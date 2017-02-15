Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / How Many Rap Legends Can You Identify In This Drawing? (9033 Views)

Adekunle Gold Drawing His Award In His House (Pics &Vid ) / Aneke Twins Task Everyone To Identify Them In These Matching Outfits / This Drawing Of Uche Ogbodo Got Fans Laughing

Can you identify up to ten rap legends in this drawing? (I identified 16 on my first try).



Artwork by @BeddoART

, Busta Rhymes, Run DMC



I don't know if I'm right but I also see members of the Wu Tang klan, as well as Bone, Thugz n Harmony ( Eazy E)



Right, naptu2? Eminem, Ice Cube, Notorious BIG, Tupac, Lil Kim, Snoop D-O double geezle, Busta Rhymes, Run DMCI don't know if I'm right but I also see members of the Wu Tang klan, as well as Bone, Thugz n Harmony ( Eazy E)Right, naptu2? 13 Likes 3 Shares

Redman Method Man and Redman are Wu Tang, right? Method Man and Redman are Wu Tang, right? 3 Likes

Method Man and Redman are Wu Tang, right?

No, only method man is wu tang. Redman was def squad. They only partnered together on several albums



There are other wu tang members there. No, only method man is wu tang. Redman was def squad. They only partnered together on several albumsThere are other wu tang members there.

The ones I recognised immediately are:



I didn't see her at first, but I think that's MC Lyte behind Ron (right in front of BDK).

There are other wu tang members there. I thought Redman was Wu Tang because their collabos were so many I thought Redman was Wu Tang because their collabos were so many

Biggie, Pac, Rakim, Method man, Red Man, Big Daddy Kane, Lil Kim, ODB, Ice Cube, Andre 3000, Ms Hill, Eazy E, Flav, Chuck D 1 Like

There are other wu tang members there. Wrong! Method man isn't Wu Tang Clan. They're many. Even ODB was a member of Wu Tang Clan.



Modified, my bad. Wrong! Method man isn't Wu Tang Clan. They're many. Even ODB was a member of Wu Tang Clan.Modified, my bad.

1.Andre 300.2.Lauryn Hill.3.Big Daddy Kane. 4.Busta Rhymes. 5.LL cool j.6.Nas.7.Lil Kim. 8.MC Lyte.9.Easy E. 10.Snoop Doggy Dogg. 11.Big Punisher. 12. Salt and Pepa.13.RUN DMC. 14.Rakim Allah.15.Flavour Flav and Chuck D(Public Enemy).16.Heavy D.17.Onyx.18.Ice Cube. 18.2pac.19.Notorious BIG.20.KRS 1. 22.Tone Loc.23.Father MC. 24.Method Man and Redman. 25.Eric B.26. Dr Dre.27.Kool Moe Dee.28.Jay Z.



I am a hip hip head.

I think those are the faces I could recognize. 11 Likes 6 Shares

Naptu2, I think it's Kool Moe Dee!



Naptu2, I think it's Kool Moe Dee!

Oga Caveat, I troway nyash for you

You can literary just name any rap legend that comes to your mind first and they will likely be there without looking at the picture. 3 Likes 1 Share

The person who drew these tiny heads into this conglomerate is a craezy artist. Talent!!. 3 Likes 3 Shares

haha! now we gonna seperate bois from mehn. for me i recognise PMB over there.

Seun come oooo Ishilove haff join bad gang! 1 Like

