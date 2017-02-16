₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:28pm
The Presidency, on Thursday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will not speak to Nigerians from London because he has right to his vacation.
Featuring on TVC television Programme, ‘This Morning’, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said Buhari’s right will not be infringed upon.
According to Adesina, “Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.”
The President’s media aide also noted that those doubting the veracity of the released photographs of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s visit in London are “haters, greedy.”
Recall that both National Assembly leaders met with the President yesterday at his vacation spot in London.
Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in London, was recently rumoured dead.
However, several dignitaries from Nigeria have visited him at the Abuja House in London with photographs of their visits published online.
Some of the photos have resulted to widespread condemnations from Nigerians, who have insisted that he speaks to the nation from his vacation to show he is alive.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/16/buhari-will-not-speak-nigerians-london-femi-adesina/
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by madridguy(m): 4:28pm
YA SALAMU: O Source of Peace
The One who is perfect, whole, prosperous and content.
The One who is the source of all peace, wholeness and safety.
The One who has rendered all of creation to be perfect, whole, prosperous and content.
The One whose creation is free of imperfections, free of faults and free of error.
O Allah! You are the Great Healer. There is no cure but through You, which leaves behind no disease, heal President Muhammadu Buhari Bijahi seyyidi-il hujud PBUH.
Ameen.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:30pm
Now , lets go there. Let the hate begin
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by stephnie1(f): 4:31pm
I stand With PMB
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by helinues: 4:32pm
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by Aufbauh(m): 4:33pm
"All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone"- Blaise Pascal
The president deserves his personal privacy if it is guaranteed by the law. Let busy body stay quiet in their own room.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by OnankpaBa(m): 4:34pm
“Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.”
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:35pm
madridguy:
YOU NEVER TYPE FINISH?
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by SweetLove0(f): 4:37pm
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by amamahdaniel(m): 4:42pm
VERY SOON THE TRUTH WILL REVEAL. ALL THIS STORY EVERY DAY IT GOIN TO END ONE DAY.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by madridguy(m): 4:45pm
Done.
DONSMITH123:
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:48pm
madridguy:
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:48pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by poiZon: 4:48pm
my question is will baba collect this month salary so?
Hw abt estacode?
The airforce1, who dey pay for the services?
Is it in naira, dolls or pound the son of sterling?
If baba dullard is 'hale n hearty', what is keeping him thr? Abi him dey enjoy the winter season?
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:48pm
Aufbauh:
gbam
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 4:50pm
poiZon:
now, if you proceed on annual leave in your office, are you entitle to your salary or not?
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by dragonking2: 4:52pm
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by Olaolufred(m): 4:52pm
It is foolish for Buhari to be calling TV stations or holding press conference to play down rumours by some enemies still baffled about 2015 elections.
dispelling which rumour by who?
those propagating it needs it to enjoy their evening drinks.
those for buhari also knows he is alive but on medical leave.
Enemies dont deserve such response. I mean panick chat.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by poiZon: 4:59pm
DONSMITH123:which govt worker dey go on leave thrice in a year?
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by temitemi1(m): 5:00pm
Continue fooling urself
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by DONSMITH123(m): 5:04pm
poiZon:
you never answer my question.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by maradelkitchen: 5:20pm
Get well soon.PMB
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by Emycord: 5:22pm
stephnie1:in the other room i guess
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by stephnie1(f): 5:23pm
Emycord:
yes. e pain you bah?
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by osile2012: 5:25pm
His 10 days don pass. He should tell us why he is still there.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by Annie939(f): 5:28pm
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:36pm
I pity zombies
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by odogwubiafra: 5:40pm
A push and start president. If Trump that was never part of his election could invade his vacation, then a sane man will tell Nigerians that "we" don't have any right to intrude in his vacation. And some Buhari loyalists will always stand with him even when the man is indefensible and incapacitated.
Trump is always, America first, America first, America first. Here we are still saying, America first, Britain first, Nigeria last. Sincerely, it is perpetually becoming a shame carrying a Nigerian passport. I need a change of passport through the birth of my...
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by saintgp(m): 5:53pm
I usually don't like listening to Mr president's public address/speech.the reason is because i usually find it hard/strenuous hearing/listening to his English(accent).
So let him just save us (me and my likes) the stress.
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by timecapsule: 6:22pm
APC is a lier party. If he can't speak to nigerians that voted him into power, where is the change he is clamouring for. Why then is he accepting a visitors from nigeria to come & see?. All i know there is more to this. When are you traveling to go and see him also or are you not permitted as an AFONJA?
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina by Divinerace(m): 6:51pm
