See The Huge Industry To Be Commissioned Next Month By Obiano(think Home)





As Sir Emeka Offor inspects the final stage of Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd own by "youth friendly" HRM. Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo .



I shall update you on the mega company that will give job opportunity to over 2000 Anambrarians soon. 2 Likes 1 Share

Please update us.

BUKAS GROUP- OZUBULU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE ANAMBRA STATE 2 Likes

This is Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd located at Onitsha Owerri Road, Ozubulu INDUSTRIAL ESTATE Anambra State. PART OF BUKAS GROUP.



It will take off by march 2017 and will give job opportunity to over 2000 Anambrarians and beyond. 1 Like

There is a one big oil mill at OZUBULU. Work is currently going on there.



Have you been there? If yes, try to upload some pics.



Ozubulu and Okija are being developed by individuals, the government has abandoned us.



We need government attention here.

ALL THE RAW MATERIALS ARE SOURCED IN ANAMBRA STATE!

BUKAS GROUP- OZUBULU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE ANAMBRA STATE Built by Ogbodogbo from Ihembosi.



Built by Ogbodogbo from Ihembosi.

The man is an unpopular billionaire, we don't make noise here .

[quote author=Deadvalley001 post=53733146] Built by Ogbodogbo from Ihembosi.



Sea Horse Lubricant Industry Ltd owned by Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo .

BUKAS GROUP- OZUBULU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE ANAMBRA STATE 3 Likes

'THINK HOME' AKULUEUNO! 3 Likes

[quote author=investnow2013 post=53733206][/quote] I was there yesterday, I will post some pics when I reach home.



He is kind-hearted and a successful billionaire.

BUKAS GROUP- OZUBULU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE ANAMBRA STATE post the front view. post the front view.

I was there yesterday, I will post some pics when I reach home.



He is kind-hearted and a successful billionaire. GREAT MAN! GREAT MAN! 3 Likes

wonderful.

anambra, a state strictly built by its own people. nothing like "we helped built your state".



mehn, isnt this recession affecting this state or what? 2 Likes

post the front view. 2 Likes

this a front page topic.

yes it's them, the most industrious, the most hardworking, the most gifted, the business moguls, the pride of afonjas and zoogerians, the only tribe who doesn't wait for the government to feed her,,we are the IGBOS!!









Lalasticlala and mynd44 oya show them what we're made of.... FP things 15 Likes 2 Shares

@Lalasticlala ...you know i mention you because you're the only one that care for great news coming from the east. unlike someone that views and runs away...like we dont notice that they viewed it 2 Likes

wonderful.

anambra, a state strictly built by its own people. nothing like "we helped built your state".



mehn, isnt this recession affecting this state or what? I will talk to him about hiring native workers, this is a big opportunity for our youths to get job.



I will talk to him about hiring native workers, this is a big opportunity for our youths to get job.

Ewu adighi akpata etighi na afor okuko.

[quote author=investnow2013 post=53733375][/quote] Classic.

There is a one big oil mill at OZUBULU. Work is currently going on there.



Have you been there? If yes, try to upload some pics.



Ozubulu and Okija are being developed by individuals, the government has abandoned us.



We need government attention here. oga, calm down. many of these industries are as a result of the MoU's signed by obiano.

besides, i posted some pictures of some roads being constructed in anambra state...including ozubulu.



oga, calm down. many of these industries are as a result of the MoU's signed by obiano.

besides, i posted some pictures of some roads being constructed in anambra state...including ozubulu.

many folks laughed and made jest of obiano when those MoUs were signed.

What Peter Obi could not achieve...useless politician 2 Likes

Please respect!. PETER OBI BUILD UP HARBOUR INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT WITH OVER 200 INDUSTRIES!

oga, calm down. many of these industries are as a result of the MoU's signed by obiano.

besides, i posted some pictures of some roads being constructed in anambra state...including ozubulu.



many folks laughed and made jest of obiano when those MoUs were signed. You don't know what you are saying, Obiano don't know where Ozubulu is located.



That Atani road was started by Peter Obi and completed by Obiano's government.



You don't know what you are saying, Obiano don't know where Ozubulu is located.

That Atani road was started by Peter Obi and completed by Obiano's government.

Obiano didn't do anything for us.

What Peter Obi could not achieve...useless politician NKPOR/UMUOJI INDUSTRIAL ESTATE WITH OVER 200 INDUSTRIES IS ALSO MADE POSSIBLE BY MR PETER GREGORY OBI

NKPOR/UMUOJI INDUSTRIAL ESTATE WITH OVER 200 INDUSTRIES IS ALSO MADE POSSIBLE BY MR PETER GREGORY OBI

DO YOU WANT MORE!

Please respect!. PETER OBI BUILD UP HARBOUR INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT WITH OVER 200 INDUSTRIES! pls ignore that guy. pls ignore that guy.

What Peter Obi could not achieve...useless politician











On a scale of preference,who is useless here?.....you indeed

What Peter Obi could not achieve...useless politician

Check yourself very well, you might be the one useless.

GETTING READY FOR THE COMMISSIONING!



THE INSTALLATION of Broadband, CCtv, & Intercom continue @ Sea Horse Lubricant Industry, Ozubulu Anambra State.

THE OFFICE INSTALLATION @ BUKAS GROUP OZUBULU