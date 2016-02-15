₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,780 members, 3,367,033 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister (4274 Views)
Bash Ali Accuses Dalung's Security Men Of Brutalizing Him In Abuja (Pics) / See How Muhammad Ali Was Welcomed By Nigerians As He Arrived Lagos In 1964(pic) / Nigerian Boxing Champion, Bash Ali Lands In Kuje Prison (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by londonrivals: 5:26pm
The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports Nneka Ikem Anibeze has described as falsehood, a story being circulated by former cruiser weight boxing champion Bashiru Ali aka Bash Ali.
The Minister's aide said the text message by Ali is an unsubstantiated claim with intent to deceive the public.
The SMS being disseminated by the boxer claimed that he was currently admitted at the trauma ward of the National Hospital Abuja after he was manhandled by the Minister's security.
According to the SA Media, "Ali came to see the Minister and was told to wait at the Minister's waiting room with the 10 people who accompanied him.
"The Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Prof. Gabor Ternak who had an earlier appointment for 2pm arrived a few minutes later and was ushered in by the Protocol officer. Bash Ali barricaded the entrance to the office of the Minister with the men who accompanied him as he questioned why the ambassador would be allowed to see the Minister while he, who came earlier was not given access. "
The uniformed security tried to persuade Bash and his men to leave the Minister's Secretary's office but to no avail. The boxer who was carrying a file and mobile phone carefully went to the Secretary's table to drop his valuables and then fell flat on his back across the doorway.
" Bash Ali was neither touched, shoved or manhandled by security operatives of the Minister. He feigned that he had been beaten up but we challenge him to produce physical evidence of assault, gun butt bumps, bruises, swelling or otherwise as being presented to the public.
"He has a record of such antics following his despair to defend a world boxing title at over 60.
"In 2013, he alleged that he was beaten up by security operatives of the then Minister of Youth and Sports Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi. In 2015, the WBF cruiser weight boxing champion was detained in Kuje prison following an altercation with the MD of a bank over funds for his title fight."
Anibeze described Ali as an attention seeker who would stop at nothing to get funds for a purported World Guinness book of records fight.
" He needs to find alternative means of raising money for this World Guinness book of records title fight as government is finding it difficult to sustain programs on the sports calendar of sports federations at this time of recession let alone a title fight by a professional boxer.
"His allegation of assault by security personnel of the Minister is cheap blackmail and won't fly. Moreover, his forceful attempt to stop the Hungarian ambassador from gaining entry to the Minister's office is a national embarrassment by a legendary boxer like Bash and he should tender an unreserved apology for his public misbehavior". Anibeze said.
The incident has already been reported to the police while other security agencies have been duly notified .
NNEKA IKEM ANIBEZE
SA MEDIA
15-02-2016
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/bash-ali-was-not-assaulted-sports.html
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:37pm
Ok .
But its very hard to believe anything comming from this government of lies and deceit.
5 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by JacksonD7: 5:37pm
Bash Ali has deceived by the Nigerian government since the days of Obasanjo till now. Will he ever get that fight he's been struggling for?.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by innoken(m): 6:33pm
These people are diminishing in their lying skills.
HOW CAN YOU SAY HE TRIED TO STOP THE HUNGARIAN AMBASSADOR?!
Tell me, how did you convince him to allow the ambassador in? By a kiss and a hug?
Let's do the maths!
#UnaMumuDonStart
4 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by brunofarad(m): 6:42pm
So who is the lair
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Jacksparr0w127: 6:44pm
Just like the money was well 'Spended'
2 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by unclezuma: 6:45pm
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by nairalandfreak: 6:46pm
Bash Ali the serial trouble maker.. if you are a good brand goverment would sponsor you... na by force
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by passyhansome(m): 6:47pm
Good
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by bsideboii(m): 6:47pm
Who do we believe now? This guys be taking Nigerians for a ride.
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Dicksonpal: 6:48pm
That red capped idiot no get brain
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by HenryQuest(m): 6:49pm
I will believe anything said against this our current minister of sports. The man don cast many many times walahi. That's why good name is good. Unfortunately he has a track record of scandals.
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by ALAYORMII: 6:49pm
Bash Ali should have bashed them
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by soberdrunk(m): 6:49pm
Unfortunately i believe the ministers aide, Bash Ali is well known for ignoring protocol and trying to force his way into offices of government officials
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by bigheart2013(m): 6:49pm
Why does Bash Ali have problems with every Minister of Sports? Just wondering why he's always beaten up by every Govt....
Video: Bash Ali also beaten up in 2013: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJCgDr6YHJE
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Jengem: 6:50pm
Dalung the big dummy
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by wellmax(m): 6:50pm
Why must it be Bash Ali every time.
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by ebuka1993(m): 6:51pm
abeg hu is lying
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by AngelicBeing: 6:52pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by nabegibeg: 6:53pm
Na everytime bash ali dey get assaulted
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by naptu2: 6:53pm
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by nabegibeg: 6:53pm
for Bash Ali
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by DozieInc(m): 6:55pm
.
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by naptu2: 6:55pm
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Christane(m): 6:56pm
old news
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Ayoswit(f): 6:57pm
OK
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Onyochejohn(f): 6:57pm
Its the white men that now helps politician lunder money without trace , they gave more attention to white men than their country people , common buhari vedio , they nor fit show us, yet British they hide our president till now , this yeye red capians want us to believe what he's saying . yeye govt.
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:57pm
Enough of Bash Ali's tantrums.he did same under OBJ, Yaradua, Jonathan...kolewerk again. Bloody afonja
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by doctokwus: 7:00pm
I bliv this version.
Bash Ali has become a nuisance and blackmailer to all sports ministers simply because no govt wants to support his fraudulent "oldest boxing champion" title ambition.
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by bedspread: 7:02pm
fulaniHERDSman:BOY U HIT THE POINT!
THATS JUST THE POINT. I CANT JUST BELIEVE MANYTHING FROM THIS GUYS CALLED GOVERNMENT[i][/i]
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by HCF(m): 7:02pm
For once,I want to agree with this red beret minister- Bash Alli is a trouble maker. He is fond of using such antics to gain public sympathy. He should go and rest jare.
|Re: Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister by Chinagurum1995(m): 7:03pm
Hmmm this is not good.
AFCON 2012: Burkina Faso Vs Angola (1 - 2) On January 22nd 2012 / Learn How To Make Cool And Legit Money From Football Bettings / Planetofbets
Viewing this topic: Babarex(m), Effect001(m), onyeogalu1(m), cjfbn, temitemi1(m), stellanth(m), Unemadu, olatade(m), mastermaestro(m), bishopdave(m), justin04(m), Bbnty(m), babyfaceafrica(m), lakeside50(m), mcyemite(m), chiboyo, Afeezoladapo(m), Gbengais(m), Dreamstarr, osariemenk(m), tohbank(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24