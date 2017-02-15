Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) (2275 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmGqkEn7JDo This is just sad to watch. How heartless can some women be.We saw the photos yesterday here http://www.nairaland.com/3629513/man-discovers-32-year-old-son-isnt , let's all learn from this.

Na wao



Only a woman knows the father of her kids.

no matter how smart man thinks he is; its only a woman that knows the biological father of her children... if not for DNA, some people actually got away with it.



If the dude is being reasonable, he should rather embrace that man who stood by him all along.

Na wa o.



Heartbreaking!

Choi.... Na die the woman de ooo

This is heartbreaking and devastating too! Such news can make a man develop Stroke immediately, have heart attack, can lead to depression or even commit suicide . If I'm Valentine, I will stick with Oscar who I have known and called FATHER all my life! I don't mind been adopted by him! He gave me life and future, made me who I am! Families are not just all about blood, I have friends who has been more like a family to me and even done what blood or family cannot do! And as for the promiscuous wife, divorce her! If she can lie to u all these years and kept such secret away from u for 32years, she can kill! She's evil! 3 Likes

stupid woman 1 Like

sad. I felt his pain. 1 Like

See die! 1 Like

Fear women 1 Like

Lol



See the shape of their heads

After God



Fear women 1 Like

Na real wa

I pity the man

anyway sorry

Women and infidelity sha

When they say don't sleep around...

You laugh and call them names

Well....see how sins have found out some people.





Please....no fun outside the marriage bed. Drink from your own well please.

Annie2059:

. fear them, even this one above can do more 1 Like

Simple DNA test could have unravelled this mess

biological yes. But what it takes to be a father is more than impregnating a woman. If he has played the role of a father this many years, The son should be mature enough to know this' his father. PERIOD!!!

Choi

Still wondering what could be more painful than this

Can't imagine the pain!

LastSurvivor11:

What's "S"

Jalubarika:

What's "T"?

Eeeewooooo





Chineke meeehhhhh