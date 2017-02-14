₦airaland Forum

How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George

by Gigacom: 12:54pm
It was a former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America, Robert H. Jackson, who said that "it is not the function of the government to keep the citizen from falling into error; it is the function of the citizen to keep the government from falling into error.” Nigerians, it seems, are beginning to wake up to this responsibility.

Over the years, Nigeria, like many of its counterparts in Africa, has been particularly plagued with bad leadership. The late literary icon, Professor Chinua Achebe, singled out bad leadership as the bane of Nigeria's development as a nation in his 1983 seminal work, The Trouble With Nigeria.

In his words, "the trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian character. There is nothing wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership."

Since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1960, Nigeria's democracy has been truncated thrice: in 1966, 1983 and 1993; spawning a total of 8 military juntas in the process. And it's not that the civilian leaders have been paragons of virtue, either.

The current president, Muhammadu Buhari, toppled Nigeria's second civilian administration in 1983 as a young military officer. As a "democrat," he rode to power in May 2015 on the mantra of a CHANGE from the status quo. But almost two years on, Nigerians are yet to discern any distinction between his administration and what they are accustomed to.

The country entered its first recession in two decades in mid-2016. The unemployment rate has soared to 13.9%, inflation is at 18.3% and the local currency, the naira, has plunged from an exchange rate of N210=$1 in March 2015 to about N506=$1 in the parallel markets as of February 10, 2017.

Much of this worsening economic condition is due to the government's laxity and fitting of square pegs into round holes. For instance, it took President Muhammadu Buhari nearly six months to appoint his ministers while the country virtually drifted in autopilot. When he eventually did, he conflated three of Nigerians most critical ministries – Power, Works and Housing – and handed it over to a lawyer; appointed a scandal-plagued ex-governor of an oil-rich Niger Delta state into his cabinet; and named a sports minister who would go on to declare that he was against Nigeria's participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ordinarily, Nigerians would have taken this lying down. But, empowered by the social media and exposed to happenings in other parts of the world, they've had enough. A popular musician, TuFace Idibia, organized anti-government protests in many cities of the country, leveraging his celebrity status to galvanize support from the masses.

Though he would later pull out at the last minute, citing security fears, the protests went ahead as scheduled on Monday the 6th of February, sparked off several other protests and became the top trending story in Nigeria during the week.

What is heartwarming is not the protests themselves. Protests have been organized in Nigeria before, even during the military interregnums, with some recording higher turnouts than this week's. The take-home is the fact that the latent activist in many Nigerians was awoken.

As more and more Nigerians become equipped with the internet and other channels of information, they will not only learn from history, but also from current world events the importance and gains of imbibing the culture of holding elected officials accountable. I hope that these demonstrations represent a giant leap in this direction, rather than a fad whereafter everyone retreats to their comfort zones.

Chinedu George Nnawetanma is a Nigerian writer and social commentator.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/02/14/how-nigerians-are-finally-waking-their-responsibilities-chinedu-george-nnawetanma
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by GlorifiedTunde(m): 1:07pm
I don't believe this or should I say that I expect more from the younger generations other than social media campaign and protests


GlorifiedTunde:


But for how long are we young Nigerians going to allow these old faces remain in polity?

These men have been in power since their late twenties and early thirties - even Wole Shoyinka emphasized this.

Are we just going to keep sitting by our keypads typing our grievances without making constructive non violent moves?

How long will our great grandfathers keep driving while we relax on the back seat grumbling about their reckless driving?

I hope we will wake up and act.

This is not about a protest.

Its about taking the constructive steps against 2019.

The revolution is here!

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Histrings08(m): 1:09pm
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by SalamRushdie: 1:10pm
I don't believe this or should I say that I expect more from the younger generations other than social media campaign and protests

We are getting there ..At least because of social media many trapped voices can now be heard

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by JBismarck(m): 1:11pm
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by GMBuhari: 1:13pm
Fela sand ahuffering and shmilling

What our grand parents and parents didn't do, is the reason for our suffering today, if people had protested for what they wanted for the government and protested corruption / make example of corrupt politicians while their theft was 20 naira


Today people won't be stealing trillions, billions or hundred millions of dollars

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by IPOB123london: 1:16pm
^^^^ what a joke!

do anybody really believe corruption is gone

man listen until Mr Integrity face all those looters at his sight

then we will continue to say

THIS IS NIGERIA under boko harem hausa fulani

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Wantedmiller: 1:37pm
Nigeria will be great. someboby tell America that we are coming..........
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by profolaolu: 1:58pm
Revolution Must Take Place Nigeria

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by abdeiz(m): 2:32pm
revolution won't happen like this and I disagree with this article claiming that Nigerians are starting to take responsibility. this is a delusion, we are still in slumber and don't want to wake up to face reality, most Nigerians just want buhari to be out and expect the next person to change things around with the flick of a finger.


Sorry to say but out situation won't change because the next person will most likely be as corrupt as every other previous leader we have ever had. It just doesn't make sense, why is it so? because we are too quiet and are innately corrupt. we have deeply and selfishly entrenched ethnicity and would die for a corrupt guy to stay in power than to let him hang for his sins.
let me stop here jare

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Standing5(m): 2:52pm
Nigerian corruption cannot be quantified.
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by IPOB123london: 3:36pm
abdeiz(m): 2:32pm
revolution won't happen like this and I disagree with this article claiming that Nigerians are starting to take responsibility. this is a delusion, we are still in slumber and don't want to wake up to face reality, most Nigerians just want buhari to be out and expect the next person to change things around with the flick of a finger.


Sorry to say but out situation won't change because the next person will most likely be as corrupt as every other previous leader we have ever had. It just doesn't make sense, why is it so? because we are too quiet and are innately corrupt. we have deeply and selfishly entrenched ethnicity and would die for a corrupt guy to stay in power than to let him hang for his sins.
let me stop here jare

and why then do they get mad at IPOB

some say blacks are cursed! maybe it is true

however make no mistake

we are heading to the SUN

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Gigacom: 6:40pm
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by mars123(m): 7:35pm
Why are you giving yourself false hope. Is it today internet came to Nigeria? Nigerians that will shout from morning till night against politicians on social media but still go ahead and collect 2k bribe at the polling booth to vote em back in?

In my opinion Nigerians haven't learnt anything useful from the developed world. The internet sef seems to only be useful for propaganda and inciting comments.

We have a lot to learn from our wantaway brothers in the east in this regard.

Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by unclezuma: 7:39pm
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by veekid(m): 7:39pm
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by princeonx: 7:43pm
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by frenchwine(m): 7:47pm
Brother Op a visit and survey of Nairaland would tell you the stark and startling truth.
Nobody is waking up to their responsibilities especially if you consider the number of zombies on this forum
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by ITbomb(m): 7:48pm
Only a restructured Nigeria would work not revolution, not Buhari going out of power
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Babalegba(m): 7:52pm
IPOB123london:


and why then do they get mad at IPOB

some say blacks are cursed! maybe it is true

however make no mistake

we are heading to the SUN
pls head to the sun and close the door on your way out.Corruption is not limited to the north and west.You are part of the problem
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by kropotkin2: 7:53pm
IPOB123london:


and why then do they get mad at IPOB

some say blacks are cursed! maybe it is true

however make no mistake

we are heading to the SUN
IPOB are an evil diabolical organisation sworn to the destruction of our beloved country. Our country has its very serious problems no doubt, but IPOB's vision for its solutions will lead to another round of bloodletting so tragic, that would make the Rwandan genocide look like child's play. No! IPOB are a part of the problem
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:53pm
Ant news about Buhari?
Re: How Nigerians Are Finally Waking Up To Their Responsibilities - Chinedu George by highrise07(m): 7:56pm
