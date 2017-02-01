Why? Why? Why? These people are truly animals, Honestly. Clashing with this, clashing with that, all the time, every time, simply because they know their brother is in power so they know they can get away with ANYTHING anytime. Wow I bet those morons and half brained imbeciles who voted for buhari never saw this coming. They wanted 'change' they were all shouting 'change'. Apart from his anti-corruption campaign that is one-sided, there is nothing else the old man is doing there. Anybody who votes that heartless coldblooded dullard and absolute illetrate jihadist terrorist Fulani herdsman into power again come 2019 will have the blood of these people and those they will continue to kill for no reason on his or her head. Enough is Enough. Thank you.

All State Chief Executives go home at the end of every month with millions of tax payers money in the name of Security Vote (I wonder why they tagged it vote).

At the end of it all, we the tax payers realize that we are far from being secured.Communities are charged with providing their own vigilante groups to provide them security. Individuals are again charged with providing securities for their residences. Yet, we are far from being secured.

We even go further by caging ourselves, in our own private homes, like prisoners, with strong iron bars o, and we delude ourselves by calling it burglary proofs, which cannot even keep out burglars. So, where is the security?

You are afraid at home...

You are afraid while going about your daily business...

You are afraid while travelling...

You are afraid while in relaxation centres...

Afraid of robbers

Afraid of extremists

Afraid of petty thieves

Afraid of area boys

Even afraid of Security agents who are supposed to provide us with security against aggression.

Who now fights the course of the ordinary man?



These Fulani herdsmen are already taking it too far. Unless each community stands to fight them back, they'll continue to think that they have the right to graze anywhere, anyhow.

How many are they for crying out loud? It is not as if they go about in thousands! A community can wipe out an entire herd within an hour! So why are we still allowing them to terrorize us?

Unless we stand up and fight, they'll continue to terrorize our communities.