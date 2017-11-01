Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare Arrives Abuja With Other High Chiefs For A Historic Visit (6670 Views)

Source; The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has landed in Abuja on a historic visit. The monarch who arrived in company of other high chiefs was welcomed warmly by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun and others as he plans to embark on a nationwide thank you visit which, according to him, was going to start with a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/oba-benin-high-chiefs-arrive-abuja-historic-visit-photos.html 1 Share

Oba of Benin doesn't leave his abode..hope y'all can see?Oduduwa has traveled worldwide oranmiyan has seen d pace set by his father Oduduwa. Oba of Benin doesn't leave his abode..hope y'all can see?Oduduwa has traveled worldwide oranmiyan has seen d pace set by his father Oduduwa. 23 Likes 1 Share

So Oba of Benin too want to be an ajala like Oni of Ife. Anyway good for him at least he will see what his subjects are doing in order part of the world most especially the girls. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Seems present Oba is a member of APC, his father was apolitical.

The saying "Oba no dey go transfer" is now just a saying.

This Oba is denigrating and demystifying the revered stool.

Oba Akenzua would be turning in his grave. 5 Likes 1 Share

I thought they said the Oba doesn't leave his palace? 14 Likes 1 Share

. too many lies with this edo history so oba can leave his palace. too many lies with this edo history 17 Likes 2 Shares

For a country without a single sound commercial public or private airline, just imagine the number of private jets in the little background? 13 Likes 1 Share

I don't envy the queens. Too many rules and too much restriction on movement. 1 Like

Omo N' Oba N' Edo Uku akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II..Oba gha to kpere



I like the purple regalia.... 1 Like

Africans...... rich in culture

I thought people always rant here about oba Benin is to big to visit anyone unlike the ooni of ife .... Yeye people 7 Likes

everybody is driving rolls Royce, God I want to have rolls Royce ooooo ftc 2 Likes

Oni of ife, the change ambassador, now we exporting our tradition 5 Likes





All hail Oba Ajala of Benin. I thought he doesn't leave his palace?Baba sef no wan carry last...who no like better thing?All hail Oba Ajala of Benin. 4 Likes

Why d wakA waka, Buhari is a useless African leader .. 1 Like

I thought the oba doesn't go out from his Palace.





































is the oba of Benin doing in Abuja 2 Likes

Tot the oba doesn't leave his palace 1 Like

The Only thing he does best, trying to be like Oba Erediuwa. Keep trying boy. 1 Like 1 Share

Omo n'Oba N'Edo uku akpolokpolo

Oba Ewuare the 2nd.

Where are those Binis that claim Oba does not leave his palace.

P.S: Oba nor dey go transfer.

Oba gha to kpe re. 1 Like

Bini people and jealousy.



Their Oba don dey jealous Ooni that ascended the throne of his forefathers Oduduwa.



If not for civilization, Binis should be paying homage/tithes to Yorubas as per big brother wey we be to them. 5 Likes

LORD have mercy! osalobua laho Oba don dey go transfer?

I thought they said he doesn't leave the palace....yeye 1 Like

he plans to embark on a nationwide thank you visit which, according to him, was going to start with a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. This got me roflool. The younger generation of monarchs ve got needles on their bums, and one mor0n would say "let's give the younger ones a chance", lol.

Come to think of the huge drain in resources his many " thank you " trips would have on Edo state govt, for someone who isn't an elected office holder and pays no tax.

Later he would go on a worldwide tour to thank Binis in the diaspora.

Kuku release album na This got me roflool. The younger generation of monarchs ve got needles on their bums, and one mor0n would say "let's give the younger ones a chance", lol.Come to think of the huge drain in resources his many " thank you " trips would have on Edo state govt, for someone who isn't an elected office holder and pays no tax.Later he would go on a worldwide tour to thank Binis in the diaspora.Kuku release album na 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one. Very colorful

Westernized Oba