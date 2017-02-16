₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A man, Tosin Oluwatosin, has been arrested with a human head in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Jeffboi(m): 5:56am
Money rituals things God punish you, all the good boys has joined gang,
I wish thus guys can get patients like me sha, after saving person for 7yrs and was only giving 1m
Another FTC
This my 3rd FTC in 2days sha, suen never ask me for account details oo,
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Epositive(m): 6:01am
some people geh mind sha!! ah! kirikiri is waiting, safe journey o
#positivevibes
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 6:04am
Our "highly educated blodas" applying their education.
cc
Valfrankie
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by sarrki(m): 6:14am
Fayose should engage the teeming youth of ekiti
He should empower them
Than cutting ponmo and ranting online
I am shocked the way some people call this guy there hero
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 6:17am
kabrud:Oh God na Kabrud, I noticed just last night that you're a kin (you won't understand, but let's leave it at that.) We are one people, you and I. But it'd be nice if you stop spamming my mention. I only educate and assist my kind, not fight them. Your points have been made clear and I fully understand.
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 6:18am
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Jibril659: 6:22am
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:27am
HungerBad
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by irahub: 6:30am
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by petrov10: 6:31am
I'm representing NCAN.
Official assignment
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by HungerBAD: 6:33am
pyyxxaro:
?
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 6:40am
Valfrankie:
Not until after at least 10 of those characteristics of our "highly educated blodas" have been brought to ur notice. Don't bother, we may achieve that today b4 nightfall.
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by segebase(m): 6:46am
gawd
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by rusher14: 6:55am
I see, not the expected herdsmen.
When you tell children that a severed human head has the necessary qualities for making money, you the story teller should be at alert at all times.
Africans need to elevate their minds.
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 7:06am
kabrud:Continue then, I'm just gonna be ignoring mentions. It's simply Childish copying me to threads I have no business with.
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 7:12am
Valfrankie:
Nay bro, we are talking about crime rate in previous and present administration vis-a-vis regions in which they are prevalent and as such u have business with any crime-related thread for better clarification, thank you.
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by gqboyy(m): 8:12am
He should be beheaded too
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 10:15am
WTF !!!!
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by Islie: 12:25pm
Cc lalasticlala.
This pic is graphic self, why the op no put am
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by rifasenate11(m): 12:51pm
see his face and mouth be like nama nyash! na dem.. our unfailing brothers from the wasted lands
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by GossipHeart(m): 1:50pm
See how his face be like rat wey dey for mensuration
Breaking News : The three men
*Ajiamu Ademumu
*Oluwatosin Olakankita
*Tunde Amuijiji
were caught with a fresh human head.
They confessed that this is not the first time they have done this, they said they lure their victims with fresh cooked Amala and Ewedu
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by dotcomnamename: 1:51pm
Oh.... see his head, chai.. Flatis will finish us today....
|Re: Man Caught With Human Head In Ekiti (Graphic Photo) by izzou(m): 1:51pm
sarrki:
Don't always make everything look political
Fayose has nothing and can not do anything about it.
Hope your day is going fine?
