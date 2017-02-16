Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) (19489 Views)

A man, Tosin Oluwatosin, has been arrested with a human head in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.



Oluwatosin and his brother, David, who is at large, were accused of killing the victim.



The suspect was grilled by homicide detectives at the state police headquarters to explain the circumstances behind the murder of the 12-year-old victim.



Confirming the incident to reporters yesterday, police spokesman Alberto Adeyemi said Oluwatosin was arrested about 3.35 pm.



Adeyemi said: “Yes, it is true. One of the suspects is on the run. The victim is about 12-year-old and we are still looking for the body.



“We are also on the brother’s trail. After investigation,, the suspects will be charged to court.”



He said the police would investigate if the brothers were involved in the recent spate of beheadings in the state.



The state witnessed three beheadings in one week as unknown persons beheaded a farmer in Ayede-Itaji in Oye Local Government Area. A herdsman was also beheaded in Omu.

http://thenationonlineng.net/man-nabbed-human-head/ 2 Likes

some people geh mind sha!! ah! kirikiri is waiting, safe journey o

#positivevibes 2 Likes

Our "highly educated blodas" applying their education.

Valfrankie 53 Likes 3 Shares

Fayose should engage the teeming youth of ekiti



He should empower them



Than cutting ponmo and ranting online



I am shocked the way some people call this guy there hero 16 Likes 2 Shares

Valfrankie Oh God na Kabrud, I noticed just last night that you're a kin (you won't understand, but let's leave it at that.) We are one people, you and I. But it'd be nice if you stop spamming my mention. I only educate and assist my kind, not fight them. Your points have been made clear and I fully understand. Oh God na Kabrud, I noticed just last night that you're a kin (you won't understand, but let's leave it at that.) We are one people, you and I. But it'd be nice if you stop spamming my mention. I only educate and assist my kind, not fight them. Your points have been made clear and I fully understand. 2 Likes

Official assignment I'm representing NCAN.Official assignment 26 Likes 1 Share

Oh God na Kabrud, I noticed just last night that you're a kin (you won't understand, but let's leave it at that.) We are one people, you and I. But it'd be nice if you stop spamming my mention. I only educate and assist my kind, not fight them. Your points have been made clear and I fully understand.

Not until after at least 10 of those characteristics of our "highly educated blodas" have been brought to ur notice. Don't bother, we may achieve that today b4 nightfall. Not until after at least 10 of those characteristics of our "highly educated blodas" have been brought to ur notice. Don't bother, we may achieve that today b4 nightfall. 9 Likes 1 Share

I see, not the expected herdsmen.



When you tell children that a severed human head has the necessary qualities for making money, you the story teller should be at alert at all times.



Africans need to elevate their minds. 3 Likes

Not until after at least 10 of those characteristics of our "highly educated blodas" have been brought to ur notice. Don't bother, we may achieve that today b4 nightfall. Continue then, I'm just gonna be ignoring mentions. It's simply Childish copying me to threads I have no business with. Continue then, I'm just gonna be ignoring mentions. It's simply Childish copying me to threads I have no business with. 1 Like

Continue then, I'm just gonna be ignoring mentions. It's simply Childish copying me to threads I have no business with.

Nay bro, we are talking about crime rate in previous and present administration vis-a-vis regions in which they are prevalent and as such u have business with any crime-related thread for better clarification, thank you. Nay bro, we are talking about crime rate in previous and present administration vis-a-vis regions in which they are prevalent and as such u have business with any crime-related thread for better clarification, thank you. 4 Likes

He should be beheaded too

see his face and mouth be like nama nyash! na dem.. our unfailing brothers from the wasted lands 2 Likes

