|How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by ijustdey: 3:24pm
Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in London.
By Abdullahi Tasiu Abubakar
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Dildo(m): 3:36pm
Please the president should remain in Saudi Arabia.There is relative peace by Fulani herdsmen since he left the country.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by unclezuma: 4:25pm
Nigerians and the Akons that rule them..
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by GossipHeart(m): 4:25pm
Can someone tell me the meaning of "deceased visit"
I think i will be discreetly happy if that's what I've been thinking
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by brunofarad(m): 4:25pm
Nice one
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Fafunde1: 4:25pm
Them give the deputy speaker leg over
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Bolustic: 4:26pm
.....
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Dymo: 4:27pm
The guy no been dey the picture when dem snap am that year..
Na just talk make e no b like say na plan work..
Deputy dey go Ecowas when VP dey?
Deputy dey go Ecowas when senate deputy dey?
Deputy dey go Ecowas when foreign affairs minister dey?
Since asun enter office, na now dem give am ecowas work?
Abeg make dem talk another one, this one no gym.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by tafabaloo(m): 4:27pm
Ok
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by SuperBlack: 4:27pm
These people sef
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by andymofia(m): 4:29pm
nsi efi
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by misteryman: 4:29pm
SEEING THE PRESIDENT IN NIGERIA IS BELIEVING THAT HE ACTUALLY WAS IN LONDON.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by limitless777(m): 4:30pm
It's a BIG SHAME really.
I CANNOT imagine another country's leader, president, prime minister or whatever sitting, sleeping and dizzying pleasurably away in another country.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by stephnie1(f): 4:30pm
i stand with pmb
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by ALAYORMII: 4:30pm
The truth can not be hidden forever
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Adebowale89(m): 4:31pm
I haven't heard of many bad news eversince pmb left Nigeria
ta ba sun ekun, a ma riran o
even Fulani non.sense striking has limit
can't just wait for 2019, to have a real democracy back to Nigeria
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by deolu2000(m): 4:33pm
Dollar is 512 to a naira... Keresene is 1500/5L... A paint plastic of garri is now 800. Abeg, Hon. Lasun kindly tell PMB to come home ASAP and lead this country frm the front out of this economic hardship, because i don't understand this one that BABA is forming sick when obviously he is actually fedup and now using style to shy away frm his responsibility.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Mrsumec: 4:33pm
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by HARDDON: 4:33pm
They Draining the lil forex we've managed to garner now huh?
How insensitive can a govt be?
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by ipreach(m): 4:33pm
Check the date the picture was uploaded on Facebook
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by bornmekus: 4:37pm
This Buhari matter, I don tire jari
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:40pm
I'm just waiting for FG to let the cat out of the bag. Till then, I'd just watch them lying and deceiving themselves
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by ephi123(f): 4:43pm
limitless777:
It's a BIG SHAME really.
I CANNOT imagine another country's leader, president, prime minister or whatever sitting, sleeping and dizzying pleasurably away in another country.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by sammyj: 4:46pm
Only God will save the soul of our lying politricians!!!!!
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by DonCortino: 4:53pm
DISCREET VISIT! Ok o!
Gwuodu dey!
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Eluwilussit(m): 4:54pm
stephnie1:
Na only stand? U no lie with am?
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by moyakz(m): 4:58pm
if him like,make e dey london,if him like make e dey uk..make e sha no carry him badluck come back here o.
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by ItsawrapOutfit: 5:03pm
Interesting
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Inferno17: 5:04pm
Lol. Nai him comot for road
Fafunde1:
|Re: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/dogara 'discreet Visit' To Buhari In London by Jolar101: 5:05pm
We just want to see the man Nigerians voted for, that's so.
