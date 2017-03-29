Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video (1453 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Here is the complete police interrogation of the suspected Murderers



Watch video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99qd_PDCLA8 It's no news about the Jumia Delivery Man that was murdered and dumbed into a septic tank last week.Here is the complete police interrogation of the suspected MurderersWatch video below





Anyway for more videos and one time updates

Subscribe to our channel : https://www.youtube.com/timidapsinvids?sub_confirmation=1 One of them is lying and one is saying the truth.

Kill these blöödy fûçking möfös already

This is really saddening 2 Likes

[size=23pt]MAY ALL THE KILLERS OF THAT INNOCENT GUY NEVER KNOW PEACE!!![/size]



Click "Like" if you stand with me.



[size=28pt]MAY ALL THE KILLERS OF THAT INNOCENT GUY NEVER KNOW PEACE!!![/size]

Holy Black jesus

Interrogation ontop wetin again. Just tie them too, roll their a$$ inside septic tank too, after a week also release their remains to their families too. Bunch of bastards pigs. Interrogation ontop wetin again. Just tie them too, roll their a$$ inside septic tank too, after a week also release their remains to their families too. Bunch of bastards pigs.

Wicked souls!.

This guys are Dehm so dump....

Can you imagine!!!



Thought the "Eve" would be wiser than the "Adams"

Pathetic!

Very scary 1 Like

U need not b told d@ D guy wearing tattoo is a correct criminal while D lady and D tattoo guy seem 2 b innocent just saying.



Ọlọ́run májẹ kí a rí akoba

Ọlọ́run má je ki arin arin fi ẹsẹ shi

So sad.. These same people are the ones that won't think twice or hesitate to carry out jungle justice on any one caught stealing (aluu4 come to mind), yet here they are extinguishing the life of a hardworking person hustling for daily bread to keep body and soul together.



Shame on them. I repeat, shame on them once again.



Let the long arm of the law catch up with them and overtake them.



Drops mic and wipes tear off.

So sad

You this heartless slay queens because of iPhone 6!!!!! See as you waste person life...... Ah.... Because of this that you have done !!!! Even if you fortunately get out of prison..... You will not see husband to marry you ooo because the one that supposed to marry you is the one you have killed because of ORDINARY phone... Phone lasan lasan... Awon heartless people

It is a pity,

Both of them will be killed

What a waste.

Nawa o

I pray to God that He will keep protecting us from evil ones.

God o

this is messed up

NO DATA!!! someone should please transcribe

,

no time for interrogation kill them once and for all

NO TIME!. NO TIME!! NO TIME!!!

Abeg kill them exactly the way they killed that guy, thats when people will starting learning its not right to kill.



Can they give someone life?

rather disturbing....

this is messed up

Suspect?. Release them to the public we find them guilty.