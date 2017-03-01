₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:05pm
A mosque which was overtaken by the Boko Haram terrorists group and was used as an operational base in Kogi state was today destroyed on the order of the state governor. Read below what was shared by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor of Kogi State Petra Akinti Onyegbule.....
Ahlul-Sunnah Mosque in Inike, Okene LGA which was taken over by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group. The Nigerian Army got Intel that members of BH used the mosque as operational base and came here in 2015. It was a battle. You can see signs of the gun duel on the building.
It still stood. Used for producing IEDs. Some of the fundamentalists still gathered here clandestinely in the name of Islam to plan and hatch evil.
GYB says no more ....
It is coming down as I type.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/mosque-which-was-converted-to.html
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:06pm
nice
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by StRichard(m): 5:09pm
It can only be mosque
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Gurumaharaji(m): 5:10pm
Just imagined .....this Bokoharam kill d Muslims more than d Christians yet they Muslims keep on shielding them....If not dat Almighty gat our back, they xtian could have been extinct in this country .
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:10pm
StRichard:It can only be an iPod miscreant.
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sasko(m): 5:12pm
Are you a muslim ? .
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:18pm
The same Sheeples who would come here to write idiotic epistles in defence of one useless man of Dog who calls himself "apostle" would open their gutter to talk shiit about other people as though they are any different.
We've seen countless number of occasions here sacrilegious acts being carried out in "churches" all in the name of religion, but you never see Muslims attack the entire christian religion or churches in general because of such isolated incidents, but when it is the other way round, you see some religious bigots cum illiterates lash out at All Muslims as though our religion is without blemish.
What a caricature of nature.
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by ovadozes(m): 5:21pm
omenkaLives:Delusional statement...obsession at it's peak
Obsessive compulsive disorder orchestrated by peanuts from BMC
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:21pm
Ipobs and boko boiz are same
They are enemies of state
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:23pm
Gurumaharaji:
When Gej a Christian president was there what did he do to protect us ?
Rather him and dasuki looted us dry
With badeh and oritsejeafor
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:25pm
sarrki:You dey mind them? In fact, the lies ipob spreads daily could even cause more harm than all Boko bombs put together.
Useless things.
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sanandreas(m): 5:31pm
omenkaLives:
Always say the truth. Forget these little peanut u are gêtting from the government.
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:31pm
PLEASE TURN IT TO GROUND ZERO. SECURITY FIRST.
ALLAHU ALAM
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by rfnextar(m): 5:33pm
I strongly believe God has perfect His religion
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 5:38pm
Okene,na wa oo pls boko haram remain. Der don't come to benin
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 5:39pm
beautiful
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by mmosac: 5:39pm
later thy will say they arent involved. na them them
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by pmud11: 5:40pm
madridguy:This Governor is working
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 5:41pm
omenkaLives:
But the "ipod miscreant" is right. Where else would an Islamic Terrorist group have its headquarters if not in a mosque?
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by jude33084(m): 5:41pm
lols
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Nukualofa: 5:41pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by jbcul4ril(m): 5:41pm
Gurumaharaji:if the baby picture to hang is yours, I hope and pray she grow up to see you alive and responsible before you commit suicide because sound very frustrating. May God help you IJN
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by hardwerk: 5:42pm
sarrki:
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:42pm
ovadozes:
What's wrong with the statement?
|Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Upnepaa(m): 5:43pm
