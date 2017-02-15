₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by henryanna36: 7:49pm
Abia State born Nollywood actor and producer, Prince James Uche has been battling with a severe case of kidney failure which has left him bedridden for several years now.
His Nollywood career has been put on hold as the battle now is to save his life. Hospital bills have piled up over the years.
A few weeks ago, the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the umbrella body of actors, actresses and producers in the movie industry in Nigeria visited Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House Umuahia and pleaded with him to come to the aid of the ace actor before he dies. The actors told the Governor that life has become unbearable for the Abia born actor and that the cost of his treatment is very high and beyond what they can handle.
Governor Ikpeazu told the actors that his government will do its bit to assist the actor cope with the cost of his treatment and pledged a donation of 10 Million Naira for that purpose.
I can confirm authoritatively that the money has been released and the Governor's personal physician, Dr. Enyinnaya will, tomorrow, in Lagos, hand over the cheque to Prince James Uche in the presence of leading nollywood actors.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is a kind hearted leader who feels for his people. It is our prayer that this intervention by the Governor will go a long way in accelerating the recovery of this actor who, for several years, brought smiles to our people through his films.
Onyebuchi EMEMANKA, Esq.
Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/governor-ikpeazu-fulfills-his-promise.html?m=1
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by lilmax(m): 7:58pm
nice
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Sleekbaby(f): 8:43pm
Thank God oo
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:16pm
Very good.
Make dem sha do quick...... sickness no dey wait for money
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Abbeyme: 9:16pm
Good for him
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:16pm
God bless him
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by sweetboiy(m): 9:18pm
Chai... Thank God for that. Quick recovery man
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by 247NaijaGist: 9:19pm
May God bless him...
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by nabegibeg: 9:20pm
lovely
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by tillaman(m): 9:22pm
I just pray this is true
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by lakesider(m): 9:22pm
This politicians should fix the hospitals and stop making political donations
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by paulo220(m): 9:23pm
wow....lovely
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Man90(m): 9:24pm
nice one OVI.
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by martineverest(m): 9:25pm
almost too late
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Cornerstone2020: 9:25pm
Good.
God bless ikpeazu
God bless Abia state
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by holatimmy(f): 9:25pm
That should do something tangible...The man has been on it far too long
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by chomytex(f): 9:28pm
Nice one. He should as well pay teachers their long overdue salaries.
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by slimfit1(m): 9:30pm
lakesider:
Ask the governor what about the non important people that voted for him there they are not human beings.
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by deflover(m): 9:31pm
lakesider:
And once they fix the hospitals
People won't pay for treatment ba.
Try dey think before u type
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by femolacqua(m): 9:32pm
Finally, we have a responsive government.
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by scholes23(m): 9:34pm
Thanks be to God
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Angelinastto(f): 9:42pm
Heeya. Thank God
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by blont(m): 9:44pm
GOD forbid! all stake in ds country really need to wake up. i cant believe such illness is holding this man down for long for lack of finance. so nollywood poor reach like dis? this i dont think will NOT happen to a bollywood act let alone hollywood "na cancer and the like of sickness wey money nor fit solve dey affect those once.
e be like say i get bread pass all these nollywood act sef. yet tonto go dey find chuchil.
*SMH
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by chibuzorAbia: 9:47pm
Why can't they evacuate him to Abia State? Abi na pride to die for Lagos, Afonja city?
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Danny287(m): 10:12pm
Good one there
|Re: Ikpeazu Fulfills His Promise Of Donating N10m To Prince James Uche by Mrsughar: 10:12pm
D
