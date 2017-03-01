₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,266 members, 3,420,442 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 07:53 PM

Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) (20940 Views)

Houses & Cars Belonging To Kidnappers In Kogi Destroyed By Governor Bello. PICS / Fulani Community & Mumuye People Clash In Taraba,Houses Destroyed(photos) / Soldier Carrying Sand After Kiling Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest(pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:05pm
A mosque which was overtaken by the Boko Haram terrorists group and was used as an operational base in Kogi state was today destroyed on the order of the state governor. Read below what was shared by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor of Kogi State Petra Akinti Onyegbule.....

Ahlul-Sunnah Mosque in Inike, Okene LGA which was taken over by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group. The Nigerian Army got Intel that members of BH used the mosque as operational base and came here in 2015. It was a battle. You can see signs of the gun duel on the building.

It still stood. Used for producing IEDs. Some of the fundamentalists still gathered here clandestinely in the name of Islam to plan and hatch evil.

GYB says no more ....
It is coming down as I type.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/mosque-which-was-converted-to.html

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:06pm
nice
Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by StRichard(m): 5:09pm
It can only be mosque

78 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Gurumaharaji(m): 5:10pm
Just imagined .....this Bokoharam kill d Muslims more than d Christians yet they Muslims keep on shielding them....If not dat Almighty gat our back, they xtian could have been extinct in this country .

47 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:10pm
StRichard:
It can only be mosque
It can only be an iPod miscreant.

53 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sasko(m): 5:12pm
Are you a muslim ? .
Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:18pm
The same Sheeples who would come here to write idiotic epistles in defence of one useless man of Dog who calls himself "apostle" would open their gutter to talk shiit about other people as though they are any different.

We've seen countless number of occasions here sacrilegious acts being carried out in "churches" all in the name of religion, but you never see Muslims attack the entire christian religion or churches in general because of such isolated incidents, but when it is the other way round, you see some religious bigots cum illiterates lash out at All Muslims as though our religion is without blemish.

What a caricature of nature.

46 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by ovadozes(m): 5:21pm
omenkaLives:
It can only be an iPod miscreant.
Delusional statement...obsession at it's peak
Obsessive compulsive disorder orchestrated by peanuts from BMC

52 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:21pm
Ipobs and boko boiz are same

They are enemies of state

7 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:23pm
Gurumaharaji:
Just imagined .....this Bokoharam kill d Muslims more than d Christians yet they Muslims keep on shielding them....If not dat Almighty gat our back, they xtian could have been extinct in this country .

When Gej a Christian president was there what did he do to protect us ?

Rather him and dasuki looted us dry

With badeh and oritsejeafor

16 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by omenkaLives: 5:25pm
sarrki:
Ipobs and boko boiz are same

They are enemies of state
You dey mind them? In fact, the lies ipob spreads daily could even cause more harm than all Boko bombs put together.

Useless things.

13 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by sanandreas(m): 5:31pm
omenkaLives:
The same Sheeples who would come here to write idiotic epistles in defence of one useless man of Dog who calls himself "apostle" would open their gutter to talk shiit about other people as though they are any different.

We've seen countless number of occasions here sacrilegious acts being carried out in "churches" all in the name of religion, but you never see Muslims attack the entire christian religion or churches in general because of such isolated incidents, but when it is the other way round, you see some religious bigots cum illiterates lash out at All Muslims as though our religion is without blemish.

What a caricature of nature.

Always say the truth. Forget these little peanut u are gêtting from the government.

49 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:31pm
PLEASE TURN IT TO GROUND ZERO. SECURITY FIRST.

ALLAHU ALAM

4 Likes

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by rfnextar(m): 5:33pm
I strongly believe God has perfect His religion

1 Like

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 5:38pm
Okene,na wa oo pls boko haram remain. Der don't come to benin
Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 5:39pm
beautiful
Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by mmosac: 5:39pm
later thy will say they arent involved. na them them

1 Like

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by pmud11: 5:40pm
madridguy:
PLEASE TURN IT TO GROUND ZERO. SECURITY FIRST.

ALLAHU ALAM
This Governor is working

1 Like

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 5:41pm
omenkaLives:
It can only be an iPod miscreant.

But the "ipod miscreant" is right. Where else would an Islamic Terrorist group have its headquarters if not in a mosque?

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by jude33084(m): 5:41pm
lols
Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Nukualofa: 5:41pm
omenkaLives:
It can only be an iPod miscreant.

31 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by jbcul4ril(m): 5:41pm
Gurumaharaji:
Just imagined .....this Bokoharam kill d Muslims more than d Christians yet they Muslims keep on shielding them....If not dat Almighty gat our back, they xtian could have been extinct in this country .
if the baby picture to hang is yours, I hope and pray she grow up to see you alive and responsible before you commit suicide because sound very frustrating. May God help you IJN

1 Like

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by hardwerk: 5:42pm
sarrki:
Ipobs and boko boiz are same

They are enemies of state

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:42pm
ovadozes:

Delusional statement...obsession at it's peak

What's wrong with the statement? sad sad sad

1 Like

Re: Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) by Upnepaa(m): 5:43pm
undecided

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Four British Mps Of Nigerian Heritage At The Nigerian High Commission In The UK / 7 Simple Things You Can Do To Show #ChangeHasBegunWithYou / Avengers ‘blow Up 3 Pipelines’, Say Doomsday Ahead

Viewing this topic: juola(f), zirrah, Sharming95(m), Sosqui, oyek691, nuted, ziggy3579, NigeriaKitchen, Unsad(m), wolverine1987, excanny, OAUTemitayo, YourWife(f), LibertyRep, alfsalami, ogbologbo1000(m), hemucology(m), opal4real(m), Timblaze(m), tommysparks, kunzo, emoney2017, Ever8054, Ridwan1821, Salimney(m), joe120120(m), ENIGMA11(m), wasak(m), Jimmyselly, chidebe, isa112(m), dominicsavio, francotunsco(m), titigafar(m), KehindeOmololu(m), olaxx, danpossible(m), spartoo, tunapa4dem, kakadinho0880, pman07, debedebe(m), Bold11, patrickdaniel, teebaxy(m), olamiday12(m), CircleOfWilis, 1shortblackboy, Champele(m), ghuzy01, susidy(m), sasquareT(m) and 95 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.