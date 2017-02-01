₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by zoba88: 10:10am
Sequel to the report on communal clash between Lushi fulani community and mumuye in Taraba State,the officals of National Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with Taraba State Emergency Management Agency went for an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas to ascertain the level of damages in order to provide assistance to the affected persons.
The cause of the clash is yet unknown.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fulani-community-clash-with-mumuye-in.html
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by zoba88: 10:10am
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by limeta(f): 10:16am
Time to wage war on fulani people.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:28am
Why should a particular tribe hold a whole country to ransom this is out of hand already and you guys believe we have a goverment.
No press conference, no debate at the senate, no pyton dance, all we do is look and tweet....The last guy that condenm thier activities was almost arrested .
An u guys call this space a country with a working goverment
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by dragonking2: 10:29am
Fulanis are not Nigerians.
Can't we just send them back to their real country? These people can't live peacefully with others.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by Neyo44(m): 10:29am
This Fulani...God will deliver us from. Them
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by hohafrank: 10:29am
OK
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by Fairgodwin(m): 10:29am
Oh God please forgive me; but the day You created the Fulanis did you deposit so much hate and violence in them? Why are they so naturally wicked and violence prone?
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:29am
Why? Why? Why? These people are truly animals, Honestly. Clashing with this, clashing with that, all the time, every time, simply because they know their brother is in power so they know they can get away with ANYTHING anytime. Wow I bet those morons and half brained imbeciles who voted for buhari never saw this coming. They wanted 'change' they were all shouting 'change'. Apart from his anti-corruption campaign that is one-sided, there is nothing else the old man is doing there. Anybody who votes that heartless coldblooded dullard and absolute illetrate jihadist terrorist Fulani herdsman into power again come 2019 will have the blood of these people and those they will continue to kill for no reason on his or her head. Enough is Enough. Thank you.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:30am
limeta:Long overdue
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by johncallidon(m): 10:30am
ok
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by wolesmile(m): 10:30am
All State Chief Executives go home at the end of every month with millions of tax payers money in the name of Security Vote (I wonder why they tagged it vote).
At the end of it all, we the tax payers realize that we are far from being secured.Communities are charged with providing their own vigilante groups to provide them security. Individuals are again charged with providing securities for their residences. Yet, we are far from being secured.
We even go further by caging ourselves, in our own private homes, like prisoners, with strong iron bars o, and we delude ourselves by calling it burglary proofs, which cannot even keep out burglars. So, where is the security?
You are afraid at home...
You are afraid while going about your daily business...
You are afraid while travelling...
You are afraid while in relaxation centres...
Afraid of robbers
Afraid of extremists
Afraid of petty thieves
Afraid of area boys
Even afraid of Security agents who are supposed to provide us with security against aggression.
Who now fights the course of the ordinary man?
These Fulani herdsmen are already taking it too far. Unless each community stands to fight them back, they'll continue to think that they have the right to graze anywhere, anyhow.
How many are they for crying out loud? It is not as if they go about in thousands! A community can wipe out an entire herd within an hour! So why are we still allowing them to terrorize us?
Unless we stand up and fight, they'll continue to terrorize our communities.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by SuperBlack: 10:30am
Na dem dem
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by Icecomrade: 10:30am
Fulani again?
These Nomads just got serious guts since Buhari assumed office.
Nah wah o
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by judemmesoma(m): 10:30am
Fulani abeg live naija. alone......happy matriculation to all the year one students of coou.....greatest eagles and falcons fly higher
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:31am
Why is there so much turmoil in the world
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by Saintp(m): 10:31am
Fulani and violence are like.........
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by Realedu: 10:31am
I'm Just Short of words.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by mogahs: 10:31am
It's probably because of grazing land
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by UncleJudax(m): 10:33am
Smh. These people have really crashed the average IQ of Nigeria. These are sub-human to say the least.
If there was any justice in this world, all man go get hin own country...we are too different!
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by DaniDani(m): 10:33am
Foolani Merdsmen are really the biblical "spoilers, locusts, canker worm, caterpillars".. Any where you see foolani merdsmen, beware that they have come to " steal, kill and destroy"....Chase them like fayose, despise them like fan I kayode, and give them double portion of their evil like my aba boys..
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by ultimatebas(m): 10:33am
That's how the revolution starts
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by kingbet365: 10:34am
We laugh in Spanish.. ...
After fulanis finish killing this Muslims in the north then we will laugh more. ....
Lol abegi finish them for us.. . Rest in peace buhari
Zombies you can kiss death like this
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by sojayy(m): 10:34am
Whr are d houses ?
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by thornapple(f): 10:35am
These Fulani people na wao. Even if you give them one big country of their own this won't stop....
It's high time for Ranches, enough is enough.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by davereal(m): 10:35am
I love my state, we don't take poo from these Fulani terrorists since the security agencies seems to be active only when a Fulani or his cow is killed. Eye for an eye...the Mosaic Law!
No dulling!
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:35am
limeta:them go don ban you for saying the truth
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by IPOB123london: 10:38am
one north right?
the think we do not know
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by Biggty(m): 10:40am
It is high time every other tribes in Nigeria become aggressive towards this fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) by KingMicky3286: 10:43am
They are from Congo, they came to dance makossa in Nigeria, Clap for yourself... One Nigerian In Grave
