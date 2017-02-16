₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,541 members, 3,369,243 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 10:25 PM

6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) (6049 Views)

Buhari Is Making Appointments Without Tinubu's Knowledge- Lagos Assembly / Akala Meets With Tinubu & Wife After Defecting To APC (Photo) / Is Campaigning With Dog A New Campaign Strategy By APC?(Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by NewsPoacher: 8:12pm
http://leadership.ng/news/572248/6-lagos-assembly-pdp-lawmakers-defect-to-apc

By Olajide Fabamise - Feb 16, 2017 7:44 pm

Six out of eight PDP lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday officially announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) citing outstanding performance of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode among others.

The defection was announced through a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa titled; “Letter of Defection from PDP To APC” and dated 16th February, 2017 and signed by the defectors excluding the Minority Leader, who announced his defection on the floor of the House.

It had been reported in some sections of the media on February 7 that six out of the eight PDP lawmakers in the assembly were set to defect to the ruling APC.



The lawmakers, who defected are the Minority Leader, Hon. Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin the Minority II), The Minority Whip, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), and Hon. Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

Others are: Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Hon. Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Hon. Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I).

The two lawmakers left in the opposition Hon. Victor Akande( Ojo I) and Hon. Oladipo Olorunrinu (Amuwo-Odofin I).

Blazing the trail, Famakinwa said: “My reason to jettison the PDP was borne out of the monumental achievements of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the state.”

Also anuouncing his defection, Oluwa said: “My reason for joining APC is due to the fracas between Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff faction and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP.

“I admire the leadership style of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Governor Ambode.”

Idimogu said: “I appreciate the kind of relationship that we have here. I must confess that I am in love with Governor Ambode. The Governor has been kind to me and my constituents despite the fact that I was formally in the opposition.

“APC is better. I don’t know how to appreciate him (Ambode) than to join his party to move the state forward.”

According to Sokunle, the decision to align with the ruling party was borne out of the desire to move the state, especially his constituency forward.

The only female lawmaker among the defectors, Hon. Sangodara, said that she took the step so as to serve her constituents better, saying ‘we are all aware of what is happening in PDP.’

While welcoming the defectors, Obasa said: “For the fact that these people have joined us, let us welcome the defectors. There is a pleasure in dumping PDP.”

The other lawmakers took turn to welcome the defectors into the APC and exchanged pleasantries with them.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade said in his contributions that “No reasonable man will continue to live in a house that has given signs of collapse. The defection is a welcome development.

“As the majority of leader of the House, I welcome you. This has increased the strength of the ruling party and deflated the strength of minority.”

According to Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, the defecting lawmakers deserve commendation for their courage to stand up for what is right.

Hon. Yinka Ogundimu said: “The decision is noble and historic and it is a welcome development. It shows that the head of the assembly has led well. It means there is a good manager at the helms of affairs.”

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, said that the speaker’s dutifulness, responsibility, solidarity and fraternity made the defection possible.

The two lawmakers left in the opposition, Hon. Akande and Hon. Olorunrinu also commended the performance of Governor Ambode and leadership style of Obasa, while wishing the defectors well in their new party.

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by xstry: 8:16pm
toh

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by ichommy(m): 9:25pm
#Lobatan grin Nah APC get Lagos nah, 2019 fast approaching.


Nigeria Dirty Politics, Make I use my Eye drop Jare.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by martineverest(m): 9:25pm
this is how unified and massive looting starts

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Fafunde1: 9:25pm
Everybody don leave the party

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by signature2012(m): 9:26pm
Polithiefians
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:26pm
S
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:27pm
cry

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by NASTYNASOSO: 9:27pm
This trend will contineu, PDP will lay low for now Mr. FIX IT has spoken

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by omenkaLives: 9:27pm
The way i hate to hear that name PDP ehn! angry angry

They should just outlaw the party just like they did the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. angry

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Qmerit(m): 9:29pm
This is not Nland thing this is reality Hehehehe, naija politics can sweet sometimes ehen, these politicians just dashed the hope of some persons and rendered some jobless.
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Profezzor: 9:29pm
Every politician is now afraid of probe from EFCC
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by ddippset(m): 9:30pm
Till today PDP cannot believe what hit them in 2015.
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by SillyeRabbit: 9:31pm
sad
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by izobemheuwaize: 9:31pm
lack of political ideology the bane of weak political system

politricks has finished Nigeria.
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by leofab(f): 9:31pm
Bed of roses
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Ovokkoo: 9:32pm
grin
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by CliffordOrji: 9:33pm
omenkaLives:
The way i hate to hear that name PDP ehn! angry angry

They should just outlaw the party just like they did the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. angry
One of the PDP lawmaker that defected to APC is an Igbo man, Honorable Jude Idumogwu. He is the one with the red cap on the far left

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by lastmaster(f): 9:33pm
By 2019, if any other party will take up the mantle of leadership, that is how they we defect to the reigning party.Fools.
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 9:34pm
Political ashawos

Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by anytexy: 9:34pm
The are now new creation. Not good for our Demo thou
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by ichommy(m): 9:34pm
LoveJesus87:
S



Super Man?

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Zulu212: 9:38pm
Ilam still waiting to hear that opposition members are defecting in the U.S legislature following Trumps victory..our looters [left][/left]will always look for were it will favor them..in my own opinion,i'd say Let em go...#teamwailer

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by alabi484(m): 9:38pm
Good for them
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by timmydavids(m): 9:38pm
Nawao so no more opposition in the LAHA
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Xzbit91: 9:39pm
Ovokkoo:
grin

What's the meaning of your moniker?
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by odyoung: 9:41pm
Even hon jude idumogwu left?...........

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by goldtooth: 9:41pm
This is the problem with Nigeria. Politicians can't stay in opposition.

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by legendsilver(m): 9:42pm
Make I laugh small
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by Emassive(m): 9:42pm
Na so. Some people died to make sure these guys were elected. to even think many Igbos in those areas voted PDP in by all means makes it more interesting.

This is what you will continue to see In a country where Looting is the real deal than governance. They will still defect to a new Party in 2031 then blame it on APC and PDP which is just a name. The people who make up the same party are the ones dinning together everyday and they will be spending your tax + oil income at an Hotel with oloshos while Sarrki (with his Zombie gangs) and wailers fight over them them. Nigeria as a country has no identity and we can't literally say " this is what we stand for", Hence our politicians only go for what we know Nigeria for, Looting position and easy access to power with command.

Welcome to a Nation with a cloned President

1 Like

Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by thornapple(f): 9:42pm
Political Harlotry.
Re: 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 9:43pm
I don't like the fact that the speaker has 01 embedded on his cap always...what if he's been impeached. Just thinking

(0) (1) (Reply)

Yar'adua Threatens To Shut Down AIT / How The Western Media Portrays Africa, China, And India Differently / Jonatthan Response To Buhari's Disparaging Remark On Nigerian's Abroad

Viewing this topic: budusky05(m), jusRadical, Omesbrit(m), Deem, DIAMOND1G39, Yippsy(m), ayatt(m), hmbali, gbnet(m), kolnel, bayonekind(m), contactlenz, segxyhanxy(m), lonzo(m), Ayhomes(m), timbs001(m), sammycuts, UAE123(m), DONLEKAN, NewsPoacher, Grundig, Keneeby(m), nigerianservice, incemay, oakson, danj297(m), AnambraDota, sheyi2me, kITATITA, TempleChinedum(m), priceaction, mybestlove(m), prommy12(f), dahmie2013 and 72 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.