How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 11:04am
Can you identify up to ten rap legends in this drawing? (I identified 16 on my first try).

Artwork by @BeddoART

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by AfroMighty(m): 11:10am
Eminem
Biggie
2pac
Snoop dog






....

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 11:10am
Eminem, Ice Cube, Notorious BIG, Tupac, Lil Kim, Snoop D-O double geezle cheesy , Busta Rhymes, Run DMC

I don't know if I'm right but I also see members of the Wu Tang klan, as well as Bone, Thugz n Harmony ( Eazy E)

Right, naptu2?

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 11:21am
Busta Rhymes
Lil Kim
Method man
nas
Biggie
Tupac
Snoop
Jay Z
Eazy E
Redman

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 11:23am
hahn:
Busta Rhymes
Lil Kim
Method man
nas
Biggie
Tupac
Snoop
Jay Z
Eazy E
Redman
Method Man and Redman are Wu Tang, right?

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 11:34am
Ishilove:

Method Man and Redman are Wu Tang, right?

No, only method man is wu tang. Redman was def squad. They only partnered together on several albums

There are other wu tang members there.
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 11:35am
The ones I recognised immediately are:

1) The Notorious B.I.G.

2) 2Pac Shakur

3) Lauryn Hill

4) Snoop Dogg

5) Ice Cube and (6) Eazy E (N.W.A)

7) Ron and (8 ) DMC

9) Andre 3000

10) Lill Kim

11) Busta Rhymes

12) Big Daddy Kane

13) Salt N (14) Pepa

15) Flavour Flav and (16) Chuck D (Public Enemy)

I didn't see her at first, but I think that's MC Lyte behind Ron (right in front of BDK).

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 11:55am
hahn:


No, only method man is wu tang. Redman was def squad. They only partnered together on several albums

There are other wu tang members there.
I thought Redman was Wu Tang because their collabos were so many
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 12:00pm
Ishilove:

I thought Redman was Wu Tang because their collabos were so many

The collaboration was between Red and Meth
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 12:03pm
hahn:


The collaboration was between Red and Meth
Yeah, I meant Redman and Method
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 12:11pm
Ishilove:

Yeah, I meant Redman and Method

yeah

That was a year sha

Remember "Da rockwilder"?

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 12:42pm
hahn:


yeah

That was a year sha

Remember "Da rockwilder"?
O yassssss! cheesy
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by edi287: 12:55pm
Biggie, Pac, Rakim, Method man, Red Man, Big Daddy Kane, Lil Kim, ODB, Ice Cube, Andre 3000, Ms Hill, Eazy E, Flav, Chuck D

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by joseph1832ng: 1:36pm
hahn:


No, only method man is wu tang. Redman was def squad. They only partnered together on several albums

There are other wu tang members there.
Wrong! Method man isn't Wu Tang Clan. They're many. Even ODB was a member of Wu Tang Clan.

Modified, my bad. grin
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 1:42pm
joseph1832ng:
Wrong! Method man isn't Wu Tang Clan. They're many. Even ODB was a member of Wu Tang Clan.

Modified, my bad. grin

Lol

You body dey hot cheesy
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by joseph1832ng: 1:55pm
hahn:


Lol

You body dey hot cheesy
You neva see anything. grin

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Caveatemptor(m): 8:32pm
1.Andre 300.2.Lauryn Hill.3.Big Daddy Kane. 4.Busta Rhymes. 5.LL cool j.6.Nas.7.Lil Kim. 8.MC Lyte.9.Easy E. 10.Snoop Doggy Dogg. 11.Big Punisher. 12. Salt and Pepa.13.RUN DMC. 14.Rakim Allah.15.Flavour Flav and Chuck D(Public Enemy).16.Heavy D.17.Onyx.18.Ice Cube. 18.2pac.19.Notorious BIG.20.KRS 1. 22.Tone Loc.23.Father MC. 24.Method Man and Redman. 25.Eric B.26. Dr Dre.27.Kool Moe Dee.28.Jay Z.

I am a hip hip head.
I think those are the faces I could recognize.

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 8:49pm
Caveatemptor:
1.Andre 300.2.Lauryn Hill.3.Big Daddy Kane. 4.Busta Rhymes. 5.LL cool j.6.Nas.7.Lil Kim. 8.MC Lyte.9.Easy E. 10.Snoop Doggy Dogg. 11.Big Punisher. 12. Salt and Pepa.13.RUN DMC. 14.Rakim Allah.15.Flavour Flav and Chuck D(Public Enemy).16.Heavy D.17.Onyx.18.Ice Cube. 18.2pac.19.Notorious BIG.20.KRS 1. 22.Tone Loc.23.Father MC. 24.Method Man and Redman. 25.Eric B.26. Dr Dre.27.Kool Moe Dee.28.Jay Z.

I am a hip hip head.
I think those are the faces I could recognize.
Naptu2, I think it's Kool Moe Dee! cheesy

Oga Caveat, I troway nyash for you

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 8:52pm
Ishilove:

Naptu2, I think it's Kool Moe Dee! cheesy

Oga Caveat, I troway nyash for you

So I was right.
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 8:54pm
naptu2:


So I was right.
Yeah you were
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by themonk(m): 8:58pm
grin
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Idrismusty97(m): 8:59pm
You can literary just name any rap legend that comes to your mind first and they will likely be there without looking at the picture.

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by adonbilivit: 9:00pm
w
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by sweerychick(f): 9:01pm
.
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Caveatemptor(m): 9:01pm
Ishilove:

Naptu2, I think it's Kool Moe Dee! cheesy

Oga Caveat, I troway nyash for you

Nyash?
I beg I be married man ooo! grin
On other news I dey there since day one of the Sugarhill Gang although I later learnt the stole the rhymes from the Cold crush brothers.
But Rappers delight was the beginning of my Intro to rap music.
Wonder Mike,Big Bank Hank and the other guy....can't recall his name right now.
I don dey old ooo.
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 9:03pm
Caveatemptor:


Nyash?
I beg I be married man ooo! grin
On other news I dey there since day one of the Sugarhill Gang although I later learnt the stole the rhymes from the Cold crush brothers.
But Rappers delight was the beginning of my Intro to rap music.
Wonder Mike,Big Bank Hank and the other guy....can't recall his name right now.
I don dey old ooo.
I always thought Sugarhill were wack
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 9:04pm
Ishilove:

I always thought Sugarhill were wack

angry angry angry angry
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by nmreports: 9:05pm
The person who drew these tiny heads into this conglomerate is a craezy artist. Talent!!.

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by blont(m): 9:05pm
haha! now we gonna seperate bois from mehn. for me i recognise PMB over there.
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by DrObum(m): 9:06pm
Seun come oooo Ishilove haff join bad gang!

Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by realnas(m): 9:07pm
Wu tang clan,
Tupac Shakur
Biggie smalls
Run dmc
Andre 3000
Snoop Dogg
Eazy e
Rakeem
Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 9:07pm
naptu2:


angry angry angry angry
W-A-C-K

With wack rhymes angry angry

