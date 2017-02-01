₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by ebosie11(f): 3:57pm
As shared by Ifere Paul.....
'Jungle Justice Befall An Arm Robber:
Abua by Foster Street witnessed a spectacle when an arm robber that run out of luck was caught and burnt immediately. The robbers has gone on an operation but his gang members escaped leaving him behind to be caught and roasted like a goat.
Members of the public are still watching as the fire munches the guy to death.
Jungle justice is as a result of lack of trust in the Police system'
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by sweetval: 3:58pm
Cross river again.. U go ahead to rob wen u know it's immediate life sentence if u get caught..
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by themonk(m): 3:59pm
As long as he is armed, my pity for him is limited.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by MasterofNL: 4:01pm
Very good.
People are waking up to their responsibilities.
Same treatment should be meted out to rapists, kidnappers & ritualists.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by LoveMachine(m): 4:07pm
MasterofNL:
Don't forget corrupt politicians and judges.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by MasterofNL: 4:09pm
LoveMachine:
I don't care about corrupt politicians on this one.
They don't break into your house at night, steal all you have then go ahead to rape your wife, sisters, mother in front of you.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by LoveMachine(m): 4:10pm
MasterofNL:
My friend when you are right you are right. Carry on.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by Mrrater: 5:35pm
Crime
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by swtman: 5:36pm
I swear make I no catch who thief my white gold..
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by madjune: 5:37pm
Wetin even dey for Calabar for people to thief?
Dry town.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by Hades2016(m): 5:37pm
swtman:na me thief am
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by willi926(m): 5:37pm
Na human being them burn like yam ,see roasting oo
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by bobbykosh(m): 5:38pm
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by yusufobinna1(m): 5:38pm
some people will come here to scream jungle justice
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by ItzHoludex(m): 5:38pm
too bad...
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by manchester1: 5:38pm
luck ran out of him. the funniest part is, his partners in crime will never learn from this
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by lawsbanks: 5:39pm
he could have been used to trail his colleagues.... he shouldnt have been burnt.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by lordsharks(m): 5:40pm
Where are the fellas shouting jungle justice
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by NNVanguard(m): 5:40pm
If we can extend this to political criminals, the dignity of this nation will be restored.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by mccoy47(m): 5:40pm
Dust to dust! Ashes to ashes
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by fpeter(f): 5:41pm
Terrible
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by myners007: 5:41pm
This is absolutely unfair. Why would jungle justice be meted out to a petty thief whereas Bigger thieves under the guise of Senators, Governors, House of Reps,Presidency sponsors, past and present presidents walk freely in the country. Life is an irony!
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by fivestarrealty: 5:41pm
man's inhumanity to man. smh
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by Iamsolslim(m): 5:41pm
ikunle abiamo oooooo
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by dayleke(m): 5:41pm
Na wa o
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by fabuloz1(m): 5:41pm
They don't still hear word after their colleagues got burnt until they taste same fate
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by purplekayc(m): 5:42pm
They are burning the wrong people
Go senate and look doe people to burn
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by kesikeller(m): 5:42pm
barbaric
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by seXytOhbAd(m): 5:43pm
I used to think of this behaviour as barbaric till I saw the news about the 11year old whose mother and sister were raped and had their throats cut off, and he also had his throat cut and was left for dead but by God's grace survived. I stopped feeling bad for armed robbers. Burn them all.
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by Friedyokes: 5:43pm
MasterofNL:no instead they steal money that could be used to provide social amenities....provide jobs which in turn creates social vices such as the said robbery ....now I don't condone these acts but wouldn't u say its better to stop the source of the problems
|Re: Armed Robber Burnt To Death In Cross Rivers State (Disturbing Graphic Pics by vatiqan: 5:45pm
Calabar, my Calabar. In the news for more than 5 timx today; all, on bad news. Meanwhile, Calabar Municipality @ the moment is very peaceful.
#ISupportJungleJustice.
