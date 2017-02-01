₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,486 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:09 PM

Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina (14011 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Cambells: 5:28pm
President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the American President.
The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.
The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.
President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.
President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
February 13, 2017.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1636275876667548&id=1452287068399764

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Bonchux(m): 5:29pm
ok na
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by dorry62(f): 5:29pm
This is madness.
Which one do they want us to believe now?

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by godfatherx: 5:29pm
Voice recording or....

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by killsmith(m): 5:31pm
There's another thread saying osibanjo will receive the call.....abi na conference call?....

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by BakireBulmaker: 5:32pm
hmmmmn

Until Donald Trump confirms it...

Anyone following Trump on Twitter here?

Can Trump recognise PMB's voice

What was PMB's response as it was not supposed be a one-way call/conversation

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Cambells: 5:33pm
Confirmed!!

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by OBAGADAFFI: 5:35pm
You mean he Call PMB in London and not the Acting President in Nigeria.

So who is the president?

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by cherieb21: 5:35pm
See my account balance is working for all sim

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by SillyeRabbit: 5:35pm
sad
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by herzern(m): 5:36pm
Audio Clip or #IDontBelieveYhu undecided



Even OBJ called Yaradua at a PDP rally in Abeoukuta weeks to his dea lipsrsealed....

17 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Compliant: 5:36pm
NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN FOR SURE
WISHING THE PRESIDENT SPEEDY RECOVERY

6 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by orlarbissy(f): 5:36pm
Is that all?
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by madridguy(m): 5:36pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Ifexxy(m): 5:36pm
READ TRUMP'S CALL TO BUHARI IN TEXT FORMAT HERE >>

thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/read-trumps-call-to-buhari-in-text-format-here.html
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by onnenka: 5:36pm
Die Buhari

1 Like

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by josephine123: 5:36pm
GOOD

1 Like

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by josephine123: 5:36pm
DD
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by casttlebarbz(m): 5:36pm

13 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by tukdi: 5:36pm
Issorait! grin
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by dukie25: 5:36pm
killsmith:
There's another thread saying osibanjo will receive the call.....abi na conference call?....


Osinbanjo go wait tayaa

10 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Keneking: 5:36pm
Sai Buhari

When is Donald Trump visiting? What Obama could not achieve ...useless sponsor of.....

Stephanie whatever should leave Nigeria matters oh...

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Taku555(m): 5:37pm
dorry62:
madness
where is it?
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by seyigiggle: 5:37pm
isorit
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by cheaphost: 5:37pm
Did Trump need a translator?

8 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by tosynbolade(m): 5:37pm
Good
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by AngelicBeing: 5:37pm
sad
Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by unclezuma: 5:37pm
grin grin grin grin

Femi and Trump, two birds of the same feathers ...

3 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Pangea: 5:37pm
OBAGADAFFI:
You mean he Call PMB in London and not the Acting VP in Nigeria.

Walahi
This people are comedians

4 Likes

Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by grandmah: 5:37pm
lies upon lies..na waooo

10 Likes 3 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

More Images And Informations From The Burnt Tanker In Cross River / Bomb Found And Detonated At A Hotel "Reliance Hotel" In Ikeja (PHOTO) / Kano Bans Production Of Cough Syrup With Codeine

Viewing this topic: gawu1, icemania, raystanley(m), BrosMayowa(m), wildchild1, Mintek, SUPOL(m), princeSammyz, kingsizedude, Postboiswag(m), humantoy(m), cloudview(m), scondab(m), noblezone(m), olatpic(m), RAYMOBDGOLD, sexyglow(f), woodcook, Hairyrapunzel, nothingmega122(m), stokfrick, zheroes(m), dejive, ademate(m), cassidynca(m), freeze105, grovethoery(m), pqmeup, agog, Daviddson(m), light101, Wyse1, mrdan(m), Arian11(m), gspeed360, wildernessVoice, BrownShawty(f), Atyem(m), AuthorEjoorking(m), Jaytee1985, United4lyf(m), pally212(m), Emmerlee(m), nadirinamata, johnamedu, ajibsca, dotland(m), monsieurpetit(m), okoval2, trinity11(m), NotComplaining, jonaboy, Royals1st, KingMicky3286, ELAGAIE(m), OlujobaSamuel, slawali, aanumama(f), kingmekus(m), Saintp(m), tslim1111, castel428, Niwdog(m), Jodesky(m), daneni1, Joy83(m), sincerlyyo(m), Hunterone(m), adextaiwo84(m), geesilver(m), Ezeego1(m), Jesusloveyou, tmeg, agadasunday, Lataability(m), kadara2041, Amiableada(f), jnetwork, Orikinla1, Yorubaangel(m), BrightKonsult, mclaaro(f), Dotng, fxkay1, Clergy20, masterblogger(m), Boyoorisha, jaidor, Horlawale1(m), vinkolo1, Mammangaddafi(m), Jengem, Legacyhood, gen252, Saxifrage12(m), bandely(m), 2point5, Rapsainot, Lawlahdey(f), ijewejones, bezimo(m), akokaite(m), owolabi3699(m), Sunky200(m), highchiefpee, Vatsyayana, sundilazo(m), kabawa, Femolacaster(m), umuokezie(m), babs50g, ipledge10(m), Adegokenath(m), oneitalia, nairamaniac, dammie4j(m), enedoboy(m), Scopgel1, emror4u(m), shalommmmm, Ximenez(m), origima, keyanZuzer, lifestyle1(m), Neoguru3, knightsTempler, Zahram(m), joycesims(f), shawdon(m), Ekykool(m), wristbangle(m), InvertedHammer, Ekhemini(m), TeamSimple(m), atakamus, sirwhyteB(m), AdlatWorld(m), lawalosky, symbianDON(m), NupeZalla(m), Babawo50(m), fortune5351(m), richiepolymer(m), LUCKIE2014(m), volterra(m), zudozz, whyyommex, kayemdy, odawn234, Rexleo(m), Iamabimbola, meditator(m), Ojim07(m), goodguygonebad, kbshow100(m), thunderrider, Omoedeki(m), Bizzyliss(m), Houseofglam7, dayordjdee, Ferdyboss, amychizzy, shamme2005(m), frankie99, borhlargy, elniro, taurus21, alphawg(m), Obiwannn, SuccesYear, MayhorE(m), mjbaba, friedakara, pastilo, aalabi, xpool(m), Thandiubani(m), Bukybabe(f), ennysuccess(m), bdemix(m), Johnpaul2k2(m), PrinceMario(m), bukynkwuenu, januzaj(m), dexterbam(m), Samunique(m), Russellval(m), Bounce2012, HAH, Hakeem3(m), emmyreb(f), Trush247, Equal2DeTask, GSFofficial, davefieldpop(m), yinkarh187(m), mrphysics(m), Ukez15(m), Living4christ(m), Rrankdonga(m), Pivot, jufurma, Pureheart91(m), EbolaParasite, MyMouth(m), olubode01(m), Leerikz(m), Ekpekus(m), Eblaize, Rinsola32(f), dasphinx1(m), Surestgee10(m), sonya4all(m), Ezezima2012(m), Olumoze(m), truexgoldcom(m), Winters22, LeslieChow(m), papshaun, Elparaiso(m), tno4real(m), ay4shizzy(m), amnwa(m), Lyns32uk(m), IVORY2009(m), homerac7, Eseose9(f), austinauto(m), DonEffiong(m), Papacypaul(m), lytech1(m), 735i(m), Faletiyusuph(m), herzern(m), hathiba, Elmuaz(m), realunclej(m), ustazisah(m), toseen7(m), Durchmann(m), JamieNaija, 5p1naz(m), onwubuya, stan99, Abati60, Ioannes(m), ojimboIV, ayikondu(m), kwaraguy(m), sarahade(f), alcovex, Reggie234, Khrisfame(m), tobiano22, Hotfella(m), OCcool, LordVoldemort(m), listenersky, eddiebruk(m), Josepet(m), stenlydxlite(m), dopedealer(m), Semper247(m), tociano009(m), ZACHIE, Anusiemgood(m), rock30, chuksnonny(m), monex(m), lovegeneration(m), Jojone, Fuqman(m), Viccctor(m), Imoy(m), robosky02(m), GiftofJesus(f), akulaxx, Sunnyja, ceasare, just2endowed, Wisdomkosi(m), keepingmum, Nairadean(m), unclezuma, danielenyinka(m), Olamiplenty1, ikes9(m), trities, onceapriest(m), benedictac(f), honourhim, calyx, nubiadoll(f), Mimisboygreat(m), Hendo444, joeluv, greenguy, GreatOlu1, Besto(m), datopaper(m), FiftyFifty(m), emmadiva(f), leo1717(m), Silva79(f), killsmith(m), adisa786, lamie007, Lalaonpoint(f), laplace19(m), abbeycom101(m), peppo4live, DVMtuppence(m), Banks92(m), Samleke77, chiddyok(f), wolewolsz(m), laviecontinue, donsteady(m), planet8(m), etinanguy(m), Nsogbu1992(m), Monk92(m), uncletorino(m), bezech, LesbianBoy(m), emmyluv74, gentlezypher, machinery1, paschu, Justycxx(m), Gaara101, m4una(m), doctorkush(m), Adewakeup1(m), shewa88(m), mayorchimex(m), bobcharly(m), Esperooke(m), dyabman(m), Isaacfortune200(m), Awhaie(m), DOCTECH(m), ElHassan1(m), ismokeweed(m), hadura29(m), Nature8(m), wawappl, Ontarget, Tchiman, valen124, Sirmuel1(m), wesbrit, BakireBulmaker, MrTobi94, kannymoore(m), Decapo, OBAGADAFFI, napoleon77(m), BanevsJoker(m), Newbiee, edrys(m), larride(m), Walecoker65(m), preetypam(f), Realdeals(m), nairalandfreak, mistermoi(m), wilfrik200(m), THUNDER4real(m), gizgiz(m), YoungBlackRico, okhai(m), ogrin(m), Kagawa10 and 606 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.