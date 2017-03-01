Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) (20940 Views)

Ahlul-Sunnah Mosque in Inike, Okene LGA which was taken over by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group. The Nigerian Army got Intel that members of BH used the mosque as operational base and came here in 2015. It was a battle. You can see signs of the gun duel on the building.



It still stood. Used for producing IEDs. Some of the fundamentalists still gathered here clandestinely in the name of Islam to plan and hatch evil.



GYB says no more ....

It is coming down as I type.



It can only be mosque

Just imagined .....this Bokoharam kill d Muslims more than d Christians yet they Muslims keep on shielding them....If not dat Almighty gat our back, they xtian could have been extinct in this country .

StRichard:

It can only be an iPod miscreant. It can only be an iPod miscreant.

Are you a muslim ? .

The same Sheeples who would come here to write idiotic epistles in defence of one useless man of Dog who calls himself "apostle" would open their gutter to talk shiit about other people as though they are any different.



We've seen countless number of occasions here sacrilegious acts being carried out in "churches" all in the name of religion, but you never see Muslims attack the entire christian religion or churches in general because of such isolated incidents, but when it is the other way round, you see some religious bigots cum illiterates lash out at All Muslims as though our religion is without blemish.



What a caricature of nature.

omenkaLives:

It can only be an iPod miscreant. Delusional statement...obsession at it's peak

Delusional statement...obsession at it's peak

Obsessive compulsive disorder orchestrated by peanuts from BMC

Ipobs and boko boiz are same



They are enemies of state

Gurumaharaji:

Just imagined .....this Bokoharam kill d Muslims more than d Christians yet they Muslims keep on shielding them....If not dat Almighty gat our back, they xtian could have been extinct in this country .

When Gej a Christian president was there what did he do to protect us ?



Rather him and dasuki looted us dry



When Gej a Christian president was there what did he do to protect us ?

Rather him and dasuki looted us dry

With badeh and oritsejeafor

sarrki:

Ipobs and boko boiz are same



They are enemies of state You dey mind them? In fact, the lies ipob spreads daily could even cause more harm than all Boko bombs put together.



You dey mind them? In fact, the lies ipob spreads daily could even cause more harm than all Boko bombs put together.

Useless things.

omenkaLives:

The same Sheeples who would come here to write idiotic epistles in defence of one useless man of Dog who calls himself "apostle" would open their gutter to talk shiit about other people as though they are any different.



We've seen countless number of occasions here sacrilegious acts being carried out in "churches" all in the name of religion, but you never see Muslims attack the entire christian religion or churches in general because of such isolated incidents, but when it is the other way round, you see some religious bigots cum illiterates lash out at All Muslims as though our religion is without blemish.



What a caricature of nature.

Always say the truth. Forget these little peanut u are gêtting from the government.

PLEASE TURN IT TO GROUND ZERO. SECURITY FIRST.



ALLAHU ALAM

I strongly believe God has perfect His religion 1 Like

Okene,na wa oo pls boko haram remain. Der don't come to benin

later thy will say they arent involved. na them them 1 Like

madridguy:

PLEASE TURN IT TO GROUND ZERO. SECURITY FIRST.



This Governor is working

omenkaLives:

It can only be an iPod miscreant.

But the "ipod miscreant" is right. Where else would an Islamic Terrorist group have its headquarters if not in a mosque?

omenkaLives:

It can only be an iPod miscreant.

Gurumaharaji:

if the baby picture to hang is yours, I hope and pray she grow up to see you alive and responsible before you commit suicide because sound very frustrating. May God help you IJN

sarrki:

Ipobs and boko boiz are same



They are enemies of state