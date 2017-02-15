₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by uche87(m): 11:41am
The alleged promotion of immorality and n*dity by the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria reality show has attracted the responses of Nigerians in the media and entertainment industry.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by JideAmuGiaka: 11:43am
Just like corruption fight in Nigeria, only the oppositions are not allowed to steal but those in power can steal and go free.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by veekid(m): 1:17pm
Ion care what people say about BBNaija, I'm still having visual as I'm typing this and I'll watch till the end
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:18pm
TRUEEEEEE...Its high time this hypocrisy stop.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by KevinDein: 1:18pm
I'm beginning to feel most people don't even understand what hypocrite means.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Angelinastto(f): 1:18pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by HarveySpecter1: 1:18pm
Stupidity is when you spend time watching idle people. Successful people have no time for such. No wonder most Nigerians have redundant brains
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by dhardline(m): 1:18pm
I still wonder what joy people derive from watching that program for hours. When there are so many other things to learn from books and motivation programmes . If this moral decay continues this way the next generation kids will make a lot of there parents cry. We want to copy Americans but we forget they have a lot of job opportunities for the rising population but here we are breeding immoral people that will end up without jobs.
Imagine the chaos that's coming
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by dasphinx1(m): 1:19pm
Oh well, that is Nigerians for you.... condemn in public, indulge in secret....
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Ukalejohn(m): 1:19pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by gbegemaster(m): 1:19pm
Really don't understand the importance of Big Brother. Someone watching you 247 sounds like a pervert to me.
Wonder why the set didnt catch fire this time around and save us all the headache.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:20pm
Apart from the immorality aspect, its a total waste of time.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by czaratwork: 1:20pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by michael142(m): 1:21pm
Eyah, see painment
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by seunlayi(m): 1:22pm
THANK YOU MOD FOR REMOVING THE POST ABOVE MINE, THE POSTER IS AN ANIMAL.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by stefanweeks: 1:22pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by opara28(m): 1:22pm
TRUE TOK.....SRZLY WE NIGERIANS ARE HYPOCRITES....ONLY GOD WILL SAVE US THO
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Lilymax(f): 1:23pm
Dude, WTF?
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Menace2Society(m): 1:23pm
Mods u no get sense
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Arewa12: 1:24pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by EasternActivist: 1:24pm
Sire just like your curiosity made you to view the show so are millions of Nigerians...
So who is Hypocrite?
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Donbabajay12(m): 1:24pm
Lilymax:That dude is crazzzz...the Mods have placed him ,where he belong
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by uspyingfools: 1:24pm
When I knew Nigeria was a huge joke was when they went to shoot big brother n d voice in south Africa and we all are watching the show and using our money to vote while south Africans are smiling to the bank. The same job we claim are scare we allowed them to take to south Africa. As for nudity sex sells and sex sells more when people are less productive.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Bigblogman(m): 1:25pm
I might not agree with the program, but that shouldn't make me judge. Nigerians remain the most hypocritical set of humans on earth. You see people who doesn't even have DSTV or GoTV wailing about the Big Brother Show. It's on a cable Tv and rated 18, so what's the fuss about? You don't like it don't watch nobody said your access to oxygen depends on watching Big brother
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by taurus21: 1:25pm
How did he know bbnaija is promoting pornography if He did not also watch it?
The writer is the major hypocrite.
If you don't like it, change the channel or switch off your TV.
Nobody is forced to watch it and it is rated as adult content.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by swtman: 1:25pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by XXCASH: 1:26pm
You are right. Majority of Nigerians are serious hypocrites and I mean majority (99%)
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Kellibae(f): 1:26pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by eleojo23: 1:28pm
Ain't got no time to watch meaningless shows.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Pornography: Nigerians Are All Hypocrites - Gochu Enwereji by Jsimi1: 1:29pm
Why generalize
