"Love is not how long you've been together; not how much you've given or receive; Not how many times uve helped people Its how u value them....

Spread love...preach love...happy valentines day

Show Love to the less privileges"





more photos





U de go give them hibiscus flower



Like say naaaa Ugwu leaf e for better , @least there for fit use am cook small soup for evening



See as that guy hold her bag stand for full hot sun



She turn full guy man to wateryam





Naaaa play I de oh



na who flowers help for this recession? give them food and water. more like a photoshoot, the red flowers na to make the pictures more colorful . why do people take pictures of everything and make a deal out of it? for comments or likes or to encourage others? 1 Like





Though applaudable, but this looks staged for the camera. Finally! Someone gets it!Though applaudable, but this looks staged for the camera.

Why making it public? See the gift sef; flower? Na food be that?

Hmmmmmm

Must she expose her body to do it?

Wonderful

Nice gesture. The quintessence of love.

while some ladies out there were planning to sell their virginity for a pot of porridge (temporal pleasure and satisfaction), Another lady was thinking outside the box.



These are the people that need to be shown the most love as we do for them what they can't do for themselves.

True love is expressed in our deeds and not sex.

#Lettruelovelead

givers never lack

Kudos!! that's what Valentine is all about.. Not.... 1 Like

Which one you give? Which one you give?

better pikin

So she has to move with camera men

She for no wear cloth na

Flower flower in fact fulawa of all things.



All these girls sef, kotinu.

Look at her beautiful skin. I know she must be Igbo/Biafraan!



Biafraan women and beautiful skin are like 5 and 6. Oyah Afonja, come and kill me! 2 Likes 1 Share

NO SINGLE FOOD ITEM SEEN HERE

by giving flowers... what will they use it for? this is just for pictures 1 Like 1 Share

Must they show the world? Do it secretly and expect your reward openly...

Flowers....

But,



she didn't need to broadcast it.





Mathew 6:3 - So when you give to the needy, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be praised by men. Truly I tell you, they already have their reward. 3But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. That's a laudable act of kindness.But,she didn't need to broadcast it.Mathew 6:3 - So when you give to the needy, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be praised by men. Truly I tell you, they already have their reward. 3But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 1 Like

This is d real meaning of val,its not bad taking pictures 1 Like 1 Share

....people doing tins now jst to show on social medias so she started posing wit dem ba....people doing tins now jst to show on social medias

oyindare:

give me your address U will b dead before 2pm today...

I knew it will not take seconds before you rear your conehead! I knew it will not take seconds before you rear your conehead!