|6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by NewsPoacher: 8:12pm
http://leadership.ng/news/572248/6-lagos-assembly-pdp-lawmakers-defect-to-apc
By Olajide Fabamise - Feb 16, 2017 7:44 pm
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by xstry: 8:16pm
toh
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by ichommy(m): 9:25pm
#Lobatan Nah APC get Lagos nah, 2019 fast approaching.
Nigeria Dirty Politics, Make I use my Eye drop Jare.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by martineverest(m): 9:25pm
this is how unified and massive looting starts
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Fafunde1: 9:25pm
Everybody don leave the party
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by signature2012(m): 9:26pm
Polithiefians
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:26pm
S
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:27pm
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by NASTYNASOSO: 9:27pm
This trend will contineu, PDP will lay low for now Mr. FIX IT has spoken
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by omenkaLives: 9:27pm
The way i hate to hear that name PDP ehn!
They should just outlaw the party just like they did the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Qmerit(m): 9:29pm
This is not Nland thing this is reality Hehehehe, naija politics can sweet sometimes ehen, these politicians just dashed the hope of some persons and rendered some jobless.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Profezzor: 9:29pm
Every politician is now afraid of probe from EFCC
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by ddippset(m): 9:30pm
Till today PDP cannot believe what hit them in 2015.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by SillyeRabbit: 9:31pm
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by izobemheuwaize: 9:31pm
lack of political ideology the bane of weak political system
politricks has finished Nigeria.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by leofab(f): 9:31pm
Bed of roses
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Ovokkoo: 9:32pm
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by CliffordOrji: 9:33pm
omenkaLives:One of the PDP lawmaker that defected to APC is an Igbo man, Honorable Jude Idumogwu. He is the one with the red cap on the far left
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by lastmaster(f): 9:33pm
By 2019, if any other party will take up the mantle of leadership, that is how they we defect to the reigning party.Fools.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 9:34pm
Political ashawos
Political ashawos
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by anytexy: 9:34pm
The are now new creation. Not good for our Demo thou
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by ichommy(m): 9:34pm
LoveJesus87:
Super Man?
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Zulu212: 9:38pm
Ilam still waiting to hear that opposition members are defecting in the U.S legislature following Trumps victory..our looters [left][/left]will always look for were it will favor them..in my own opinion,i'd say Let em go...#teamwailer
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by alabi484(m): 9:38pm
Good for them
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by timmydavids(m): 9:38pm
Nawao so no more opposition in the LAHA
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Xzbit91: 9:39pm
Ovokkoo:
What's the meaning of your moniker?
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by odyoung: 9:41pm
Even hon jude idumogwu left?...........
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by goldtooth: 9:41pm
This is the problem with Nigeria. Politicians can't stay in opposition.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by legendsilver(m): 9:42pm
Make I laugh small
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Emassive(m): 9:42pm
Na so. Some people died to make sure these guys were elected. to even think many Igbos in those areas voted PDP in by all means makes it more interesting.
This is what you will continue to see In a country where Looting is the real deal than governance. They will still defect to a new Party in 2031 then blame it on APC and PDP which is just a name. The people who make up the same party are the ones dinning together everyday and they will be spending your tax + oil income at an Hotel with oloshos while Sarrki (with his Zombie gangs) and wailers fight over them them. Nigeria as a country has no identity and we can't literally say " this is what we stand for", Hence our politicians only go for what we know Nigeria for, Looting position and easy access to power with command.
Welcome to a Nation with a cloned President
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by thornapple(f): 9:42pm
Political Harlotry.
|Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 9:43pm
I don't like the fact that the speaker has 01 embedded on his cap always...what if he's been impeached. Just thinking
