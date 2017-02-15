₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 01:51 PM
by furrr(m): 11:24am
KANAWA ECONOMIC CITY
This major breakthrough when completed will provide over half a million jobs to the people of Kano State and beyond, and is expected to provide over 10 thousand retail shops, 160 warehouses; a standard shopping mall, an international conference center, a World trade center, light factories, a motel and hotel, banks, clinic, among other facilities that will be made available in this world class international market the 1st of its kind in West Africa.
His Excellency disclosed that this historic agreement will significantly transform the economic situation of Kano State and tremendously enhance economic activities of the state. He also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lay the foundation of this massive investment in the State in march 2017.
by furrr(m): 11:26am
by Justiyke4u: 11:28am
Looking good
by sarrki(m): 11:31am
Great
Weldone Governor Ganduje
Wailers I think you should hold your state Governors accountable for your woes
Look at kano, Anam bra, Gombe, Ogun and Lagos
The governors are doing wonderfully well in terms of their promises and making life better for their citizenry
Federal Government is doing its own bit
So if you must wail , wail in the right direction
by emeninevalentin(m): 11:35am
"ECONOMIC" and "CITY" I know, but what is "KANAWA"?
by sarrki(m): 11:39am
emeninevalentin:
Kanawa means same thing as saying Lagosian, Imolites and deltans
by FriendChoice(m): 12:04pm
sarrki:Oga patriotic do you live in Kano.
by FriendChoice(m): 12:05pm
Prof Lalasticlala move this to front page. Or must snake be added to the title
by Bolustic: 12:18pm
Little by little, the much maligned northerners will surpass their detractors,
While they are shouting marginalization, Oyel money, secession,
Northerners are aggressively developing their places and vigorously searching for oil,
Majority of you people on Nairaland looking down on the northerners have obviously not been there(though one cannot overlook the illiteracy level),
Through out my stay in Sokoto, I never saw one road that was not tarred, same in Zamfara
Yet the Niger Delta states(including Imo & Abia), with 13% derivation, taxes from IOCs, normal allocation still complain of bad roads
No problem.
by GMBuhari: 12:49pm
Looks good
If it doesn't have power generation grid or water then its fvckedd up
by furrr(m): 1:01pm
FriendChoice:I wonder my brother this is probably the biggest project in the north and yet no front page......
by IPOB123london: 1:06pm
hahhha
anyway enjoy oil money
not groundnut
by furrr(m): 1:11pm
IPOB123london:My guy this is a ppp
the government will provide 15% and the land while the company will provide the remaining balance
by IPOB123london: 1:13pm
^^^^^
so who are the PPP
human beings right?
possibly PPP mean stolen oil money?
by matrixme(m): 1:28pm
Let's face the reality, this project will be a massive failure. What does the state have to act as a stimulus to drive population to the new city? Even Abuja is still struggling to attract the right sets of people, as well built, developed and relatively peaceful as it is.
Do they think Kano is Dubai? Where people can come and live and holiday in pleasure. Ordinary landing their planes in Kaduna airport was a big problem for foreign airlines, yet they think a new city in the region will attract popular vote.
The North, with Its insecurity is a self-inflicted problem that must be dealt with, otherwise they can't make much progress.
by kokoA(m): 1:29pm
Na today?
by veekid(m): 1:31pm
Buhari sef
by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:32pm
another story story
by asumo12: 1:32pm
by Jsimi1: 1:33pm
The east coast should come and learn
by freeborn76(m): 1:33pm
by DWJOBScom(m): 1:33pm
Another scheme to launder off alot of money, make friendly contractors happy , enrich party members etc
I don't trust such schemes
by ephi123(f): 1:33pm
No information on timeline? When is it planned to be completed? That would be more useful to know.
by malton: 1:34pm
IPOB123london:
Who swear for you?
I've never seen common sense elude someone so badly.
by iamnicer: 1:34pm
FEAR NORTHERNERS
THEY LOOK STUPID BUT THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING
FOR EXAMPLE
OGA YAKUBU
$9 MILLION DOLLARS
.
FEAR THEM.
by CriticMaestro: 1:34pm
by fufuNegusi(m): 1:34pm
how does this make a world class city?
i have been to kano...they need more than that to make class out of dah city
anyways... while some countries are planning on inventing a flying car, we still struggling with this?
if its not lagos and abuja.....and maybe port harcourt, then forget Nigeria
we are still a third world country and e dey pain me
by martooski(m): 1:35pm
by napoleon77(m): 1:35pm
sarrki:
The other day you said only 3 governors were better than Wike but now you ignore him. Be consistent.
by jegz25(m): 1:35pm
matrixme:I smell jealousy... even b4 Nigeria kano has been a business city.go learn history
by marisdgreat(f): 1:35pm
sarrki:What of your own state? the HOD of wailers what has he done?
by Tokziby: 1:36pm
If every state in the country can emulate this capital projects one after the other, Lagos will be decongested and Nigeria will be like what it used to be during its hay days 70's and 80's. Even if recession come it wont last 1 month before it disappears. We should be able to live in our states comfortably without looking for greener pastures everywhere. Travelling abroad will only be for pleasure not looking for dollars that presumably grow on trees.
