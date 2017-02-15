₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 11:04am
Can you identify up to ten rap legends in this drawing? (I identified 16 on my first try).
Artwork by @BeddoART
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by AfroMighty(m): 11:10am
Eminem
Biggie
2pac
Snoop dog
....
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 11:10am
Eminem, Ice Cube, Notorious BIG, Tupac, Lil Kim, Snoop D-O double geezle , Busta Rhymes, Run DMC
I don't know if I'm right but I also see members of the Wu Tang klan, as well as Bone, Thugz n Harmony ( Eazy E)
Right, naptu2?
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 11:21am
Busta Rhymes
Lil Kim
Method man
nas
Biggie
Tupac
Snoop
Jay Z
Eazy E
Redman
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 11:23am
hahn:Method Man and Redman are Wu Tang, right?
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 11:34am
Ishilove:
No, only method man is wu tang. Redman was def squad. They only partnered together on several albums
There are other wu tang members there.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 11:35am
The ones I recognised immediately are:
1) The Notorious B.I.G.
2) 2Pac Shakur
3) Lauryn Hill
4) Snoop Dogg
5) Ice Cube and (6) Eazy E (N.W.A)
7) Ron and (8 ) DMC
9) Andre 3000
10) Lill Kim
11) Busta Rhymes
12) Big Daddy Kane
13) Salt N (14) Pepa
15) Flavour Flav and (16) Chuck D (Public Enemy)
I didn't see her at first, but I think that's MC Lyte behind Ron (right in front of BDK).
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 11:55am
hahn:I thought Redman was Wu Tang because their collabos were so many
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 12:00pm
Ishilove:
The collaboration was between Red and Meth
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 12:03pm
hahn:Yeah, I meant Redman and Method
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 12:11pm
Ishilove:
yeah
That was a year sha
Remember "Da rockwilder"?
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 12:42pm
hahn:O yassssss!
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by edi287: 12:55pm
Biggie, Pac, Rakim, Method man, Red Man, Big Daddy Kane, Lil Kim, ODB, Ice Cube, Andre 3000, Ms Hill, Eazy E, Flav, Chuck D
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by joseph1832ng: 1:36pm
hahn:Wrong! Method man isn't Wu Tang Clan. They're many. Even ODB was a member of Wu Tang Clan.
Modified, my bad.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by hahn(m): 1:42pm
joseph1832ng:
Lol
You body dey hot
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by joseph1832ng: 1:55pm
hahn:You neva see anything.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Caveatemptor(m): 8:32pm
1.Andre 300.2.Lauryn Hill.3.Big Daddy Kane. 4.Busta Rhymes. 5.LL cool j.6.Nas.7.Lil Kim. 8.MC Lyte.9.Easy E. 10.Snoop Doggy Dogg. 11.Big Punisher. 12. Salt and Pepa.13.RUN DMC. 14.Rakim Allah.15.Flavour Flav and Chuck D(Public Enemy).16.Heavy D.17.Onyx.18.Ice Cube. 18.2pac.19.Notorious BIG.20.KRS 1. 22.Tone Loc.23.Father MC. 24.Method Man and Redman. 25.Eric B.26. Dr Dre.27.Kool Moe Dee.28.Jay Z.
I am a hip hip head.
I think those are the faces I could recognize.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 8:49pm
Caveatemptor:Naptu2, I think it's Kool Moe Dee!
Oga Caveat, I troway nyash for you
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 8:52pm
Ishilove:
So I was right.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 8:54pm
naptu2:Yeah you were
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by themonk(m): 8:58pm
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Idrismusty97(m): 8:59pm
You can literary just name any rap legend that comes to your mind first and they will likely be there without looking at the picture.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by adonbilivit: 9:00pm
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by sweerychick(f): 9:01pm
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Caveatemptor(m): 9:01pm
Ishilove:
Nyash?
I beg I be married man ooo!
On other news I dey there since day one of the Sugarhill Gang although I later learnt the stole the rhymes from the Cold crush brothers.
But Rappers delight was the beginning of my Intro to rap music.
Wonder Mike,Big Bank Hank and the other guy....can't recall his name right now.
I don dey old ooo.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 9:03pm
Caveatemptor:I always thought Sugarhill were wack
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by naptu2: 9:04pm
Ishilove:
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by nmreports: 9:05pm
The person who drew these tiny heads into this conglomerate is a craezy artist. Talent!!.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by blont(m): 9:05pm
haha! now we gonna seperate bois from mehn. for me i recognise PMB over there.
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by DrObum(m): 9:06pm
Seun come oooo Ishilove haff join bad gang!
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by realnas(m): 9:07pm
Wu tang clan,
Tupac Shakur
Biggie smalls
Run dmc
Andre 3000
Snoop Dogg
Eazy e
Rakeem
|Re: How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? by Ishilove: 9:07pm
naptu2:W-A-C-K
With wack rhymes
