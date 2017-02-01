Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Advice To Tonto Dikeh On Her Marriage Crisis (6098 Views)

He wrote:

My beautiful sister @tontolet,



Keep smiling always no matter what the situation is. Smiles are contagious, your teeming fans will feed off your smile and perceive your inner strength. Continue looking beautiful, you owe that to yourself. Keep yourself busy, rumors are a consequence of your fame, when you are busy, you will notice them less. Love yourself first, before any other thing you are Tonto, then a mother, sister, friend, mentor, wife etc. Whatever you do dear, don't forget to smile, the Lord is your strength.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQiJDiPFtWz/



These celebrities and marriage wahala,wishing her marriage quick recovery



SolexxBarry 1 Like 1 Share

Smiling won't fix her marriage sha.



Commitment and dedication to make it work is what they need



Her emotions might be all over the place but no strong couple got strong without going through their own share of thorns and bumps.



Don't exaggerate the issue, fix it. 9 Likes 1 Share

kennygee:

Smoking won't fix her marriage sha.



Commitment and dedication to make it work.



Her emotions might be all over the place but no string couple got strong without going through their own share of thorns and bumps.



Don't exaggerate the issue, fix it. Aunty go and sleep.. She can smoke and drink she Is human.. Your the type of lady that would be cheated on and physically abused by a man and still remain in the marriage.. Please have a functioning brain today.. Tonto's husband is a bisexual and that's what led to all the problems and bow divorce.. Aunty go and sleep.. She can smoke and drink she Is human.. Your the type of lady that would be cheated on and physically abused by a man and still remain in the marriage.. Please have a functioning brain today.. Tonto's husband is a bisexual and that's what led to all the problems and bow divorce.. 6 Likes

carzola:

Aunty go and sleep.. She can smoke and drink she Is human.. Your the type of lady that would be cheated on and physically abused by a man and still remain in the marriage.. Please have a functioning brain today.. Tonto's husband is a bisexual and that's what led to all the problems and bow divorce..

I actually meant "Smiling". Auto correct sucks.



Meanwhile, did she tell you her husband is bisexual?



None of them have come out clearly to say what is wrong in their marriage. I am not even bothered about what is wrong, if it can be fixed, it shouldn't be thrown away.



The husband in a recent interview claimed he never hit her. There's a rumour she is the violent one under the influence of marijuana, I am not concerned with all that.



I Wonder why some people will think that after doing bad things they deserve the good things of life.

Indeed Karma Is A Bastard.... 1 Like

When did Freeze become counselor/advisor?



@Tonto, I really feel for you but remember you can plant okra and expect to harvest yam 1 Like

.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

someone thaat couldnt handle his own marriage is giving advice. 3 Likes

CaroLyner:

someone thaat couldnt handle his own marriage is giving advice. I tire o... If na pastors matter now him blood go dey hot... Proper mumu of a guy I tire o... If na pastors matter now him blood go dey hot... Proper mumu of a guy 1 Like

who is daddy freeze again





This show that daddyfreeze never like Tonto dike, he want her to remain a single mom...he should have text her privately on how to settle with her husband Churchill.

Yeye celeb

Let us all spare 1 minute and laugh at Barcelona and arsenal fans 2 Likes

Kikikikiki daddy freeze, freezing the marriage.

Freeze don put him mouth now









Yam pepper scatter scatter

From what i just read above, Fridge freeze said nothing

k

The attention we pay to these celebrities and their marriages, I pray people don't get too carried away that they would barely hear d trumpet when it sounds. 1 Like

Self-ordained radio pastor, armchair social critic and now speck-in-the eyes marriage counselor...Daddy, treat your illnesses first before trying to proffer prescription to another.

This is really sweet.

?? Freezer, must you always talk??

NicestDude:

Let us all spare 1 minute and laugh at Barcelona and arsenal fans

Barcelona and Arsenal falls apart yesterday ...



@topic Waiting for Tonto replies to all of una wey the put mouth for her matter wey no concern una



But the truth be say Tonto don make this man popular ,

who knows him before ?



If you knows him b4 hit like

CaroLyner:

someone thaat couldnt handle his own marriage is giving advice. As in ehn, Freeze matter don tire me ah swear. As in ehn, Freeze matter don tire me ah swear.

carzola:

Aunty go and sleep.. She can smoke and drink she Is human.. Your the type of lady that would be cheated on and physically abused by a man and still remain in the marriage.. Please have a functioning brain today.. Tonto's husband is a bisexual and that's what led to all the problems and bow divorce..

Can u prove d husband is bi-sexual Can u prove d husband is bi-sexual 1 Like

Nonsense, did anybody send her to mix weed & whiskey in a deadly combo that can knockout a stallion.

It is well, they can fixed whatever happened. Just committed and will to make it happen.

T

coming from a divorcee, gerahere abeg