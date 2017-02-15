Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji (6303 Views)

Refined Pornography: The Shame Of Watching Big Brother Naija / Photos: Meet Big Brother Nigeria 2017 Housemates / Big Brother Nigeria 2017 Auditions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The alleged promotion of immorality and n*dity by the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria reality show has attracted the responses of Nigerians in the media and entertainment industry.



With just 24hrs after the scathing piece of Tori News correspondent - Osayimwen Osahon George on the questionable operations of the popular television reality show, BB Naija, the Operations Manager at WE TV, Wazobia TV, Gochu Enwereji has dropped his intellectual and cogent view on the flagrant display of amoral acts by contestants jostling for a N25 million cash prize within a period of 90 days in confinement.



The Tori News correspondent in his piece titled "Refined Pornography: The Shame of Watching Big Brother Naija" accused MultiChoice Nigeria of corrupting the young and innocent minds in the society by apparently permitting acts of indiscriminate romance, drinking and vulgar talks by contestants during the reality show.



Mr Enwereji in his Facebook post has further taken a jab at Nigerians as a whole with a statistical report of viewership of the BB Naija as against an educative school competition that has been neglected by the public for seeming ephemeral acts of romance on the contentious reality show.



He described Nigerians as "hypocrites" who have acted without due representation of the teachings of their religions be it Islam or Christianity.



Read his interesting post below:



"Mathematics competition - 2000 viewers mostly from institutions competing and their families.



Big Brother Nigeria - 4,000,000 viewers, internet is agog, SMSes are bombarded via telcos, discussion forums are unlimited ...



Moral of Story - we are hypocrites !!!...



How come all the millions of churches and mosques with their celebrity pastors/Imams and their prosperity seeking followers don't preach against such immoral and unproductive tendencies or as long as you pay your tithe and offerings, your sins are forgiven and you can go on sinning?!!!...



Who are those that watch and promote these 'ideals' ?!!! They don't attend churches or mosques or they are all pagans?!!!...



My take - just like our Politricktians, these religious rulers don't care about us or the salivation of our souls, they are plain business men ...



Watch what you sow, Nigerians ?!!! We would definitely reap it ...



#LTBN - Operation #LetsTakeBackNigeria - Yes I Can (Yes I Can Act Now) - the change begins when you and I start acting the change ... Action they say speaks loudest ... God bless Nigeria and Nigerians"

Source: Source: http://www.tori.ng/news/53631/big-brother-nigeria-pornography-nigerians-are-all.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Just like corruption fight in Nigeria, only the oppositions are not allowed to steal but those in power can steal and go free. 4 Likes

Ion care what people say about BBNaija, I'm still having visual as I'm typing this and I'll watch till the end 5 Likes

TRUEEEEEE...Its high time this hypocrisy stop.

I'm beginning to feel most people don't even understand what hypocrite means. 1 Like

.

Stupidity is when you spend time watching idle people. Successful people have no time for such. No wonder most Nigerians have redundant brains 8 Likes

I still wonder what joy people derive from watching that program for hours. When there are so many other things to learn from books and motivation programmes . If this moral decay continues this way the next generation kids will make a lot of there parents cry. We want to copy Americans but we forget they have a lot of job opportunities for the rising population but here we are breeding immoral people that will end up without jobs.



Imagine the chaos that's coming 4 Likes

Oh well, that is Nigerians for you.... condemn in public, indulge in secret.... 1 Like

Booked

Really don't understand the importance of Big Brother. Someone watching you 247 sounds like a pervert to me.



Wonder why the set didnt catch fire this time around and save us all the headache. 2 Likes

Apart from the immorality aspect, its a total waste of time. 1 Like

serious

Eyah, see painment

THANK YOU MOD FOR REMOVING THE POST ABOVE MINE, THE POSTER IS AN ANIMAL. 1 Like

okay

TRUE TOK.....SRZLY WE NIGERIANS ARE HYPOCRITES....ONLY GOD WILL SAVE US THO

? Dude, WTF

Mods u no get sense

Issoke

Sire just like your curiosity made you to view the show so are millions of Nigerians...

So who is Hypocrite? 1 Like

Lilymax:

Dude, WTF ? That dude is crazzzz...the Mods have placed him ,where he belong That dude is crazzzz...the Mods have placed him ,where he belong 1 Like

When I knew Nigeria was a huge joke was when they went to shoot big brother n d voice in south Africa and we all are watching the show and using our money to vote while south Africans are smiling to the bank. The same job we claim are scare we allowed them to take to south Africa. As for nudity sex sells and sex sells more when people are less productive.

I might not agree with the program, but that shouldn't make me judge. Nigerians remain the most hypocritical set of humans on earth. You see people who doesn't even have DSTV or GoTV wailing about the Big Brother Show. It's on a cable Tv and rated 18, so what's the fuss about? You don't like it don't watch nobody said your access to oxygen depends on watching Big brother 2 Likes

How did he know bbnaija is promoting pornography if He did not also watch it?



The writer is the major hypocrite.

If you don't like it, change the channel or switch off your TV.

Nobody is forced to watch it and it is rated as adult content. 3 Likes

I will be there

You are right. Majority of Nigerians are serious hypocrites and I mean majority (99%) 2 Likes

i

Ain't got no time to watch meaningless shows. 1 Like