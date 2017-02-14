₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Gigacom: 12:54pm
It was a former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America, Robert H. Jackson, who said that "it is not the function of the government to keep the citizen from falling into error; it is the function of the citizen to keep the government from falling into error.” Nigerians, it seems, are beginning to wake up to this responsibility.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by GlorifiedTunde(m): 1:07pm
I don't believe this or should I say that I expect more from the younger generations other than social media campaign and protests
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Histrings08(m): 1:09pm
Ok
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by SalamRushdie: 1:10pm
We are getting there ..At least because of social media many trapped voices can now be heard
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by JBismarck(m): 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by GMBuhari: 1:13pm
Hmmmm
It's true
Fela sand ahuffering and shmilling
What our grand parents and parents didn't do, is the reason for our suffering today, if people had protested for what they wanted for the government and protested corruption / make example of corrupt politicians while their theft was 20 naira
Today people won't be stealing trillions, billions or hundred millions of dollars
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by IPOB123london: 1:16pm
^^^^ what a joke!
do anybody really believe corruption is gone
man listen until Mr Integrity face all those looters at his sight
then we will continue to say
THIS IS NIGERIA under boko harem hausa fulani
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Wantedmiller: 1:37pm
Nigeria will be great. someboby tell America that we are coming..........
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by profolaolu: 1:58pm
Revolution Must Take Place Nigeria
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by abdeiz(m): 2:32pm
revolution won't happen like this and I disagree with this article claiming that Nigerians are starting to take responsibility. this is a delusion, we are still in slumber and don't want to wake up to face reality, most Nigerians just want buhari to be out and expect the next person to change things around with the flick of a finger.
Sorry to say but out situation won't change because the next person will most likely be as corrupt as every other previous leader we have ever had. It just doesn't make sense, why is it so? because we are too quiet and are innately corrupt. we have deeply and selfishly entrenched ethnicity and would die for a corrupt guy to stay in power than to let him hang for his sins.
let me stop here jare
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Standing5(m): 2:52pm
Nigerian corruption cannot be quantified.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by IPOB123london: 3:36pm
and why then do they get mad at IPOB
some say blacks are cursed! maybe it is true
however make no mistake
we are heading to the SUN
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Gigacom: 6:40pm
lalasticlala dear, any hope for the front page?
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by mars123(m): 7:35pm
Why are you giving yourself false hope. Is it today internet came to Nigeria? Nigerians that will shout from morning till night against politicians on social media but still go ahead and collect 2k bribe at the polling booth to vote em back in?
In my opinion Nigerians haven't learnt anything useful from the developed world. The internet sef seems to only be useful for propaganda and inciting comments.
We have a lot to learn from our wantaway brothers in the east in this regard.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by unclezuma: 7:39pm
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by veekid(m): 7:39pm
Buhari sef
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by princeonx: 7:43pm
Buhari don chop Aduro for UK
So make all man find their level
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by frenchwine(m): 7:47pm
Brother Op a visit and survey of Nairaland would tell you the stark and startling truth.
Nobody is waking up to their responsibilities especially if you consider the number of zombies on this forum
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by ITbomb(m): 7:48pm
Only a restructured Nigeria would work not revolution, not Buhari going out of power
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Babalegba(m): 7:52pm
IPOB123london:pls head to the sun and close the door on your way out.Corruption is not limited to the north and west.You are part of the problem
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by kropotkin2: 7:53pm
IPOB123london:IPOB are an evil diabolical organisation sworn to the destruction of our beloved country. Our country has its very serious problems no doubt, but IPOB's vision for its solutions will lead to another round of bloodletting so tragic, that would make the Rwandan genocide look like child's play. No! IPOB are a part of the problem
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:53pm
Ant news about Buhari?
|Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by highrise07(m): 7:56pm
.
