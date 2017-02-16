Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Will Not Speak To Nigerians From London – Femi Adesina (2261 Views)

The Presidency, on Thursday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will not speak to Nigerians from London because he has right to his vacation.



Featuring on TVC television Programme, ‘This Morning’, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said Buhari’s right will not be infringed upon.



According to Adesina, “Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.”



The President’s media aide also noted that those doubting the veracity of the released photographs of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s visit in London are “haters, greedy.”



Recall that both National Assembly leaders met with the President yesterday at his vacation spot in London.



Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in London, was recently rumoured dead.



However, several dignitaries from Nigeria have visited him at the Abuja House in London with photographs of their visits published online.



Some of the photos have resulted to widespread condemnations from Nigerians, who have insisted that he speaks to the nation from his vacation to show he is alive.





YA SALAMU: O Source of Peace

The One who is perfect, whole, prosperous and content.

The One who is the source of all peace, wholeness and safety.

The One who has rendered all of creation to be perfect, whole, prosperous and content.

The One whose creation is free of imperfections, free of faults and free of error.

O Allah! You are the Great Healer. There is no cure but through You, which leaves behind no disease, heal President Muhammadu Buhari Bijahi seyyidi-il hujud PBUH.



Ameen. 6 Likes 1 Share

Now , lets go there. Let the hate begin

I stand With PMB 6 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm

"All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone"- Blaise Pascal



The president deserves his personal privacy if it is guaranteed by the law. Let busy body stay quiet in their own room. 2 Likes

“Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.” 5 Likes

madridguy:

Typing..............

YOU NEVER TYPE FINISH? YOU NEVER TYPE FINISH? 2 Likes

Good

VERY SOON THE TRUTH WILL REVEAL. ALL THIS STORY EVERY DAY IT GOIN TO END ONE DAY. 3 Likes





DONSMITH123:





YOU NEVER TYPE FINISH? Done.

lalasticlala, Mynd44

my question is will baba collect this month salary so?

Hw abt estacode?

The airforce1, who dey pay for the services?

Is it in naira, dolls or pound the son of sterling?

If baba dullard is 'hale n hearty', what is keeping him thr? Abi him dey enjoy the winter season? 9 Likes

Aufbauh:

"All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone"- Blaise Pascal



The president deserves his personal privacy if it is guaranteed by the law. Let busy body stay quiet in their own room.

gbam gbam

poiZon:

my question is will baba collect this month salary so?



Hw abt estacode?



The airforce1, who dey pay for the services?



Is it in naira, dolls or pound the son of sterling?



If baba dullard is 'hale n hearty', what is keeping him thr?

Abi him dey enjoy the winter season?

now, if you proceed on annual leave in your office, are you entitle to your salary or not? now, if you proceed on annual leave in your office, are you entitle to your salary or not? 6 Likes 1 Share

The drama continues

It is foolish for Buhari to be calling TV stations or holding press conference to play down rumours by some enemies still baffled about 2015 elections.



dispelling which rumour by who?

those propagating it needs it to enjoy their evening drinks.



those for buhari also knows he is alive but on medical leave.



Enemies dont deserve such response. I mean panick chat. 1 Like

DONSMITH123:





now, if you proceed on annual leave in your office, are you entitle to your salary or not? which govt worker dey go on leave thrice in a year? which govt worker dey go on leave thrice in a year? 1 Like

Continue fooling urself 2 Likes

poiZon:



which govt worker dey go on leave thrice in a year?

you never answer my question. you never answer my question.

Get well soon.PMB

stephnie1:

I stand With PMB in the other room i guess in the other room i guess 1 Like

Emycord:

in the other room i guess

yes. e pain you bah? yes. e pain you bah? 2 Likes

His 10 days don pass. He should tell us why he is still there.

Ndi ala

I pity zombies 1 Like

A push and start president. If Trump that was never part of his election could invade his vacation, then a sane man will tell Nigerians that "we" don't have any right to intrude in his vacation. And some Buhari loyalists will always stand with him even when the man is indefensible and incapacitated.



Trump is always, America first, America first, America first. Here we are still saying, America first, Britain first, Nigeria last. Sincerely, it is perpetually becoming a shame carrying a Nigerian passport. I need a change of passport through the birth of my... 4 Likes 1 Share

I usually don't like listening to Mr president's public address/speech.the reason is because i usually find it hard/strenuous hearing/listening to his English(accent).



So let him just save us (me and my likes) the stress. 2 Likes

APC is a lier party. If he can't speak to nigerians that voted him into power, where is the change he is clamouring for. Why then is he accepting a visitors from nigeria to come & see?. All i know there is more to this. When are you traveling to go and see him also or are you not permitted as an AFONJA? 1 Like