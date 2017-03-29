₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by cdapsin: 1:22pm
It's no news about the Jumia Delivery Man that was murdered and dumbed into a septic tank last week.
Here is the complete police interrogation of the suspected Murderers
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99qd_PDCLA8
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by cdapsin: 1:22pm
One of them is lying and one is saying the truth.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by FvckShiT: 1:27pm
Kill these blöödy fûçking möfös already
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by peemyke(f): 2:05pm
This is really saddening
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by iamtiredoflife: 2:06pm
[size=23pt]MAY ALL THE KILLERS OF THAT INNOCENT GUY NEVER KNOW PEACE!!![/size]
[size=28pt]MAY ALL THE KILLERS OF THAT INNOCENT GUY NEVER KNOW PEACE!!![/size]
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by zainabxel(f): 2:06pm
Holy Black jesus
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by madridguy(m): 2:06pm
Interrogation ontop wetin again. Just tie them too, roll their a$$ inside septic tank too, after a week also release their remains to their families too. Bunch of bastards pigs.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by kimbra(f): 2:07pm
Wicked souls!.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by tasceige(m): 2:07pm
This guys are Dehm so dump....
Can you imagine!!!
Thought the "Eve" would be wiser than the "Adams"
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by SayDeeJay: 2:07pm
Pathetic!
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by atilla(m): 2:07pm
Very scary
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by oluwayimika123: 2:07pm
U need not b told d@ D guy wearing tattoo is a correct criminal while D lady and D tattoo guy seem 2 b innocent just saying.
Ọlọ́run májẹ kí a rí akoba
Ọlọ́run má je ki arin arin fi ẹsẹ shi
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by Dandsome: 2:07pm
So sad.. These same people are the ones that won't think twice or hesitate to carry out jungle justice on any one caught stealing (aluu4 come to mind), yet here they are extinguishing the life of a hardworking person hustling for daily bread to keep body and soul together.
Shame on them. I repeat, shame on them once again.
Let the long arm of the law catch up with them and overtake them.
Drops mic and wipes tear off.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by alexng: 2:07pm
So sad
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by Rapsowdee01(m): 2:07pm
You this heartless slay queens because of iPhone 6!!!!! See as you waste person life...... Ah.... Because of this that you have done !!!! Even if you fortunately get out of prison..... You will not see husband to marry you ooo because the one that supposed to marry you is the one you have killed because of ORDINARY phone... Phone lasan lasan... Awon heartless people
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by olaxx: 2:07pm
It is a pity,
Both of them will be killed
What a waste.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by naza9ja(m): 2:08pm
Nawa o
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by registration(m): 2:08pm
I pray to God that He will keep protecting us from evil ones.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by Mznaett(f): 2:08pm
God o
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by mona1ene: 2:09pm
this is messed up
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by Valfrankie(m): 2:09pm
NO DATA!!! someone should please transcribe
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by obafemee80(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by Sirpaul(m): 2:09pm
no time for interrogation kill them once and for all
NO TIME!. NO TIME!! NO TIME!!!
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by PhrettySekinat(f): 2:09pm
Abeg kill them exactly the way they killed that guy, thats when people will starting learning its not right to kill.
Can they give someone life?
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by mazizitonene(m): 2:10pm
rather disturbing....
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by oponzi: 2:10pm
this is messed up
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by loadedvibes: 2:10pm
Suspect?. Release them to the public we find them guilty.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video by MaziOmenuko: 2:11pm
The level at which humans can stoop for material wealth is unimaginable!
Theres no hell, its right here in Nigeria...there are no demons, we are all the demons any hell can need.
