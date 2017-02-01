₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,146 members, 3,368,137 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 11:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis (6098 Views)
Letter To Tonto Dikeh From Passionate Fan, Makes Shocking Revelations / Domestic Staff Reveals Cause Of Tonto Dikeh's Marriage Crisis, Husband Relocates / Annie Idibia Shows Love To Tonto Dikeh (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by JamieNaija: 8:09am
Daddy Freeze has advised Tonto Dike on her marriage crisis.
He wrote:
My beautiful sister @tontolet,
Keep smiling always no matter what the situation is. Smiles are contagious, your teeming fans will feed off your smile and perceive your inner strength. Continue looking beautiful, you owe that to yourself. Keep yourself busy, rumors are a consequence of your fame, when you are busy, you will notice them less. Love yourself first, before any other thing you are Tonto, then a mother, sister, friend, mentor, wife etc. Whatever you do dear, don't forget to smile, the Lord is your strength.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQiJDiPFtWz/
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/keep-smiling-rumors-are-consequence-of.html
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by SolexxBarry(m): 8:13am
These celebrities and marriage wahala,wishing her marriage quick recovery
SolexxBarry
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by kennygee(f): 8:29am
Smiling won't fix her marriage sha.
Commitment and dedication to make it work is what they need
Her emotions might be all over the place but no strong couple got strong without going through their own share of thorns and bumps.
Don't exaggerate the issue, fix it.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by carzola(m): 8:33am
kennygee:Aunty go and sleep.. She can smoke and drink she Is human.. Your the type of lady that would be cheated on and physically abused by a man and still remain in the marriage.. Please have a functioning brain today.. Tonto's husband is a bisexual and that's what led to all the problems and bow divorce..
6 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by kennygee(f): 8:35am
carzola:
I actually meant "Smiling". Auto correct sucks.
Meanwhile, did she tell you her husband is bisexual?
None of them have come out clearly to say what is wrong in their marriage. I am not even bothered about what is wrong, if it can be fixed, it shouldn't be thrown away.
The husband in a recent interview claimed he never hit her. There's a rumour she is the violent one under the influence of marijuana, I am not concerned with all that.
Una go just dey throw insults anyhow. I sabi dish out insults pass you o. If I start, you go wish say you no start this one with me.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by ItzMoneyMan: 8:46am
I Wonder why some people will think that after doing bad things they deserve the good things of life.
Indeed Karma Is A Bastard....
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by RiversWatchDog(m): 8:53am
hmm READ MORE HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/daddy-freeze-advises-dikeh.html
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by angelTI(f): 8:59am
When did Freeze become counselor/advisor?
@Tonto, I really feel for you but remember you can plant okra and expect to harvest yam
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by jaydhorxe(m): 9:17am
..
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by CaroLyner(f): 9:26am
someone thaat couldnt handle his own marriage is giving advice.
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by lionlamb020(m): 9:33am
CaroLyner:I tire o... If na pastors matter now him blood go dey hot... Proper mumu of a guy
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by nikkypearl(f): 10:33am
who is daddy freeze again
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by luckydube: 10:41am
Daddy freeze must have been freezed... Has he married that young lady she's carrying about yet?
Anyway 2weeks old UK used Dell core i3 urgently for sale click for more details http://www.nairaland.com/3632171/sale-2-weeks-old-uk
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by Pxhone(m): 10:43am
This show that daddyfreeze never like Tonto dike, he want her to remain a single mom...he should have text her privately on how to settle with her husband Churchill.
Yeye celeb
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by NicestDude: 10:43am
Let us all spare 1 minute and laugh at Barcelona and arsenal fans
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by iamDaisy(f): 10:44am
Kikikikiki daddy freeze, freezing the marriage.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by ALAYORMII: 10:44am
Freeze don put him mouth now
Yam pepper scatter scatter
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by emeijeh(m): 10:44am
From what i just read above,
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by unclezuma: 10:44am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by SyberKate(f): 10:45am
k
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by hrykanu231(m): 10:45am
The attention we pay to these celebrities and their marriages, I pray people don't get too carried away that they would barely hear d trumpet when it sounds.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by freeborn76(m): 10:45am
Self-ordained radio pastor, armchair social critic and now speck-in-the eyes marriage counselor...Daddy, treat your illnesses first before trying to proffer prescription to another.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by repogirl(f): 10:47am
This is really sweet.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by Memphis357(m): 10:47am
Freezer, must you always talk??
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by emmabest2000(m): 10:47am
NicestDude:
Barcelona and Arsenal falls apart yesterday ...
@topic Waiting for Tonto replies to all of una wey the put mouth for her matter wey no concern una
But the truth be say Tonto don make this man popular ,
who knows him before ?
If you knows him b4 hit like
If you didnt hit share
3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by Aderola15(f): 10:47am
CaroLyner:As in ehn, Freeze matter don tire me ah swear.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by overdrive(m): 10:48am
carzola:
Can u prove d husband is bi-sexual
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by luvinhubby(m): 10:48am
Nonsense, did anybody send her to mix weed & whiskey in a deadly combo that can knockout a stallion.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by Josegun(m): 10:48am
It is well, they can fixed whatever happened. Just committed and will to make it happen.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by LoveJesus87(m): 10:48am
T
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by ednut1(m): 10:49am
coming from a divorcee, gerahere abeg
|Re: Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis by poshestmina(f): 10:52am
All of you shouting KARMA ,hope y'all are saints? bloody hypocrites!
1 Like
Actress Chacha Eke Shares Stunning Family Photos / Montana Fishburne Fires Back At Jamie Foxx: Calls Him Gay With Video To Proof . / ~Leona Lewis: Has She Had Plastic Surgery?~
Viewing this topic: topsylopsy(m), teepain, Odani, Lagusta(m), 2wice(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), mikhe2(m), OrnamentOne, blessedbyGod(f), martins1213, kodded(m), Stanleyelege(m), GideonVIBES(m), Sabay02(m), daniska3yaro(m), dammyblaze, adajoe555(f), cooldood(m), henyton, correctguy0900, katoto, devour129(m), Cchuks27(m), Ashleyma77(m), iknopro(m), mentorseries(m), Omojudy, Originakalokalo(m), SAKUR, kashkamp, vannessa7(f), santa62(m), Respect55(m), lanrecious(m), Zitoangels(m), kaywizee(m), DrOkoroafor(m), addy01, peterpen(m), blogAlive(m), Donelli, genearts(m), ofallah(m), mhzzbee, odyx, holahabib, haryodejy(m), eyzeberg, femtopyy(m), Malizzy(f), iswallker(m), Nixiepie(f), Clintonfire(m), shadow88, tutoh, viceldo(m), seenter84, Lucasinho(m), nduchucks, slex(m), prophetfire, Jacksparr0w127, asatemple(f), Rexleo(m), ecel, bionixs, babfet, RiversWatchDog(m), flawlesskayc and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3