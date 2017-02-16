₦airaland Forum

Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo)

Crime

Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by HungerBAD: 5:55am
A man, Tosin Oluwatosin, has been arrested with a human head in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Oluwatosin and his brother, David, who is at large, were accused of killing the victim.

The suspect was grilled by homicide detectives at the state police headquarters to explain the circumstances behind the murder of the 12-year-old victim.

Confirming the incident to reporters yesterday, police spokesman Alberto Adeyemi said Oluwatosin was arrested about 3.35 pm.

Adeyemi said: “Yes, it is true. One of the suspects is on the run. The victim is about 12-year-old and we are still looking for the body.

“We are also on the brother’s trail. After investigation,, the suspects will be charged to court.”

He said the police would investigate if the brothers were involved in the recent spate of beheadings in the state.

The state witnessed three beheadings in one week as unknown persons beheaded a farmer in Ayede-Itaji in Oye Local Government Area. A herdsman was also beheaded in Omu.

http://thenationonlineng.net/man-nabbed-human-head/

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Jeffboi(m): 5:56am
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Epositive(m): 6:01am
some people geh mind sha!! ah! kirikiri is waiting, safe journey o
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 6:04am
Our "highly educated blodas" applying their education.
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by sarrki(m): 6:14am
Fayose should engage the teeming youth of ekiti

He should empower them

Than cutting ponmo and ranting online

I am shocked the way some people call this guy there hero

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 6:17am
kabrud:
Our "highly educated blodas" applying their education.
cc
Valfrankie
Oh God na Kabrud, I noticed just last night that you're a kin (you won't understand, but let's leave it at that.) We are one people, you and I. But it'd be nice if you stop spamming my mention. I only educate and assist my kind, not fight them. Your points have been made clear and I fully understand.

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 6:18am
shocked
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Jibril659: 6:22am
shocked
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:27am
HungerBad sad

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by irahub: 6:30am
smiley
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by petrov10: 6:31am
I'm representing NCAN.
Official assignment grin

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by HungerBAD: 6:33am
pyyxxaro:
HungerBad sad

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 6:40am
Valfrankie:
Oh God na Kabrud, I noticed just last night that you're a kin (you won't understand, but let's leave it at that.) We are one people, you and I. But it'd be nice if you stop spamming my mention. I only educate and assist my kind, not fight them. Your points have been made clear and I fully understand.

Not until after at least 10 of those characteristics of our "highly educated blodas" have been brought to ur notice. Don't bother, we may achieve that today b4 nightfall.

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by segebase(m): 6:46am
gawd
gawd

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by rusher14: 6:55am
I see, not the expected herdsmen.

When you tell children that a severed human head has the necessary qualities for making money, you the story teller should be at alert at all times.

Africans need to elevate their minds.

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 7:06am
kabrud:


Not until after at least 10 of those characteristics of our "highly educated blodas" have been brought to ur notice. Don't bother, we may achieve that today b4 nightfall.
Continue then, I'm just gonna be ignoring mentions. It's simply Childish copying me to threads I have no business with.

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 7:12am
Valfrankie:
Continue then, I'm just gonna be ignoring mentions. It's simply Childish copying me to threads I have no business with.

Nay bro, we are talking about crime rate in previous and present administration vis-a-vis regions in which they are prevalent and as such u have business with any crime-related thread for better clarification, thank you.

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by gqboyy(m): 8:12am
He should be beheaded too
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 10:15am
WTF !!!!
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Islie: 12:25pm
Cc lalasticlala.

This pic is graphic self, why the op no put am
Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by rifasenate11(m): 12:51pm
see his face and mouth be like nama nyash! na dem.. our unfailing brothers from the wasted lands

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by GossipHeart(m): 1:50pm
See how his face be like rat wey dey for mensuration

Breaking News : The three men

*Ajiamu Ademumu

*Oluwatosin Olakankita

*Tunde Amuijiji

were caught with a fresh human head.

They confessed that this is not the first time they have done this, they said they lure their victims with fresh cooked Amala and Ewedu

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by dotcomnamename: 1:51pm
Oh.... see his head, chai.. Flatis will finish us today.... grin

Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by izzou(m): 1:51pm
sarrki:
Fayose should engage the teeming youth of ekiti

He should empower them

Than cutting ponmo and ranting online

I am shocked the way some people call this guy there hero

Don't always make everything look political

Fayose has nothing and can not do anything about it.

Hope your day is going fine?

