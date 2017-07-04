₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,553 members, 3,635,910 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2017 at 02:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster (10723 Views)
"Fayose For President 2019" Poster / Sule Lamido For President 2019 Campaign Vehicles (Photos) / Help Save Ashioma Christopher Chinedu Please (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by conductor11: 11:58am
His dreams are valid! Lol…Who knows tomorrow though?http://somtoo.com/news/whose-brother-is-this-that-wants-to-contest-for-president-in-2019/
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by conductor5: 12:09pm
Lalasticlala come a d carry your brother
2 Likes
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by BroZuma: 1:46pm
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by igbohausayoruba: 1:46pm
Fame hunt
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by MirJay: 1:46pm
. . I will rather vote for him than vote for a vegetable.
Chinedu Eze for President. Sai Nedu 2019
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by jseRIKI(m): 1:46pm
So this one no believe in Biafra
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by netoc65(m): 1:46pm
ok
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by ESDKING: 1:46pm
Everybody is entitled to his dream and opinion.
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by NwaAmaikpe: 1:46pm
No true Igbo man belongs to APC.
So no vote or support from me.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by tanjesl: 1:46pm
Really
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by AntiWailer: 1:46pm
lol.
Many are mad but few are roaming about.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by lizzypro: 1:46pm
I LAUGH IN CAPITAL LETTER
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by Freeman59: 1:46pm
Hahahaha
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by realestniggah: 1:46pm
Why his he not campaigning to be biafria president instead
Am guessing he just want to try his luck..
Or just want to brag to his friends that ..Yes I once campaign for president of Nigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by farem: 1:46pm
what?
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by ta4ba3(m): 1:47pm
They want Biafra but they are still interested in Nigeria... should I call it greed like wanting to eat their cake and still have it or they don't even believe in their struggle
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by nextprince: 1:47pm
Chinedu Eze for president? In which obodo?
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by PsalmieD(m): 1:47pm
Is this Your plan for Us come 2017....
To finish Buhari's unfinished Mess...
Thunder Fall on you..
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by netoc65(m): 1:47pm
More like President of his street
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by realestniggah: 1:47pm
Even chinedu Eze himself knows his chance of winning is like -1%
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by whizzyleejr(m): 1:47pm
How he take see the future o, abeg carry that poster commot jhor
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by netoc65(m): 1:48pm
PsalmieD:
T=Tinubu
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by iamexcelblog(m): 1:48pm
lol. Is it not this Abuja mad man that charges;
Tear leather helicopter, Oil block and millions of pounds if you want to win 2019 Elections?
He even charges America and England 100 million pounds to see their future for them!
I guess since nobody applied, he decided to scam himself and contest.
9 Likes
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by WORDSENSEI(f): 1:48pm
This is what the fraudsters should be after not fighting for a lost cause with an albino as the fore runner.
He really knew tomorrow.
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by robosky02(m): 1:48pm
ok
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by Evablizin(f): 1:49pm
Ok when you win lemme know
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by lollypeezle(m): 1:49pm
"Knew tomorrow", what an english.
If you are coming from a new party we know not of, maybe you can pull a string. APC or PDP - Ko ni da fun yin
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by goshen26: 1:50pm
MirJay:
Make una no confuse me na
Tot u guys said u don't wanna have anything to do with the zoo?
Does that mean only the poor + Nnamdi Kanu are agitating for Biafra?
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by VickyRotex(f): 1:50pm
Ehn? The man who se kini?
The man who knew tomorrow kor, The man who knew yesterday ni.
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by BestDataDeals(m): 1:50pm
Just imagine aha.... Lol
Check my signature......
|Re: Christopher Chinedu Eze For Nigeria President 2019 Poster by luvlymabel: 1:51pm
he should go and contest for his kindred president..
1 Like
Federal Government Stops G S M Lotteries In Nigeria / Nigerians Will Stop Using Generators Soon- FG / We Want Power, Good Roads, Good Schools And Good Homes - GEJ
Viewing this topic: nwafeje, rasojie, desoladearie(f), malyk1982(m), MossLuv, ElDeshLee17(m), abdulshakur(m), hillsnValley1(f), buygala(m), Mtbail, Nyntynplus, Chrismentor3, aygafsam11(m), danshy, Mozegee, Elly1(m), nwaimoroseyaho, NL1960, Tripletg, amossonice123, uridiwan, ifysimple(f), tamzy123(m), sylviaeo(f), solar9190(m), msadamidris, ATMCARD2(m), TruePass(m), gabbywatch77, stabillo(m), LeediaLee(f), iFirst, Ameko4ever(m), Godfirst89, preshinno, 9jageekz(m), bravehost4u(m), zirizee(m), Prinxx(m), Ihutomi, cheerokee(m), fleshb(m), Emanodimo(m), liv123, kman2222 and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17