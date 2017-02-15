₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:14pm
See The Huge Industry To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano(think Home)
As Sir Emeka Offor inspects the final stage of Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd own by "youth friendly" HRM. Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo .
I shall update you on the mega company that will give job opportunity to over 2000 Anambrarians soon.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by chekas111: 12:15pm
Please update us.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:15pm
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:19pm
This is Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd located at Onitsha Owerri Road, Ozubulu INDUSTRIAL ESTATE Anambra State. PART OF BUKAS GROUP.
It will take off by march 2017 and will give job opportunity to over 2000 Anambrarians and beyond.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:21pm
There is a one big oil mill at OZUBULU. Work is currently going on there.
Have you been there? If yes, try to upload some pics.
Ozubulu and Okija are being developed by individuals, the government has abandoned us.
We need government attention here.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:23pm
ALL THE RAW MATERIALS ARE SOURCED IN ANAMBRA STATE!
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:24pm
investnow2013:Built by Ogbodogbo from Ihembosi.
The man is an unpopular billionaire, we don't make noise here .
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:26pm
[quote author=Deadvalley001 post=53733146] Built by Ogbodogbo from Ihembosi.
Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd owned by Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo .
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:27pm
BUKAS GROUP- OZUBULU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE ANAMBRA STATE
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:29pm
'THINK HOME' AKULUEUNO!
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:29pm
[quote author=investnow2013 post=53733206][/quote] I was there yesterday, I will post some pics when I reach home.
He is kind-hearted and a successful billionaire.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:32pm
investnow2013:post the front view.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:33pm
Deadvalley001:GREAT MAN!
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by raker300: 12:33pm
wonderful.
anambra, a state strictly built by its own people. nothing like "we helped built your state".
mehn, isnt this recession affecting this state or what?
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:34pm
Deadvalley001:
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:35pm
Mod
this a front page topic.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by fuckboys: 12:37pm
yes it's them, the most industrious, the most hardworking, the most gifted, the business moguls, the pride of afonjas and zoogerians, the only tribe who doesn't wait for the government to feed her,,we are the IGBOS!!
Lalasticlala and mynd44 oya show them what we're made of.... FP things
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by raker300: 12:38pm
@Lalasticlala ...you know i mention you because you're the only one that care for great news coming from the east. unlike someone that views and runs away...like we dont notice that they viewed it
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:40pm
raker300:I will talk to him about hiring native workers, this is a big opportunity for our youths to get job.
Ewu adighi akpata etighi na afor okuko.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:42pm
[quote author=investnow2013 post=53733375][/quote] Classic.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by raker300: 12:44pm
Deadvalley001:oga, calm down. many of these industries are as a result of the MoU's signed by obiano.
besides, i posted some pictures of some roads being constructed in anambra state...including ozubulu.
many folks laughed and made jest of obiano when those MoUs were signed.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Keneking: 12:46pm
What Peter Obi could not achieve...useless politician
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:54pm
Keneking:Please respect!. PETER OBI BUILD UP HARBOUR INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT WITH OVER 200 INDUSTRIES!
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:55pm
raker300:You don't know what you are saying, Obiano don't know where Ozubulu is located.
That Atani road was started by Peter Obi and completed by Obiano's government.
Obiano didn't do anything for us.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 12:56pm
Keneking:NKPOR/UMUOJI INDUSTRIAL ESTATE WITH OVER 200 INDUSTRIES IS ALSO MADE POSSIBLE BY MR PETER GREGORY OBI
DO YOU WANT MORE!
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by Deadvalley001: 12:57pm
investnow2013:pls ignore that guy.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by dikeigbo2(m): 1:01pm
Keneking:
On a scale of preference,who is useless here?.....you indeed
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by EasternActivist: 1:22pm
Keneking:
Check yourself very well, you might be the one useless.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 1:42pm
GETTING READY FOR THE COMMISSIONING!
THE INSTALLATION of Broadband, CCtv, & Intercom continue @ Sea Horse Lubricant Industry, Ozubulu Anambra State.
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by investnow2013: 1:43pm
THE OFFICE INSTALLATION @ BUKAS GROUP OZUBULU
|Re: Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano by edoyad(m): 2:23pm
Is it the same seahorse that produce Automatic Transmission Fluids ? That thing has been scarce in the market
