|Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by BoneBlogger(m): 6:20pm
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has landed in Abuja on a historic visit. The monarch who arrived in company of other high chiefs was welcomed warmly by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun and others as he plans to embark on a nationwide thank you visit which, according to him, was going to start with a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/oba-benin-high-chiefs-arrive-abuja-historic-visit-photos.html
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by BoneBlogger(m): 6:21pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Onijagidijagan(m): 6:41pm
Oba of Benin doesn't leave his abode..hope y'all can see?Oduduwa has traveled worldwide oranmiyan has seen d pace set by his father Oduduwa.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by olasaad(f): 7:09pm
So Oba of Benin too want to be an ajala like Oni of Ife. Anyway good for him at least he will see what his subjects are doing in order part of the world most especially the girls.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by dukie25: 7:17pm
Seems present Oba is a member of APC, his father was apolitical.
The saying "Oba no dey go transfer" is now just a saying.
This Oba is denigrating and demystifying the revered stool.
Oba Akenzua would be turning in his grave.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by dictbennie(m): 7:17pm
I thought they said the Oba doesn't leave his palace?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Viergeachar: 7:17pm
ok
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by step1: 7:18pm
so oba can leave his palace . too many lies with this edo history
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by obailala(m): 7:18pm
For a country without a single sound commercial public or private airline, just imagine the number of private jets in the little background?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Ishilove: 7:18pm
Which one is 'Bone Blogger' again?? All these mushroom blogs sef
I don't envy the queens. Too many rules and too much restriction on movement.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Blackfyre: 7:18pm
Omo N' Oba N' Edo Uku akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II..Oba gha to kpere
Isee!
I like the purple regalia....
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Houseofglam7(f): 7:18pm
Africans...... rich in culture
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by EWAagoyin(m): 7:18pm
I thought people always rant here about oba Benin is to big to visit anyone unlike the ooni of ife .... Yeye people
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by RealAAdekunjo(m): 7:18pm
everybody is driving rolls Royce, God I want to have rolls Royce ooooo ftc
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by GMarhoh9(m): 7:18pm
mehn...see that ride
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:19pm
Oni of ife, the change ambassador, now we exporting our tradition
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by icon8: 7:19pm
I thought he doesn't leave his palace?
Baba sef no wan carry last...who no like better thing?
All hail Oba Ajala of Benin.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by BruncleZuma: 7:19pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Isokowadoo: 7:19pm
Why d wakA waka, Buhari is a useless African leader ..
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by EmmaOgbu(m): 7:21pm
I thought the oba doesn't go out from his Palace.
What
is the oba of Benin doing in Abuja
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by kings09(m): 7:21pm
Tot the oba doesn't leave his palace
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:21pm
The Only thing he does best, trying to be like Oba Erediuwa. Keep trying boy.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by kan12(m): 7:21pm
Omo n'Oba N'Edo uku akpolokpolo
Oba Ewuare the 2nd.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by skillful01: 7:22pm
WTF!!!
Where are those Binis that claim Oba does not leave his palace.
P.S: Oba nor dey go transfer.
Oba gha to kpe re.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Alariiwo: 7:22pm
Bini people and jealousy.
Their Oba don dey jealous Ooni that ascended the throne of his forefathers Oduduwa.
If not for civilization, Binis should be paying homage/tithes to Yorubas as per big brother wey we be to them.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by goodies4life(f): 7:23pm
LORD have mercy! osalobua laho Oba don dey go transfer?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Intrepid01(m): 7:23pm
I thought they said he doesn't leave the palace....yeye
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Frenchfriez: 7:24pm
he plans to embark on a nationwide thank you visit which, according to him, was going to start with a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.This got me roflool. The younger generation of monarchs ve got needles on their bums, and one mor0n would say "let's give the younger ones a chance", lol.
Come to think of the huge drain in resources his many " thank you " trips would have on Edo state govt, for someone who isn't an elected office holder and pays no tax.
Later he would go on a worldwide tour to thank Binis in the diaspora.
Kuku release album na
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Saylawchar(m): 7:25pm
olasaad:
Lmao...... I yam not understanding this poster, somebody should please help me out.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Smooyis(m): 7:25pm
Nice one. Very colorful
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Oyindidi(f): 7:25pm
Westernized Oba
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit by Luxuryconsult: 7:25pm
Shey the oba win an erection ni? Abi why is he going on a thanksgiving tour?
