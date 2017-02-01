₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:02am
In her words:
"Love is not how long you've been together; not how much you've given or receive; Not how many times uve helped people Its how u value them....
Spread love...preach love...happy valentines day
Show Love to the less privileges"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/see-how-this-pretty-lady-showed-love-to.html?m=1

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:03am
more photos
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by pyyxxaro: 9:05am
Men never chew better Akpu and egusi finish
U de go give them hibiscus flower
Like say naaaa Ugwu leaf e for better , @least there for fit use am cook small soup for evening
See as that guy hold her bag stand for full hot sun
She turn full guy man to wateryam
Naaaa play I de oh
Nice one girl , more cleavage to ur orange

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by ogorwyne(f): 9:13am
na who flowers help for this recession? give them food and water. more like a photoshoot, the red flowers na to make the pictures more colorful . why do people take pictures of everything and make a deal out of it? for comments or likes or to encourage others?

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by SINZ(m): 9:19am
Finally! Someone gets it!
Though applaudable, but this looks staged for the camera.
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by veekid(m): 9:33am
Why making it public? See the gift sef; flower? Na food be that?
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by obembet(m): 9:33am
Hmmmmmm
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by nickxtra(m): 9:33am
Must she expose her body to do it?
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Xkriz: 9:33am
Wonderful
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by soberdrunk(m): 9:34am
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Henrolla(m): 9:34am
Nice gesture. The quintessence of love.
while some ladies out there were planning to sell their virginity for a pot of porridge (temporal pleasure and satisfaction), Another lady was thinking outside the box.
These are the people that need to be shown the most love as we do for them what they can't do for themselves.
True love is expressed in our deeds and not sex.
#Lettruelovelead
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by petsey: 9:34am
givers never lack
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:34am
Kudos!! that's what Valentine is all about.. Not....

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by obembet(m): 9:34am
pyyxxaro:
Which one you give?
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by ItzHoludex(m): 9:34am
better pikin
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Jsimi1: 9:35am
So she has to move with camera men
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Yinkatolu: 9:37am
She for no wear cloth na
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by transient123(m): 9:37am
Flower flower in fact fulawa of all things.
All these girls sef, kotinu.
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Olu20090: 9:38am
Look at her beautiful skin. I know she must be Igbo/Biafraan!
Biafraan women and beautiful skin are like 5 and 6. Oyah Afonja, come and kill me!

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by sulakishop(m): 9:38am
NO SINGLE FOOD ITEM SEEN HERE
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Julietcutie(f): 9:38am
by giving flowers... what will they use it for? this is just for pictures

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Stdaviding(m): 9:39am
Must they show the world? Do it secretly and expect your reward openly...
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by oyindare(m): 9:40am
Flowers....
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by pyyxxaro: 9:41am
obembet:
I gave bags of Akpu and burantashi
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Chukwumeremeze(m): 9:42am
That's a laudable act of kindness.
But,
she didn't need to broadcast it.
Mathew 6:3 - So when you give to the needy, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be praised by men. Truly I tell you, they already have their reward. 3But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by oyindare(m): 9:42am
Olu20090:give me your address U will b dead before 2pm today...

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by GreenMavro: 9:42am
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by barallanee(f): 9:44am
This is d real meaning of val,its not bad taking pictures

Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by thunderfiremods(m): 9:44am
so she started posing wit dem ba ....people doing tins now jst to show on social medias
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by Olu20090: 9:44am
oyindare:
I knew it will not take seconds before you rear your conehead!
Re: Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) by benzics(m): 9:46am
nickxtra:What's your business with her body?
