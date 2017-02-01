₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Cambells: 5:28pm
President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the American President.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1636275876667548&id=1452287068399764
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Bonchux(m): 5:29pm
ok na
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by dorry62(f): 5:29pm
This is madness.
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by godfatherx: 5:29pm
Voice recording or....
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by killsmith(m): 5:31pm
There's another thread saying osibanjo will receive the call.....abi na conference call?....
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by BakireBulmaker: 5:32pm
hmmmmn
Until Donald Trump confirms it...
Anyone following Trump on Twitter here?
Can Trump recognise PMB's voice
What was PMB's response as it was not supposed be a one-way call/conversation
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Cambells: 5:33pm
Confirmed!!
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by OBAGADAFFI: 5:35pm
You mean he Call PMB in London and not the Acting President in Nigeria.
So who is the president?
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by cherieb21: 5:35pm
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by SillyeRabbit: 5:35pm
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by herzern(m): 5:36pm
Audio Clip or #IDontBelieveYhu
Even OBJ called Yaradua at a PDP rally in Abeoukuta weeks to his dea ....
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Compliant: 5:36pm
NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN FOR SURE
WISHING THE PRESIDENT SPEEDY RECOVERY
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by orlarbissy(f): 5:36pm
Is that all?
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by madridguy(m): 5:36pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Ifexxy(m): 5:36pm
READ TRUMP'S CALL TO BUHARI IN TEXT FORMAT HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/read-trumps-call-to-buhari-in-text-format-here.html
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by onnenka: 5:36pm
Die Buhari
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by josephine123: 5:36pm
GOOD
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by josephine123: 5:36pm
DD
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by casttlebarbz(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by tukdi: 5:36pm
Issorait!
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by dukie25: 5:36pm
killsmith:
Osinbanjo go wait tayaa
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Keneking: 5:36pm
Sai Buhari
When is Donald Trump visiting? What Obama could not achieve ...useless sponsor of.....
Stephanie whatever should leave Nigeria matters oh...
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Taku555(m): 5:37pm
dorry62:where is it?
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by seyigiggle: 5:37pm
isorit
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by cheaphost: 5:37pm
Did Trump need a translator?
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by tosynbolade(m): 5:37pm
Good
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by AngelicBeing: 5:37pm
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by unclezuma: 5:37pm
Femi and Trump, two birds of the same feathers ...
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by Pangea: 5:37pm
OBAGADAFFI:
Walahi
This people are comedians
|Re: Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina by grandmah: 5:37pm
lies upon lies..na waooo
