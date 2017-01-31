₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 11:58am
Acting President Prof Osinbajo is presiding over the Federal Executive Council. Today's meeting is being attended by most of the cabinet members.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-acting-president-osinbajo_15.html
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by helinues: 11:59am
Acting and active
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Keneking: 12:00pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:03pm
Baba made a great choice in this man through Jagaban!
God bless our most hardworking VP and Ag Presido.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 12:07pm
omenkaLives:He is better than buhari.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:15pm
Deadvalley001:We dont care bro.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 12:26pm
omenkaLives:You cared enough to reply.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:35pm
Deadvalley001:Yeah, but not about whether he's better than Buhari or Buhari's better than him. I replied because i care about your happiness; i know ignoring you would have made you feel like shiit and i dont want a brother feeling that way for reason of my deed- so i decided to make you happy.
Tell me, how happy are you now knowing i replied you twice?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Bolustic: 12:37pm
Deadvalley001:Far better than:
GEJ, Ojukwu, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ironsi, Ekwueme and Ekweremadu combine.
Quote me WRONGLY and get banned
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by missioner(m): 12:41pm
I wonder how much this people spend on photographs daily.. awon asiwere jati jati.
Gbogbo yin e ni kuure!
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 12:44pm
He is better than Tinubu, awolowo, MKO, akintola, ambode.
6 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Bolustic: 12:46pm
Deadvalley001:
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 12:47pm
You mean ignoring me will make you look stupid?
Osibanjo is better than buhari, Tinubu.
Cry harder.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 12:48pm
Bolustic:
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Bolustic: 12:51pm
Deadvalley001:If Osinbajo is better than Tinubu, it's a good thing coz they are both Yorubas and one would only expect ones son to be greater than him it's a normal thing.
But to be very sincere
Osinbajo is GREATER than
GEJ, Ojukwu, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ironsi, Ekwueme, Ekweremadu, Nnamdi Kanu and all Biafrans
8 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:51pm
Deadvalley001:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:52pm
Bolustic:No mind am, make him dey display him mumuness everywhere.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by orunto27: 12:53pm
No Fulani funny tricks please.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 1:01pm
Bolustic:
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Deadvalley001: 1:07pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by iamnicer: 1:25pm
REMOVE THE ACTING
.
KUKU CALL AM PRESIDENT
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 1:25pm
Osibanjo in Saraki's voice "Mere Commissioner"
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:26pm
rubbish...c as dem do hand dey pray...all muslims...Muslim nation
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by chiedu7: 1:26pm
WHY IS HE ACTING?
BUHARI CAN NOT CARRY ON, HE SHOULD JUST STEP DOWN PLEASE.
THE WHOLD COUNTRY IS DYING UNDER BUHARI & HIS CABAL
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Stanleyelege(m): 1:26pm
Mr osinbanjo and Mr Andrew of MMM are of the same thing. Only giving update with nothing to show.
Asaba ultra modern Mechanic village and auto parts market now selling
Check my signature
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Arewa12: 1:26pm
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Jsimi1: 1:27pm
Bring back our Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by martooski(m): 1:27pm
how many FEC meetings do we hold monthly now
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:28pm
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by maskid(m): 1:29pm
hh.. no coment
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 1:29pm
There are some members of the FEC that no one ever hears about them or their Ministries...!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Photos) by opineflu(m): 1:31pm
next presido loading...
1 Like
