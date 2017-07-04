Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster (10723 Views)

His dreams are valid! Lol…Who knows tomorrow though?

http://somtoo.com/news/whose-brother-is-this-that-wants-to-contest-for-president-in-2019/

Lalasticlala come a d carry your brother 2 Likes

Fame hunt 1 Like

Chinedu Eze for President. Sai Nedu 2019 . I will rather vote for him than vote for a vegetable.Chinedu Eze for President. Sai Nedu 2019 19 Likes 2 Shares

So this one no believe in Biafra 8 Likes 1 Share

Everybody is entitled to his dream and opinion. 1 Like





So no vote or support from me. No true Igbo man belongs to APC.So no vote or support from me. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Many are mad but few are roaming about. 8 Likes 1 Share

I LAUGH IN CAPITAL LETTER I LAUGH IN CAPITAL LETTER 1 Like

Why his he not campaigning to be biafria president instead



Am guessing he just want to try his luck..



Or just want to brag to his friends that ..Yes I once campaign for president of Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

They want Biafra but they are still interested in Nigeria... should I call it greed like wanting to eat their cake and still have it or they don't even believe in their struggle 3 Likes 1 Share

Chinedu Eze for president? In which obodo?



To finish Buhari's unfinished Mess...



Thunder Fall on you.. Is this Your plan for Us come 2017....To finish Buhari's unfinished Mess...Thunder Fall on you..

More like President of his street 1 Like

Even chinedu Eze himself knows his chance of winning is like -1%

How he take see the future o, abeg carry that poster commot jhor

PsalmieD:

T=Tinubu T=Tinubu





Tear leather helicopter, Oil block and millions of pounds if you want to win 2019 Elections?





He even charges America and England 100 million pounds to see their future for them!





I guess since nobody applied, he decided to scam himself and contest. lol. Is it not this Abuja mad man that charges;Tear leather helicopter, Oil block and millions of pounds if you want to win 2019 Elections?He even charges America and England 100 million pounds to see their future for them!I guess since nobody applied, he decided to scam himself and contest. 9 Likes

This is what the fraudsters should be after not fighting for a lost cause with an albino as the fore runner.

He really knew tomorrow.

Ok when you win lemme know

"Knew tomorrow", what an english.



If you are coming from a new party we know not of, maybe you can pull a string. APC or PDP - Ko ni da fun yin 1 Like

MirJay:

Chinedu Eze for President



Make una no confuse me na





Tot u guys said u don't wanna have anything to do with the zoo?



Does that mean only the poor + Nnamdi Kanu are agitating for Biafra? Make una no confuse me naTot u guys said u don't wanna have anything to do with the zoo?Does that mean only the poor + Nnamdi Kanu are agitating for Biafra? 1 Like





Just imagine aha.... Lol



Check my signature......