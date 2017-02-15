Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano World Class Economic City..... (4449 Views)

KANAWA ECONOMIC CITY

This major breakthrough when completed will provide over half a million jobs to the people of Kano State and beyond, and is expected to provide over 10 thousand retail shops, 160 warehouses; a standard shopping mall, an international conference center, a World trade center, light factories, a motel and hotel, banks, clinic, among other facilities that will be made available in this world class international market the 1st of its kind in West Africa.



His Excellency disclosed that this historic agreement will significantly transform the economic situation of Kano State and tremendously enhance economic activities of the state. He also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lay the foundation of this massive investment in the State in march 2017.

Wailers I think you should hold your state Governors accountable for your woes



Look at kano, Anam bra, Gombe, Ogun and Lagos



The governors are doing wonderfully well in terms of their promises and making life better for their citizenry



Federal Government is doing its own bit



So if you must wail , wail in the right direction

"ECONOMIC" and "CITY" I know, but what is "KANAWA"?

emeninevalentin:

"ECONOMIC" and "CITY" I know, but what is "KANAWA"?

Kanawa means same thing as saying Lagosian, Imolites and deltans

sarrki:



Kanawa means same thing as saying Lagosian, Imolites and deltans Oga patriotic do you live in Kano. Oga patriotic do you live in Kano.

Prof Lalasticlala move this to front page. Or must snake be added to the title

Little by little, the much maligned northerners will surpass their detractors,



While they are shouting marginalization, Oyel money, secession,



Northerners are aggressively developing their places and vigorously searching for oil,



Majority of you people on Nairaland looking down on the northerners have obviously not been there(though one cannot overlook the illiteracy level),



Through out my stay in Sokoto, I never saw one road that was not tarred, same in Zamfara



Yet the Niger Delta states(including Imo & Abia), with 13% derivation, taxes from IOCs, normal allocation still complain of bad roads



No problem.

If it doesn't have power generation grid or water then its fvckedd up

FriendChoice:

I wonder my brother this is probably the biggest project in the north and yet no front page......

anyway enjoy oil money



not groundnut

IPOB123london:





hahhha



anyway enjoy oil money



not groundnut My guy this is a ppp

My guy this is a ppp

the government will provide 15% and the land while the company will provide the remaining balance

so who are the PPP



human beings right?



possibly PPP mean stolen oil money?

Let's face the reality, this project will be a massive failure. What does the state have to act as a stimulus to drive population to the new city? Even Abuja is still struggling to attract the right sets of people, as well built, developed and relatively peaceful as it is.

Do they think Kano is Dubai? Where people can come and live and holiday in pleasure. Ordinary landing their planes in Kaduna airport was a big problem for foreign airlines, yet they think a new city in the region will attract popular vote.

The North, with Its insecurity is a self-inflicted problem that must be dealt with, otherwise they can't make much progress. 1 Like 2 Shares

The east coast should come and learn 1 Like

Another scheme to launder off alot of money, make friendly contractors happy , enrich party members etc



I don't trust such schemes 1 Like

No information on timeline? When is it planned to be completed? That would be more useful to know.

IPOB123london:

^^^^^



so who are the PPP



human beings right?



possibly PPP mean stolen oil money?

Who swear for you?



Who swear for you?

I've never seen common sense elude someone so badly.

FEAR NORTHERNERS

THEY LOOK STUPID BUT THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING

FOR EXAMPLE

OGA YAKUBU

$9 MILLION DOLLARS

.

FEAR THEM.

witness





i have been to kano...they need more than that to make class out of dah city



anyways... while some countries are planning on inventing a flying car, we still struggling with this?



if its not lagos and abuja.....and maybe port harcourt, then forget Nigeria





how does this make a world class city?
i have been to kano...they need more than that to make class out of dah city

anyways... while some countries are planning on inventing a flying car, we still struggling with this?

if its not lagos and abuja.....and maybe port harcourt, then forget Nigeria

we are still a third world country and e dey pain me

sarrki:

Great



Weldone Governor Ganduje



Wailers I think you should hold your state Governors accountable for your woes



Look at kano, Anam bra, Gombe, Ogun and Lagos



The governors are doing wonderfully well in terms of their promises and making life better for their citizenry



Federal Government is doing its own bit



So if you must wail , wail in the right direction

The other day you said only 3 governors were better than Wike but now you ignore him. Be consistent.

matrixme:

Let's face the reality, this project will be a massive failure. What does the state have to act as a stimulus to drive population to the new city? Even Abuja is still struggling to attract the right sets of people, as well built, developed and relatively peaceful as it is.

Do they think Kano is Dubai? Where people can come and live and holiday in pleasure. Ordinary landing their planes in Kaduna airport was a big problem for foreign airlines, yet they think a new city in the region will attract popular vote.

I smell jealousy... even b4 Nigeria kano has been a business city.go learn history

sarrki:

Great



Weldone Governor Ganduje



Wailers I think you should hold your state Governors accountable for your woes



Look at kano, Anam bra, Gombe, Ogun and Lagos



The governors are doing wonderfully well in terms of their promises and making life better for their citizenry



Federal Government is doing its own bit



So if you must wail , wail in the right direction
What of your own state? the HOD of wailers what has he done?