin she fit buy?
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by lilyheaven: 9:18am
Her mum will save the naira for her,
Meanwhile, she can play with the flower.

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 9:18am
Really



Money for what ?
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Thatitan23: 9:18am
See my account balance is working for all sim

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by wolesmile(m): 9:18am
So how the hell does this find its way to the front page? Like seriously, is this news?

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by mybestlove(m): 9:18am
When I was small my teacher told me that children should not be given money but I grew up to see children demanding money. Please don't let the girl like money like the papa but, I pray she makes more money than the papa.

1 Like

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by Giftedanoit(f): 9:20am
Money
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by cagufevd: 9:22am
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by sathel(m): 9:23am
meaningless
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by GreenMavro: 9:23am
grin

This gal go like money...but those that give a F.UCK go F.uck ha without giving her money grin grin
Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by yinkslinks(m): 9:23am
That was sophie's monthly allowance N250k grin grin grin grin grin grin Imade counting to see if its complete grin grin grin grin grin grin cus the last time daddy sent money, there was a shortage of pampers

2 Likes

Re: Davido's Valentine's Gift To His Daughter, Imade: Naira Notes & Flower (Pics) by petsey: 9:24am
God no forget me oooooo

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pete Edochie Kidnaped / Great / Beyoncé Set To Launch Her Signature Scent

Viewing this topic: buzyjoy(f), samyomz(m), BabaD69, wisedrugz, naptu2, EncephalonPikin(m), Gentlephysique, afo7219, Daviskuye(m), stephencrown(m), wizard007(m), deniz8mluv(m), SIRmanjar, codedope(m), jidebabs8, ZUBY77(m), kakaraka, akher5e(m), nikenry(f), Oladelson(m), dallyemmy, gistus, Authority07(m), Marty2020, sababa, 9ja4Change(m), Blackfire(m), Divine17, skertel123(m), sunmike065(m), whizqueen(f), kingkakaone(m), Prestigenedu, chisupport, kofo101, dainformant(m), pajabs(m), Ronie24(f), queensenglish91, firstworld, bakrysam01, pascal2young(m), sarujaSA(m), 2babakizzy, walealims(m), Ujawissy(m), Yazzy(m), richard69(m), corneli83(m), skimmy005, highrise07(m), ashjamu(f), mozonto(m), Garykasparov, Binb, stainlessnature, ayoade2, MemphisDepay(m), XDplus, dj4tolex, stewiepeter and 128 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.