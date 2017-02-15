



His Nollywood career has been put on hold as the battle now is to save his life. Hospital bills have piled up over the years.



A few weeks ago, the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the umbrella body of actors, actresses and producers in the movie industry in Nigeria visited Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House Umuahia and pleaded with him to come to the aid of the ace actor before he dies. The actors told the Governor that life has become unbearable for the Abia born actor and that the cost of his treatment is very high and beyond what they can handle.



Governor Ikpeazu told the actors that his government will do its bit to assist the actor cope with the cost of his treatment and pledged a donation of 10 Million Naira for that purpose.



I can confirm authoritatively that the money has been released and the Governor's personal physician, Dr. Enyinnaya will, tomorrow, in Lagos, hand over the cheque to Prince James Uche in the presence of leading nollywood actors.



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is a kind hearted leader who feels for his people. It is our prayer that this intervention by the Governor will go a long way in accelerating the recovery of this actor who, for several years, brought smiles to our people through his films.



Onyebuchi EMEMANKA, Esq.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications.



