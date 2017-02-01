Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics (12754 Views)

'Jungle Justice Befall An Arm Robber:



Abua by Foster Street witnessed a spectacle when an arm robber that run out of luck was caught and burnt immediately. The robbers has gone on an operation but his gang members escaped leaving him behind to be caught and roasted like a goat.



Members of the public are still watching as the fire munches the guy to death.



Jungle justice is as a result of lack of trust in the Police system'



Cross river again.. U go ahead to rob wen u know it's immediate life sentence if u get caught.. 1 Like

As long as he is armed, my pity for him is limited. 6 Likes

Very good.





People are waking up to their responsibilities.





Same treatment should be meted out to rapists, kidnappers & ritualists. 18 Likes

Don't forget corrupt politicians and judges. Don't forget corrupt politicians and judges. 35 Likes 1 Share

I don't care about corrupt politicians on this one.



They don't break into your house at night, steal all you have then go ahead to rape your wife, sisters, mother in front of you. I don't care about corrupt politicians on this one.They don't break into your house at night, steal all you have then go ahead to rape your wife, sisters, mother in front of you. 38 Likes 1 Share

My friend when you are right you are right. Carry on. My friend when you are right you are right. Carry on. 11 Likes

I swear make I no catch who thief my white gold.. 6 Likes

Wetin even dey for Calabar for people to thief?



Dry town. 2 Likes

swtman:

I swear make I no catch who thief my white gold.. na me thief am na me thief am 4 Likes

,see roasting oo Na human being them burn like yam,see roasting oo

some people will come here to scream jungle justice

too bad...

luck ran out of him. the funniest part is, his partners in crime will never learn from this 2 Likes

he could have been used to trail his colleagues.... he shouldnt have been burnt. 4 Likes

Where are the fellas shouting jungle justice

If we can extend this to political criminals, the dignity of this nation will be restored. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dust to dust! Ashes to ashes

Terrible

This is absolutely unfair. Why would jungle justice be meted out to a petty thief whereas Bigger thieves under the guise of Senators, Governors, House of Reps,Presidency sponsors, past and present presidents walk freely in the country. Life is an irony! 1 Like 1 Share

man's inhumanity to man. smh

ikunle abiamo oooooo

Na wa o

They don't still hear word after their colleagues got burnt until they taste same fate 1 Like

They are burning the wrong people

Go senate and look doe people to burn

barbaric

I used to think of this behaviour as barbaric till I saw the news about the 11year old whose mother and sister were raped and had their throats cut off, and he also had his throat cut and was left for dead but by God's grace survived. I stopped feeling bad for armed robbers. Burn them all. 3 Likes

They don't break into your house at night, steal all you have then go ahead to rape your wife, sisters, mother in front of you. no instead they steal money that could be used to provide social amenities....provide jobs which in turn creates social vices such as the said robbery ....now I don't condone these acts but wouldn't u say its better to stop the source of the problems no instead they steal money that could be used to provide social amenities....provide jobs which in turn creates social vices such as the said robbery ....now I don't condone these acts but wouldn't u say its better to stop the source of the problems 1 Like 1 Share