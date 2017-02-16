Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London (16319 Views)

Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in London.



They were accompanied by Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan for the visit, which sources said was organized promptly by both the presidency and the National Assembly.



They left Nigeria Wednesday morning and met the president hours after arriving in London.



It was unclear what they discussed but pictures of their meeting showed the president and his three guests together at Abuja House, the president’s official residence in the UK.



President Buhari has been in London since January 19. The presidency had first announced that he was there for a 10-day leave. But he has since extended the leave on medical grounds.



The National Assembly leaders visit may be a solidarity visit to express their sympathy to him. It may also be on



some crucial issues that they may require direct face-to-face meeting.

Sources said many legislators were unaware of the visit as the trip was organized discreetly.



One source said even Speaker Dogara learnt about the trip late and had to cancel his Abuja engagements at the last minute.



Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun who would have travelled with them yesterday did not do so because of engagement with ECOWAS parliamentarians in Abuja.



But his spokesperson Wole Oladimeji said the deputy speaker would travel to London today to join them

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/how-deputy-speaker-missed-saraki-dogara-discreet-visit-to-buhari-in-london/185504.html

Please the president should remain in Saudi Arabia.There is relative peace by Fulani herdsmen since he left the country. 33 Likes 3 Shares





Nigerians and the Akons that rule them.. 1 Like 1 Share



Can someone tell me the meaning of "deceased visit"



I think i will be discreetly happy if that's what I've been thinking 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

Them give the deputy speaker leg over

.....

The guy no been dey the picture when dem snap am that year..



Na just talk make e no b like say na plan work..



Deputy dey go Ecowas when VP dey?

Deputy dey go Ecowas when senate deputy dey?

Deputy dey go Ecowas when foreign affairs minister dey?



Since asun enter office, na now dem give am ecowas work?



Abeg make dem talk another one, this one no gym. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

These people sef

nsi efi 1 Like 1 Share

SEEING THE PRESIDENT IN NIGERIA IS BELIEVING THAT HE ACTUALLY WAS IN LONDON. 6 Likes

It's a BIG SHAME really.

I CANNOT imagine another country's leader, president, prime minister or whatever sitting, sleeping and dizzying pleasurably away in another country. 11 Likes 2 Shares

i stand with pmb 1 Like 1 Share

The truth can not be hidden forever 4 Likes

I haven't heard of many bad news eversince pmb left Nigeria





ta ba sun ekun, a ma riran o





even Fulani non.sense striking has limit



can't just wait for 2019, to have a real democracy back to Nigeria 3 Likes 1 Share

Dollar is 512 to a naira... Keresene is 1500/5L... A paint plastic of garri is now 800. Abeg, Hon. Lasun kindly tell PMB to come home ASAP and lead this country frm the front out of this economic hardship, because i don't understand this one that BABA is forming sick when obviously he is actually fedup and now using style to shy away frm his responsibility. 7 Likes 1 Share

They Draining the lil forex we've managed to garner now huh?

How insensitive can a govt be? 3 Likes 1 Share

Check the date the picture was uploaded on Facebook 5 Likes 1 Share

This Buhari matter, I don tire jari 2 Likes

I'm just waiting for FG to let the cat out of the bag. Till then, I'd just watch them lying and deceiving themselves 2 Likes

limitless777 :

It's a BIG SHAME really.

I CANNOT imagine another country's leader, president, prime minister or whatever sitting, sleeping and dizzying pleasurably away in another country. It's a BIG SHAME really.I CANNOT imagine another country's leader, president, prime minister or whatever sitting, sleeping and dizzying pleasurably away in another country. 2 Likes

Only God will save the soul of our lying politricians!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

DISCREET VISIT! Ok o!



Gwuodu dey!

stephnie1:

i stand with pmb

Na only stand? U no lie with am? Na only stand? U no lie with am? 7 Likes 1 Share

if him like,make e dey london,if him like make e dey uk..make e sha no carry him badluck come back here o. 1 Like 1 Share

Interesting

Fafunde1:

Them give the deputy speaker leg over Lol. Nai him comot for road