|A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Firstcitizen: 5:43am
This is just sad to watch. How heartless can some women be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmGqkEn7JDo
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by divinehand2003(m): 5:50am
Na wao
Only a woman knows the father of her kids.
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 9:58am
no matter how smart man thinks he is; its only a woman that knows the biological father of her children... if not for DNA, some people actually got away with it.
If the dude is being reasonable, he should rather embrace that man who stood by him all along.
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by PassingShot(m): 9:58am
Na wa o.
Heartbreaking!
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by sweetboiy(m): 9:58am
Choi.... Na die the woman de ooo
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by priscaoge(f): 9:58am
This is heartbreaking and devastating too! Such news can make a man develop Stroke immediately, have heart attack, can lead to depression or even commit suicide . If I'm Valentine, I will stick with Oscar who I have known and called FATHER all my life! I don't mind been adopted by him! He gave me life and future, made me who I am! Families are not just all about blood, I have friends who has been more like a family to me and even done what blood or family cannot do! And as for the promiscuous wife, divorce her! If she can lie to u all these years and kept such secret away from u for 32years, she can kill! She's evil!
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by greatboom(m): 9:58am
stupid woman
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by ogorwyne(f): 9:58am
sad. I felt his pain.
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by veekid(m): 9:58am
See die!
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by danduj(m): 9:59am
Fear women
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:59am
Lol
See the shape of their heads
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by swtman: 9:59am
After God
Fear women
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Annie2059(f): 10:00am
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Thatitan23: 10:00am
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Jalubarika(m): 10:00am
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Kokopos(m): 10:00am
Na real wa
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by DonEffiong(m): 10:01am
I pity the man
anyway sorry
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Jsimi1: 10:01am
Women and infidelity sha
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by 9jakohai(m): 10:01am
When they say don't sleep around...
You laugh and call them names
Well....see how sins have found out some people.
Please....no fun outside the marriage bed. Drink from your own well please.
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by fuckboys: 10:01am
Annie2059:fear them, even this one above can do more
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by Jalubarika(m): 10:01am
Simple DNA test could have unravelled this mess
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by EloquentMedia: 10:01am
biological yes. But what it takes to be a father is more than impregnating a woman. If he has played the role of a father this many years, The son should be mature enough to know this' his father. PERIOD!!!
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by SalamRushdie: 10:03am
Choi
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by LastSurvivor11: 10:03am
Still wondering what could be more painful than this
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by shamecurls(m): 10:04am
Can't imagine the pain!
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by shamecurls(m): 10:04am
LastSurvivor11:
What's "S"
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by shamecurls(m): 10:05am
Jalubarika:
What's "T"?
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by GMBuhari: 10:05am
Eeeewooooo
Chineke meeehhhhh
|Re: A Nigerian Man Finds Out His 32-Year-Old 'Son' Is Not His (Video) by pocohantas(f): 10:05am
That's a bad one.
32 good years!
That woman is heartless. It's bad enough to cheat on a partner, but why bring the love child back home and pass it as his child?
